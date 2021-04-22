High School Roundup: Jefferson Forest football coach White resigns

FOREST — Jefferson Forest is looking for a new head football coach.

Paul White has resigned following two years on the job, JF principal Brian Wilson reported in an email through the Bedford County Public Schools public relations department.

White replaced Bob Christmas as Jefferson Forest’s head coach in 2019 and took the Cavaliers to a 6-5 record with a 55-21 loss to E.C. Glass in the first round of the Region 4D playoffs.

Jefferson Forest finished 1-3 this year in a season shortened by COVID-19.

White was a four-year football letterman at Ferrum from 1986-89.

He is a former head coach at Gloucester and Mathews high schools in Eastern Virginia. He also coached college football at the Apprentice School in Newport News.

Prior to coming to JF, White was an assistant coach at Permian High in Odessa, Texas.

CROSS COUNTRY

2 Eagles place in top 5

LEESBURG — Franklin County’s Addie Shorter finished fourth in the girls race while the Eagles’ Nathan Atchue placed fifth in the boys division Thursday in the VHSL Class 6 cross country championships at Oatlands Plantation.