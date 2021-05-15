High School Roundup: North Cross claims VIC boys tennis title

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Raiders trailed just 5-4 with midway through the second half, but the top-seeded Eagles scored five goals in the final 20 minutes to claim the Blue Ridge Conference tournament title.

Adoria Sanders scored three goals for North Cross, while Isabel Bradley added the fourth.

VOLLEYBALL

2 Titans, Clemmer make Class 3 first team

Hidden Valley’s Cam Davenport and Faith Mitchell, and Rockbridge County’s Jaydyn Clemmer have been named to the Class 3 volleyball team by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.

Second-team choices from Timesland schools were Rockbridge County’s Nala Shearer, Krissy Whitesell and Maddie Dahl; and William Byrd’s Mattie Andrews.

Rustburg junior outside hitter Kate Hardie was named player of the year after leading the Red Devils to the state title over Hidden Valley.

Rustburg’s Kristen Hardie was coach of the year.

VHSCA CLASS 3

First team