High school roundup: Hull's six 3-pointers pave way for Carroll County win over Galax

HILLSVILLE -- Jackson Hull hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points as Carroll County opened its boys basketball season Wednesday night with a 53-37 nondistrict victory over Galax.
Sylas Sechrist had eight points and eight assists for the Cavaliers (1-0).
Keaton Beeman led Galax (0-1) with 17 points.
GALAX (0-1)
Beeman 17, Brannock 7, Bagley 5, Blevins 4, Sawyers 2, Brown 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (1-0)
Hull 24, Dalton 10, Sechrist 8, Flippin 8, Phillips 3.
Galax;6;14;9;8;--;37
Carroll County;21;9;17;6;--;53
3-point goals -- Galax 3 (Beeman, Brannock, Blevins), Carroll County 6 (Hull 6). JV -- Carroll County won 45-29.
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 78, James River 62
DALEVILLE -- Kyle Arnholt scored 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Cavaliers opened their season by spoiling the debut of new Knights coach Ethan Humphries.
Owen Prince added 10 points for Botetourt.
Patrick Clevenger had 24 points for James River, which was tied at 27 at halftime. Ben Bailey and Heath Andrews added 10 points apiece for the Knights.
JAMES RIVER (0-1)
Bailey 10, Steger 9, Andrews 10, Moran 7, Clevenger 24, Braun 2.
LORD BOTETOURT (1-0)
Meade 7, L.Bramblett 8, Salvi 5, Arnholt 25, Selkirk 4, O.Prince 10, Lovern 2, Harrison 1, Crawford 7, Tilley 9.
James River;14;13;19;16;--;62
Lord Botetourt;9;18;22;29;--;78
3-point goals -- James River 7 (Steger 3, Clevenger 3, Bailey), Lord Botetourt 6 (L.Bramblett 2, Meade, Arnholt, Selkirk, Tilley).
GIRLS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 51, James River 3
RADFORD -- Laney Cline scored 17 points and the Bobcats held the Knights to a lone field goal in a home win.
Maggie Turk and Jada Dean each added eight points for Radford (2-0, 2-0).
JAMES RIVER (0-1, 0-1)
Harless 2, McCullough 1.
RADFORD (2-0, 2-0)
Cline 17, Turk 8, Dean 8, Page 7, Conner 5, Phillips 2, Haley Whitt 2, Hana Whitt 2.
James River;0;2;0;1;--;3
Radford;22;14;7;8;--;51
3-point goals -- Radford 3 (Turk 2, Conner).
NONDISTRICT
Carroll County 59, Galax 7
GALAX -- Freshman Alyssa Ervin made her varsity debut a memorable one with 18 points as the Cavaliers stopped the Maroon Tide in their season opener.
CARROLL COUNTY (1-0)
Ervin 18, Harris 4, Easter 2, Richardson 6, Lam 1, Hagee 8, Crotts 4, Alley 7, Utz 7, Cupp 2.
GALAX (0-2)
Jackson 3, Edwards 1, Sturgill 2, Edwards 1.
Carroll County;20;16;16;7;--;59
Galax;2;1;1;3;--;7
3-point goals -- Carroll County 1 (Alley), Galax 1 (Jackson).
Marion 63, Northwood 22
SALTVILLE -- Kailey Terry scored 10 points as the Scarlet Hurricanes won for the second night in a row.
Ella Grace Moss, Audrey Moss and Calie Blackburn all added eight points for Marion
MARION (2-0)
Terry 10, E.Moss 8, A.Moss 8, Blackburn 8, Whitt 7, Hagy 6, Miller 6, Farris 5, Kimberlin 2, Poston 2, Evans 1.
NORTHWOOD (0-2)
Tuell 2, Stephenson 4, Crowgey 8, Roberts 5, Riley 1, Hayden 2.
Marion;14;19;20;10;--;63
Northwood;3;10;4;5;--;22
3-point goals -- Marion 3 (Whitt 2, Miller), Northwood 1 (Roberts).
