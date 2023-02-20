The Jefferson Forest boys swimming team broke two VHSL records at the Class 4 state championships Saturday at the Collegiate School Aquatics Center in Richmond.

The Jefferson Forest foursome of Jack Mills, Max Schonfelder, Ryan Frasier and Brendan Whitfield won the 200 freestyle relay with a record time of 1:22.46 and won the 400 freestyle relay with a record time of 3:04.81.

Whitfield also won the boys 100 freestyle in 42.77.

Blacksburg's boys finished second in the team standings with 276 points, while Jefferson Forest finished third with 260 points.

The Blacksburg girls finished fifth in the team standings with 176 points, while Salem finished 14th with 41 points.

The Class 3 championships were held Friday at the Collegiate School.

Cave Spring’s Ava Muzzy won the Class 3 girls 200 individual medley in 2:01.40 and the 500 freestyle in 4:50.67.

William Byrd’s Colin Murtaugh won the boys 50 freestyle in 21.72.

The Cave Spring girls finished third with 230 points. Christiansburg was ninth with 113 points. Hidden Valley was 12th with 70 points and Lord Botetourt was 14th with 50 points.

The Hidden Valley boys team was 13th with 74 points.

The Class 4 diving championships were held Thursday at St. Catherine's School in Richmond.

Blacksburg's Theo Vilanueva won the boys 1-meter event with 405.10 points.

The Class 1/2 diving championships were held Friday at the Christiansburg Aquatics Center.

The Radford girls won the Class 1/2 team championship with 52 points, while Auburn was third with 14 points.

Radford's Tommie Bloomer scored a 369.75 to win first place in the girls' 1-meter event.

BOYS BASKETBALL

VACA SOUTH REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Roanoke Valley Christian 66, Westover Christian 63 2 OT

Westover Christian (17-9, 7-0)

Eime 13, Salmon 6, Hughes 5, Lewis 39.

Roanoke Valley (23-2, 8-0)

Phillips 8, Somers 14, Nelson 11, Rakes 2, J. Chou 16, B. Chou 2, Gutierrez 13.

Westover Christian 10 11 11 20 4 5 — 63

Roanoke Valley- 13 10 18 15 4 8 — 66

3-point goals: Westover Christian 4 (Salmon 2, Hughes, Lewis), Roanoke Valley 6 (Phillips 2, Somers 3, Gutierrez).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT CONSOLATION GAME

Auburn 57, Galax 29

Auburn (12-13, 9-6)

Harris 20, R. Rorrer 15, Christian 8, Earnest 8, Mundy 4, Marshall 2.

Galax (14-11, 9-6)

Sturgill 18, Sayers 5, Leonard 2, Moroski 2, Edwards 2.

Auburn 6 13 21 17 — 57

Galax 6 9 4 10 — 29

3-point goals: Auburn 5 (R. Rorrer 3, Christian, Harris), Galax 1 (Sawyers).