MAX MEADOWS — The Grayson County High School wrestling team won the Region 1C championship Saturday.

The Blue Devils scored 191.5 points, while runner-up Galax finished with 158 points in the event held at Fort Chiswell High School. Parry McCluer finished in third place with 156.5 points. George Wythe placed fourth as a team with 124 points and Fort Chiswell finished fifth with 86 points.

The Blue Devils had a number of individual state champs, including Sergio Rodriguez in the 113-pound weight class, David Mitchell at 132, Cole Lorenz at 150 and Tristan Lorenz at 157.

Galax’s Caden Carico (175), David Espinoza (190), AJ Ashworth (215) and Riley Jo Vaught (285) won individual titles for the Maroon Tide.

Parry McCluer had two individual champions: Cyler Driscoll (106) and Jackson Brockenbrough (144).

The VHSL Classes 1-3 state tournaments will be held at the Salem Civic Center from Feb. 16-17.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NONDISTRICT

Radford 52, Greenbriar East (W.Va.) 38

Radford (18-3)

Prioleau 4, Taylor 3, Cormany 19, Kelly 21, Woodard 5.

Greenbriar East (9-7)

Seams 10, Davis 5, Patton 4, Sinclair 6, Huffman 2, Libby 6, Brammer 5.

Radford 15 11 13 13 — 52

Greenbriar East 7 13 14 4 — 38

3-point goals: Radford 4 (Taylor, Cormany, Kelly, Woodard), Greenbriar East 4 (Davis, Libby 2, Brammer). JV: Greenbrier East won.