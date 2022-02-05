HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Isbell leads PH girls to 4th in Region 5D swimming

STAFFORD — Ruby Isbell placed second in two events to lead a contingent of Patrick Henry swimmers who qualified for the state championships with their performances Friday in the Region 5D swim meet at Jeff Rouse Aquatic Center.

PH finished fourth overall in the girls meet, while the Patriots placed fifth in the boys standings.

Isbell took second in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 56.43 seconds) and 100 butterfly (58.58), and she also swam a leg on PH's 200 medley relay (1:50.57) and 400 freestyle relay (3:41.16) teams that placed third.

Isbell was joined by Morgan Smith, Caroline Summerlin and Emma Seidel on both relays.

Seidel was second in the 100 freestyle (54.38) and fourth in the 50 free (24.83), while Summerlin placed third in the 100 breaststroke 9:1:07.09) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:11.30).

Smith placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.59).

Freshman Jackson Bubar was PH's lone state meet qualifier with a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly. (53.79).

Albemarle swept both team titles, 361-309 over Independence in the girls meet and 417-228 over Independence in the girls standings. The PH girls scored 204 points, while the boys had 158.

The Class 5 state meet is Feb. 19 in Stafford.

REGION 1C WRESTLING

Grayson County claims title at home

INDEPENDENCE — Grayson County’s Aaron Peterson (132 pounds), Tanner Jones (138), Tristen Lorenz (152) and Chase Poole (182) won individual titles as the Blue Devils took the Region 1C wrestling crown on their home mat.

Second-place George Wythe had five region champions, while Galax had three and Fort Chiswell claimed two.

Team scores

1. Grayson County (Gray) 191 ½, 2. George Wythe (GW) 181, 3. Galax (Gal) 177, 4. Fort Chiswell (Fort) 115, 5. Parry McCluer (PM) 108.

Championship finals

106 pounds: Jaxon Ward (GW) p. Ryan Patterson (PM), 1:16; 113: Olivia Waller (GW) p. Sergio Rodriguez (Gray), 1:04; 120: Marquis Howell (Fort) p. Alberto Vera (Gal), 3:51: 126: Bobby Burgess (GW) p. Ian Goins (Fort), 4:14; 132: Aaron Peterson (Gray) tf. Zane Perkins (GW), 23-8; 138: Tanner Jones (Gray) p. Taylor Poole (Gal), 1:18; 145: Colin Ward (GW) d. Jackson Brockenbrough (PM), 3-2; 152: Tristen Lorenz (Gray) tf. Caden Carico (Gal), 18-1; 160: Cody Davis (GW) p. Landon King (Gray), 2:30; 170: Blake Dunn (Fort) p. Jeremiah Fulwider (PM) :31; 182: Chase Poole (Gray) p. Cadyn Crouse (Gal), :54; 195: Austin Ashworth (Gal) p. Cody Thomas (PM), 3:13; 220: Riley Jo Vaught (Gal) def. Connor Lester (Fort), :16, injury; 285: Brender Rojas (Gal) md. Peyton Isom (Gray), 11-2.

REGION 4D WRESTLING

Salem close 2nd behind Orange

ORANGE — Jefferson Forest had three individual champions and Salem placed a close second in the team standings behind host Orange on Saturday in the Region 4D wrestling tournament.

Caleb Cambeis (138 pounds), Matt Wirth (160) and Jake Lee (285) won weight classes for JF, which placed third overall.

Pulaski County’s Evan Alger won the title at 182.

Salem, which fell 202 ½-199 ½ to Orange, saw Samuel Miles (182), Linkin Callahan (195) and Jackson Bryie (220) place second.

Team scores

1. Orange (Or) 202 ½, 2. Salem (Sal) 199 ½, 3. Jefferson Forest (JF) 182, 4. Louisa County (Lou) 177 ½, 5. Blacksburg (Bbg) 159, 6. Pulaski County (Pul) 96, 7. Western Albemarle (WAlb) 89, 8. E.C. Glass (ECG) 81, 9. Amherst County (Amh) 55, 10. Halifax County (Hal) 42, 11. George Washington (GW) 14.

Championship finals

106 pounds: Waylon Rogers (Or) tf. Xavier Ramsey (Pul), 16-0; 113: Justin Jones (Or) p. Jared Swift (Bbg) 1:26; 120: Gianpolo Ciotola (Lou) p. Gavin Warner (Pul), 5:10; 126: Owen Greslick (Lou) d. Luke Wirth (JF) , 8-3; 132: Ethan Turner (Or) md. Garrett Henderson (Bbg), 10-2; 138: Caleb Cambeis (JF) p. Gavin Greslick, 2:21; 145: Kasey Casazza (Lou) p. Brian Honeycutt (ECG), :47; 152: Tanner Painting (Lou) d. Jackson Garrett (Or), 4-3; 160: Matt Wirth (JF) p. Nick Torbush (Lou), 5:47; 170: Joey Burch (WAlb) d. Floyd Wells (JF), 4-3; 182: Evan Alger (Pul) p. Samuel Miles, :57; 195:Braiden Swift (Or) p. Linkin Callahan (Sal), 3:22; 220: Thomas Pierce (OC) p. Jackson Bryie (Sal), 5:11; 285: Jake Lee (JF) p. Abdullah Mastrogiovanni (Bbg), 1:30.