PENN LAIRD — Cy Hardy took an inbounds pass the length of the floor for the game-winning layup with 3.6 seconds left to lift Northside over Spotswood 44-42 in a Class 3 state quarterfinal at East Rockingham High School on Friday night.

Spotswood (24-3) led by as many as 10 points in the second half, but Lawrence Cole (12 points) helped rally Northside (27-1).

Northside’s Mykell Harvey added five points, but his role defensively on Region 3C player of the year Camryn Pacheco was a huge part of the win.

CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINAL

Northside 44, Spotswood 42

Northside (27-1)

Anthony 4, Cole 12, Hardy 9, Crawford 5, Via 9, Harvey 5.

Spotswood (24-3)

Li 15, Pacheco 9, Sprague 2, Dean 10, Harding 2, Webb 2, Gipson 2.

Northside 7 9 15 13 — 44

Spotswood 14 6 13 9 — 42

3-point goals: Northside 6 (Hardy, Crawford, Via 3, Harvey), Spotswood 3 (Li 2, Pacheco).

BOYS

CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINAL

Patrick Henry 77, Glen Allen 56

Brooks Derey scored 24 points to help Patrick Henry beat Glen Allen at William Fleming High School on Friday night.

Abu Yarmah had 22 points and Leron Lipford added 12 points for Patrick Henry (30-2).

Glen Allen (20-7)

Michelon 3, Friend 10, Chavis 6, Via 2, Granderson 9, Prescott 4, Jo. Brown 8, Harper 3, Hemp 1, Ja. Brown 2, Dopp 8.

Patrick Henry (30-2)

Ogletree 3, Calloway 2, Lipford 12, Yarmah 22, Derey 24, Beasley 2, Webb 8, Stanley 2, Tasco 2.

Glen Allen 6 11 24 15 — 56

Patrick Henry 18 23 27 9 — 77

3-point goals: Glen Allen 8 (Michelon, Friend, Chavis 2, Granderson, Brown 2, Harper), Patrick Henry 8 (Derey 4, Ogletree, Lipford 2, Yarmah).

CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINAL

Auburn 79, Honaker 46

Sam Duncan and Drew Royal both scored 13 points to lead Auburn past Honaker at Floyd County High School on Friday.

Bryce Gill had 12 points and Coahan Gordon finished with 12 points for Auburn (24-6).

Honaker (16-9)

Musick 16, Hilton 8, Hart 4, Lowe 12, Boyd 6.

Auburn (24-6)

Warren 4, Sutphin 2, Duncan 13, Wilson 5, Royal 13, Tickle 2, Hale 6, Millirons 6, Marrs 4, Gordon 12, Gill 12.

Honaker 6 20 13 7 — 46

Auburn 22 21 24 12 — 79

3-point goals: Honaker 4 ( Musick 2, Boyd 2 ), Auburn 6 ( Duncan 3, Royal 2, Warren).

CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINAL

George Wythe 85, Twin Springs 55

The Maroons connected on 16 3-pointers – including 13 in the first half – as they rolled over Twin Springs on Friday at Gate City Middle School.

Reed Kirtner of GW (25-3) made eight 3s and finished with a game-high 26 points. Shane Huff (13 points), Treyvon Rainey (11 points) and David Goode (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Maroons.

CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINAL

Radford 49, Graham 28

Radford held Graham scoreless for the game’s first four minutes, jumped to an early 7-0 lead and cruised to a victory at Radford University’s Dedmon Center on Friday night.

The Bobcats (22-4) got their first points of the night off a slam from 6-foot-7 junior center Elijah Kelly. It would be the start of a productive night for the Radford big man, who scored a game-high 22 points. Gavin Cormany added 15 points.

Graham (12-4)

Day 11, Pruitt 3, Sexton 4, Floyd 7, Wallace 3.

Radford (22-4)

Martin 4, Cormany 15, Kelly 22, Woodard 2, Kanipe 3, Ferguson 3.

Radford 11 16 9 13 — 49

Graham 4 8 8 8 —28

3-point goals: Graham 3 ( Pruitt, Floyd, Wallace), Radford 2 (Cormany 2).

GIRLS

CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINAL

Liberty Christian 56, Lord Botetourt 36

Avery Mills scored 22 points to lead Liberty Christian past Lord Botetourt on Friday.

Lord Botetourt’s Madilyn Winterton scored all of her team-high 14 points in the first half. She was limited to a spectator on the court in the third quarter and did not play over the final 10 minutes after she sustained a cut battling for a rebound.

Gracie Huffard added 10 points for Lord Botetourt (19-9).

Lord Botetourt (19-9)

Orange 4, Anderson 5, Kingery 3, Huffard 10, Winteron 14.

Liberty Christian (21-5)

Mills 22, Jenkins 5, Rivard 7, Grinstead 5, Stout 14, Davis 1, Christopher 2.

Lord Botetourt 9 15 2 10 — 36

Liberty Christian 14 16 12 14 — 56

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 1 (Kingery), Liberty Christian 5 (Mills 2, Jenkins, Rivard, Grinstead).

CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINAL

Central Wise 68, Floyd County 66

After leading by 19 points late in the second quarter, the Warriors held on as Emmah McAmis returned from the locker room to hit four free throws over the final 36 seconds.

Central Wise (24-6) was leading 53-42 with 6:11 left in the game when McAmis was carried off the floor with an ankle injury.

McAmis finished with 23 points.

Kiley Hilton led Floyd County (20-6) with 22 points, while Mackenzie Thompson added 20 and South Carolina-Aiken recruit Destiny Harman supplied 15.

CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINAL

Gate City 69, Glenvar 32

Gate City hammered outmanned Glenvar on Friday at the Bearcat Den.

Glenvar was without four players due to injury and illness, and only two Highlanders even managed to score. In fact, McKenzie Harris and hard-working Rhyan Harris combined to take all but five of Glenvar’s shots.

Rhyan Harris, an Emory & Henry signee, scored 18 points and McKenzie Harris knocked in 14.

Missing from the Glenvar lineup was interior presence Kaelon Thompson, out with a knee injury.

CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINAL

J.I. Burton 68, Eastern Montgomery 47

J.I. Burton center Reghan Sensabaugh collected 18 points, 14 rebounds and three assists to lead her team to a win.

Eastern Montgomery (22-7) was led in scoring by Lilly Underwood with 22 points and Allison Bower with 16.

CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINAL

Eastside 71, Fort Chiswell 49

Taylor Clay had 36 points to lead Eastside (23-5) over Fort Chiswell (20-9) on Friday at Carroll County High School.

Fort Chiswell got 18 points by Blair Jackson.

VISAA DIVISION III STATE SEMIFINAL

Roanoke Catholic 52, St. Margaret’s 43

Alex Nance had 21 points, seven rebounds and four blocks to lead Roanoke Catholic past St. Margaret’s at Benedictine College Preparatory on Friday.

Meg Hemphill was in foul trouble early but ended up with 12 points for Roanoke Catholic (15-12).

Roanoke Catholic’s Aubrey Aaron had 11 points and five rebounds.

St. Margaret’s (14-10)

Zandie 5, Wright 1, Lubinska 13, Sysedic 16, Sedego 8.

Roanoke Catholic (15-12)

Nance 21, Hemphill 12, Aaron 11, N. Smith 2, Drapac 6.

St. Margaret’s 11 13 12 7 — 43

Roanoke Catholic 12 10 10 20 — 52

3-point goals: St. Margaret’s 2 (Zandie, Sysedic), Roanoke Catholic 2 (Nance 2).