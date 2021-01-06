High school roundup: Hull's six 3-pointers pave way for Carroll County win over Galax

HILLSVILLE -- Jackson Hull hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points as Carroll County opened its boys basketball season Wednesday night with a 53-37 nondistrict victory over Galax.

Sylas Sechrist had eight points and eight assists for the Cavaliers (1-0).

Keaton Beeman led Galax (0-1) with 17 points.

GALAX (0-1)

Beeman 17, Brannock 7, Bagley 5, Blevins 4, Sawyers 2, Brown 2.

CARROLL COUNTY (1-0)

Hull 24, Dalton 10, Sechrist 8, Flippin 8, Phillips 3.

Galax;6;14;9;8;--;37

Carroll County;21;9;17;6;--;53

3-point goals -- Galax 3 (Beeman, Brannock, Blevins), Carroll County 6 (Hull 6). JV -- Carroll County won 45-29.

BOYS

NONDISTRICT

Lord Botetourt 78, James River 62