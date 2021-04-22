High School Roundup: Jefferson Forest football coach White resigns

FOREST — Jefferson Forest is looking for a new head football coach.
Paul White has resigned following two years on the job, JF principal Brian Wilson reported in an email through the Bedford County Public Schools public relations department.
White replaced Bob Christmas as Jefferson Forest’s head coach in 2019 and took the Cavaliers to a 6-5 record with a 55-21 loss to E.C. Glass in the first round of the Region 4D playoffs.
Jefferson Forest finished 1-3 this year in a season shortened by COVID-19.
White was a four-year football letterman at Ferrum from 1986-89.
He is a former head coach at Gloucester and Mathews high schools in Eastern Virginia. He also coached college football at the Apprentice School in Newport News.
Prior to coming to JF, White was an assistant coach at Permian High in Odessa, Texas.
CROSS COUNTRY
2 Eagles place in top 5
LEESBURG — Franklin County’s Addie Shorter finished fourth in the girls race while the Eagles’ Nathan Atchue placed fifth in the boys division Thursday in the VHSL Class 6 cross country championships at Oatlands Plantation.
McLean sophomore Thais Rolly won the girls title in 18 minutes, 36 seconds, good for a two-second margin over Battlefield freshman Sailor Eastman.
Shorter finished in 19:23.
Atchue clocked in at 16:27 in the boys race, won by Colgan’s Bryce Lentz in 16:10.
Oakton won the boys team title with West Springfield second.
Ocean Lakes took the girls crown ahead of West Springfield.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Cross 11, Va. Episcopal 3
Adoria Sanders had four goals and three assists, while Isabel Bradley and Cate Cook had two goals apiece as the Raiders topped the Bishops.
Kylie Schaefer had a goal and three assists for North Cross (4-2).