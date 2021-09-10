High School Roundup: North Cross boys soccer improves to 3-0

LYNCHBURG — Matt Trott and Grayson Prillaman scored two goals apiece as the North Cross boys soccer team defeated Lynchburg Homeschool 6-0 on Thursday.
Marc Mendoza and Hunter Basile each added a goal for the Raiders (3-0).
FOOTBALL
Marion 36, Northwood 14
Northwood;7;0;0;7;—;14
Marion;21;15;0;0;—;36
Scoring
Mar — Langston 33 pass from Osborne (kick failed)
N — Doane 83 pass from Debusk (Prater kick)
Mar — Carroll 11 run (Carroll run)
Mar — Wolfe 17 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)
Mar — Smith 22 run (kick failed)
Mar — Carroll 32 run (Wolfe kick)
Mar — Safety, runner tackled in end zone
N — Rhea 9 run (Prater kick)
Highlights: J.B. Carroll ran for two TDs and Reid Osborne passed for two scores as Marion scored all its points in the first half of Thursday's win. Carroll’s 11-yard run put Marion up 14-7 after Northwood’s Owen Doane gave the visitors the lead on an 83-yard pass reception from Seth Debusk. Carroll finished with 94 yards on nine carries. Caleb Smith added a 22-yard run for Marion.