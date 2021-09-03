 Skip to main content
High School Roundup: Narrows football shuts out Bland County
High School Roundup: Narrows football shuts out Bland County

NARROWS — Carson Crigger returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown and caught TD passes of 53 and 33 yards from Aidan McGlothlin as Narrows recorded another shutout with a 39-0 nondistrict football victory Thursday night over Bland County.

McGlothlin also hit Kolier Pruett for a 21-yard TD.

Reed Perdue had 72 rushing yards and an 11-yard TD run for Narrows (2-0). McGlothlin finished 8-of-10 passing for 189 yards and three TDs. Pruett had three catches for 56 yards. Chris Via added a 4-yard TD run.

Bland County;0;0;0;0;—;0

Narrows;25;6;8;0;—;39

Scoring

Narr — Crigger 78 kickoff return (kick failed)

Narr — Crigger 53 pass from A.McGlothlin (Crigger kick)

Narr — Pruett 21 pass from A.McGlothlin (kick failed)

Narr — Perdue 11 run (kick failed)

Narr — Crigger 33 pass from A.McGlothlin (kick failed)

Narr — Via 4 run (Pruett 2 run)

FOOTBALL

George Wythe 14, Fort Chiswell 7

George Wythe;0;0;7;7;—;14

Fort Chiswell;0;7;0;0;—;7

Scoring

FC — Selfe 95 interception return (Petrunyak kick)

GW — Rainey 60 blocked punt return (Patel kick)

GW — T.Smith 1 run (Patel kick)

Highlights

Sophomore Tandom Smith had a 1-yard TD run with 10 minutes to play for the winning score. Freshman Brayden Rainey had the first TD on a 60-yard blocked punt return. Luke Jollay (22-86) and Leyton Fowler (20-69) led the Maroons in rushing. Fort Chiswell led 7-0 on a 95-yard interception return by Logan Selfe. The Pioneers had just 71 yards of total offense as Ezra Varney ran for 41 yards on 16 carries.

Rural Retreat 35, Eastern Montgomery 0

Rural Retreat;7;21;0;7;—;35

Eastern Mont;0;0;0;0;—;0

Scoring

RR — Smith 40 interception return (Crockett kick)

RR — Crouse 10 pass from Blevins (Crockett kick)

RR — Blevins 11 run (Crockett kick)

RR — Hagerman 30 run (Crockett kick)

RR — Blevins 26 run (Crockett)

Highlights

Ely Blevins rushed for 109 yards and two TDs on nine carries. Brady Smith put Rural Retreat up 7-0 with a 40-yard interception return. Gunner Hagerman ran for 49 yards on five carries, including a 30-yard TD. Seth Burleson topped EastMont with 33 yards on 15 carries. Rural Retreat held the Mustangs to 70 total yards.

BOYS SOCCER

North Cross 3, SWVa Home School 0

Highlights

Marc Mendoza, Matt Trott and Rhone Burton each scored a goal, while Henry Martin and Grayson Prillaman added assists as the Raiders blanked the Conquerors on Thursday. Denzel Marufu had two saves for North Cross.

