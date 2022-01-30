 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

High School Roundup: JF's Pettyjohn double winner at Bulldog Invitational indoor track meet

LYNCHBURG — Jefferson Forest's Hannah Pettyjohn won a pair of events Saturday in the Bulldog Invitational indoor track and field meet at Liberty University.

Pettyjohn swept the girls high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) and pole vault (12-0).

Glenvar's Carly Wilkes won the girls 1,600 (5:02.48), while JF's Zoie Lamanna took the girls 1,000 (2:59.49) and was second in the 1,600.

Pulaski County's Diego Turner won the boys shot put at 51 feet, 9 1/2 inches.

Jefferson Forest won the boys 3,200 relay (8:56.30).

Armonte Hill-Lewis took second place in the long jump (22-2) for the Cougars while John Lyman was second in the triple jump (42-10 3/4). JF's Addison Hilton was second in the boys 500 (1:07.39).

Narrows' Abby McGlothlin placed second in the girls shot put (33-4).

BOYS BASKETBALL

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Fort Chiswell 54, George Wythe 41

GEORGE WYTHE (4-11, 3-4)

Rainey 12, Campbell 11, Delp 8, Rainey 7, Kirtner 3.

FORT CHISWELL (14-3, 6-2)

Watson 26, Norris 9, McHone 7, Dunford 4, Vaught 4, Gravely 2, Selfe 2.

Fort Chiswell;11;13;12;18;—;54

George Wythe;12;11;6;12;—;41

3-point goals: George Wythe 5 (Delp 2, Rainey, Kirtner, Campbell), Fort Chiswell 3 (Watson, Norris, McHone). JV: George Wythe won 47-37.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Fort Chiswell 53, George Wythe 41

GEORGE WYTHE (10-5, 6-2)

Tate 15, Patel 12, Wolfe 6, Scott 5, Faulkner 1, Leonard 2.

FORT CHISWELL (8-8, 4-2)

Jackson 22, Roark 11, K.King 10, M.King 5, Adams 2, Brown 2, Underwood 1.

George Wythe;8;10;8;15;—;41

Fort Chiswell;13;9;16;15;—;53

3-point goals: George Wythe 3 (Patel 3), Fort Chiswell 5 (Roark 2, M.King, K.King, Jackson). JV: George Wythe won 35-18.

