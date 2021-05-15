High School Roundup: North Cross claims VIC boys tennis title

The bottom of the North Cross boys tennis lineup set Grayson Bloomfield up.
The senior smashed it home.
Bloomfield’s 10-7 win over Matthew Farina at No. 1 singles locked up a 5-1 victory over Covenant in the Virginia Independent Conference tournament final Saturday at Fishwick Tennis Center.
Sam Clark, Henry Lugar and Tyler Bloomfield gave the Raiders a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom three singles spots, followed by Rees Wenk’s 10-4 win over Henry Monroe at No. 3.
Grayson Bloomfield slammed the door at No. 1, giving North Cross some extra momentum heading into next week’s VIS state tournament.
“I like performing under pressure,” he said. “I didn’t want to lose in front of my family and friends, so that’s what fueled me.”
Singles
Grayson Bloomfield (NC) d. Matthew Farina, 10-7; Cooper Weiss (Cov) d. Conner Erwin, 10-1; Rees Wenk (NC) d. Henry Monroe, 10-4; Sam Clark (NC) d. Will Bonistalli, 10-2; Henry Lugar (NC) d. Chad Blount, 10-2; Tyler Bloomfield (NC) d. Neal Nathula, 10-0.
— Robert Anderson
BRC GIRLS SOCCER
Covenant 10, North Cross 4
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Raiders trailed just 5-4 with midway through the second half, but the top-seeded Eagles scored five goals in the final 20 minutes to claim the Blue Ridge Conference tournament title.
Adoria Sanders scored three goals for North Cross, while Isabel Bradley added the fourth.
VOLLEYBALL
2 Titans, Clemmer make Class 3 first team
Hidden Valley’s Cam Davenport and Faith Mitchell, and Rockbridge County’s Jaydyn Clemmer have been named to the Class 3 volleyball team by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.
Second-team choices from Timesland schools were Rockbridge County’s Nala Shearer, Krissy Whitesell and Maddie Dahl; and William Byrd’s Mattie Andrews.
Rustburg junior outside hitter Kate Hardie was named player of the year after leading the Red Devils to the state title over Hidden Valley.
Rustburg’s Kristen Hardie was coach of the year.
VHSCA CLASS 3
First team
Kate Hardie, Rustburg; Cam Davenport, Hidden Valley; Jaydyn Clemmer, Rockbridge County; Haley Baker, New Kent; Meah Coles, Rustburg; Anna Maddox, Rustburg; Megan Boesen, George Mason; Emily Sullivan, Lafayette; Morgan Blevins, Abingdon; Faith Mitchell, Hidden Valley.
Second team
Sarah Callendar, Tabb; Amanda Tokam, Independence, Mara Woolford, William Monroe; Julia Hathaway, New Kent; Nala Shearer, Rockbridge County; Mattie Andrews, William Byrd; Krissy Whitesell, Rockbridge County; Maddie Dahl, Rockbridge County; Tinsley Abbott, Rustburg; Adaire Burnsed, Monticello.
Player of the year
Kate Hardie, Rustburg.
Coach of the year
Kristen Hardie, Rustburg.
GOLF
Harper, Davidov, Johnson earn top honors
Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper and Samir Davidov have been named boys co-golfers of the year, while Salem’s Macy Johnson won the girls honor for the recently completed high school season by the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame.
The golfer of the year awards and first-team selections were based on a season-long points formula.
Floyd County’s Dirk Davis was named coach of the year after leading the Buffaloes to the VHSL Class 2 championship.
RVGHOF Junior Team
Boys
David Zhang, Blacksburg; Davis Young, Blacksburg; Harrison Withers, Hidden Valley; Slade Aliff, Hidden Valley; Ashton Harper, Lord Botetourt; Samir Davidov, Lord Botetourt.
Girls
McKenzie Weddle, Floyd County; Macy Johnson, Salem; Caroline Gilreath, Patrick Henry; Samantha Skinner, Blacksburg; Kaitlyn Mosdell, Lord Botetourt; Abby Hunter, Blacksburg.
Boys co-players of the year
Ashton Harper, Lord Botetourt; Samir Davidov, Lord Botetourt.
Girls player of the year
Macy Johnson, Salem.
Coach of the year
Dirk Davis, Floyd County.