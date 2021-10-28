 Skip to main content
High School Roundup: North Cross clinches VIC football title
High School Roundup: North Cross clinches VIC football title

Ian Cann caught three touchdown passes from Connor Lange on his return to the North Cross lineup from injury, and the Raiders clinched the Virginia Independent Conference title Thursday with a 49-0 home win over Hargrave Military.

North Cross (3-0, 8-1) scored on its first two offensive plays, a 57-yard run by Kam Johnson and a 13-yard pass from Lange to Cann.

Johnson added a 10-yard TD and finished with 137 yards on 13 carries.

Lange scored on a 5-yard run for a 42-0 halftime lead.

Zach Morgan returned an interception 28 yards for the final TD.

Hargrave Military;0;0;0;0;—;0

North Cross;28;14;7;0;—;49

NC — Johnson 57 run (Muse kick)

NC — Cann 13 pass from Lange (Muse kick)

NC — Johnson 10 run (Muse kick)

NC — Cann 23 pass from Lange (Muse kick)

NC — Cann 1 pass from Lange (Muse kick)

NC — Lange 5 run (Muse kick)

NC — Morgan 28 interception return (Muse kick)

VOLLEYBALL

PIONEER DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Narrows 3, Covington 1

Covington;17;21;25;21

Narrows;25;25;14;25

Statistics

Covington: Lexi Dressler 13 kills, 4 digs, Cristi Persinger 9 kills, 15 digs, Aubrey Brown 10 kills, 6 assists, 19 digs, Nikki Jordan 25 digs.

Narrows: Cristin Blaker 25 assists, 17 digs, Alyssa Bishop 8 kills, Mary Middleton 8 kills, 7 digs, Mya Robertson 8 kills, Kennah Spencer 5 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces.

Note: Narrows wins Pioneer tournament title and will host MED No. 4 seed Monday in Region 1C.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Wednesday match

Bassett 3, Magna Vista 1

Magna Vista;25;31;23;17

Bassett;27;29;25;25

Statistics

Bassett: Makayla Rumley 16 kills, 3 blocks, 22 digs, Annie Laine 27 kills, 5 blocks, 9 digs, 2 aces, Zoie Pace 38 assists, 20 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 5 aces, Jenny Turner 15 digs, Saylor Robertson 9 digs, 3 aces.

Note: Bassett wins Piedmont tournament title.

BOYS SOCCER

Raiders to host VIC final Saturday

Xavier Mitchell scored in the 55th minute on a feed from Rhone Burton, and the North Cross defense posted another shutout Thursday in a 2-0 home victory over Virginia Episcopal in a Virginia Independent Conference semifinal.

Marc Mendoza added a goal in the 70th minute, assisted by Matt Trott.

Denzel Marufu had two saves in goal.

North Cross will play Covenant at home in the final at 10 a.m. Saturday.

GIRLS TENNIS

North Cross makes BRC final

North Cross took five of six singles matches Thursday and defeated Covenant 7-1 to reach the Blue Ridge Conference final.

The Raiders will play at No. 1 seed Virginia Episcopal at noon Saturday.

Singles

Kylie Schaefer (NC) d. Aida Tiouririne, 8-0; Anne Bradley Cullen (NC) d. Lina Tiouririne, 8-2; Kate Bishop (NC) d. Paige Hutchinson, 8-6; Amy Rigg (Cov) d. Sally Terrill, 8-0; Cate Cook (NC) d. Ana Livelli, 8-6.

Doubles

Schafer and Terrill (NC) d. A.Tiouririne and L.Tiouririne, 8-5; Bishop and Cook (NC) d. Livelli and Rigg, 8-5.

