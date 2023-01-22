High school roundup: Jeremy Chou scores 11 points to lead the Roanoke Valley Christian boys basketball team to victory

Jeremy Chou scored 11 points to help the Roanoke Valley Christian boys basketball team beat Dayspring Christian Academy 68-44 on Saturday.
Luke Somers added 10 points for Roanoke Valley Christian (14-0, 5-0 VACA Southwest District).
Roanoke Valley Christian’s Alex Nelson scored 10 points against Dayspring Christian Academy (4-7, 3-4).
Roanoke Valley Chr. 68, Dayspring Chr. Academy 44
Dayspring Christian Academy (4-7, 3-4)
Simpkins 3, C. Williams 32, B. Long 4, Spraker 2, Johnson 3.
Roanoke Valley Christian (14-0, 5-0)
Phillips 9, Royer 9, Somers 10, Gutierrez 7, Bowman 2, Nelson 10, Bos 8, J. Chou 11, B. Chou 2.
Dayspring Christian;12;7;8;17;—;44
Roanoke Valley Chr.;28;11;13;16;—;68
3-point goals: Dayspring 4 (Williams 4), Roanoke Valley 4 (Phillips, Royer, Somers 2).
WRESTLING
RURAL RETREAT INVITATIONAL
Team Scores
1. Rural Retreat (RR) 183.0, 2. Lebanon (L), 162, 3. Galax 142, 4. Central (Wise) 140, 5. Chilhowie (Ch) 86.5, 6. Holston (H) 79.5, 7. Parry McCluer (PM) 78, 8. Tazewell (TZ) 64.5, 9. George Wythe (GW) 61, 10. Marion 55, 11. Carroll County (CC) 48, 12. Northwood (NW) 45.
Individual Finals
106 – Caleb Gibson (RR) d. Justin Walker (RR).
113 – Talan Hall (TZ) d. Jaxson Guinn (Ch).
120 – Parker Stone (RR) d. Nate Widener (Ch).
126 – Merrick Kestner (H) d. Colton Barton (L).
132 – Ely Blevins (RR) d. Sam Mello (GW).
138 – Chaz Penwright (RR) d. Edward Morales (Galax).
144 – Ian Ray (L) d. Brockenbrough (PM).
150 – Jude Davis (Wise) d. Mason Via (RR).
157 – Kalib Simmons (L) d. Avery Hall (Wise).
165 – Logan Ward (GW) d. Odell Stroupe (RR).
175 – Joey Olender (RR) d. Jordan Crisanto (Ch).
190 – David Espinoza (Galax) d.Andrew Myers (CC).
215 – Austin Ashworth (Galax) d. Luke Josey (Wise).
285 – Brady Sturgill (Wise) d. Austin Coe (Marion).