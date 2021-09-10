High School Roundup: North Cross boys soccer improves to 3-0

FOOTBALL

Marion 36, Northwood 14

Highlights: J.B. Carroll ran for two TDs and Reid Osborne passed for two scores as Marion scored all its points in the first half of Thursday's win. Carroll’s 11-yard run put Marion up 14-7 after Northwood’s Owen Doane gave the visitors the lead on an 83-yard pass reception from Seth Debusk. Carroll finished with 94 yards on nine carries. Caleb Smith added a 22-yard run for Marion.