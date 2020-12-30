High school roundup: McCloud's shot at buzzer gives Pulaski win over Floyd

FLOYD -- A.J. McCloud made the last shot of 2020 a good one as he sank a short jumper at the buzzer to give Pulaski County a 53-51 nondistrict boys basketball victory Wednesday night over Floyd County.

Peyton McDaniel drilled six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for the Cougars (1-1). McDaniel added nine points.

Floyd County (2-2) was led by Mitchell Thompson and Josiah Banks with 12 points apiece, while Dylan Bond had 11.

The Buffaloes played minus senior Tanyan Sutphin, who will miss 4-6 weeks with a wrist injury he suffered earlier in the week against Radford.

PULASKI COUNTY (1-1)

Gulley 7, Bourne 4, McDaniel 19, Johnson 3, McCloud 9, O'Neal 5, Nester 6.

FLOYD COUNTY (2-2)

Gallimore 3, Thompson 12, Nichols 1, Bond 11, Cantrell 1, Agnew 6, Banks 12, Swortzel 5.

Pulaski County;10;19;10;14;--;53

Floyd County;11;17;10;13;--;51

3-point goals -- Pulaski County 7 (McDaniel 6, Johnson), Floyd County 4 (Agnew 2, Gallimore, Thompson). JV -- Pulaski County won.