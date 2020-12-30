High school roundup: Narrows boys complete season sweep of Giles

NARROWS — Dalton Bradley and Hunter Smith scored 13 points apiece Wednesday night as Narrows put the game away in the fourth quarter and completed a season sweep of Giles with a 49-42 nondistrict victory.
Guhner Dunford scored nine points for Giles (0-4), which saw its three-year losing streak reach 42 games.
GILES (0-4)
Hamlin 7, Dunford 9, Myers 5, Ratcliffe 7, Whitlock 4.
NARROWS (2-1)
Johnston 4, Snidow 8, Pruett 4, Green 7, Bradley 13, Smith 13.
Giles;8;6;8;10;—;32
Narrows;16;10;6;17;—;49
3-point goals — Giles 4 (Dunford 2, Myers, Ratcliffe), Narrows 2 (Bradley, Smith).
GIRLS
Nondistrict
Giles 47, Narrows 41
PEARISBURG -- Gracie Merrix scored 12 points to lead a balanced attack as the Spartans defeated the Green Wave for the second time in two nights Wednesday.
Ash Mitcham added 11 points for Giles (2-2).
Alyssa Bishop scored nine points to lead Narrows (1-1), which held a 19-18 halftime edge.
NARROWS (1-2)
Lawrence 4, Robertson 8, S.Mann 4, M.Mann 7, Bishop 9, Stables 8.
GILES (2-2)
B.Reed 2, K.Reed 6, Whitlow 2, Mitcham 11, Steele 9, Merrix 12.
Narrows;13;6;9;13;--;41
Giles;11;7;10;19;--;47
3-point goals -- Narrows 2 (Robertson, M.Mann). JV -- Giles won 29-19.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123