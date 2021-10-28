High School Roundup: North Cross clinches VIC football title

BOYS SOCCER

Raiders to host VIC final Saturday

Xavier Mitchell scored in the 55th minute on a feed from Rhone Burton, and the North Cross defense posted another shutout Thursday in a 2-0 home victory over Virginia Episcopal in a Virginia Independent Conference semifinal.

Marc Mendoza added a goal in the 70th minute, assisted by Matt Trott.

Denzel Marufu had two saves in goal.

North Cross will play Covenant at home in the final at 10 a.m. Saturday.

GIRLS TENNIS

North Cross makes BRC final

North Cross took five of six singles matches Thursday and defeated Covenant 7-1 to reach the Blue Ridge Conference final.

The Raiders will play at No. 1 seed Virginia Episcopal at noon Saturday.

Singles

Kylie Schaefer (NC) d. Aida Tiouririne, 8-0; Anne Bradley Cullen (NC) d. Lina Tiouririne, 8-2; Kate Bishop (NC) d. Paige Hutchinson, 8-6; Amy Rigg (Cov) d. Sally Terrill, 8-0; Cate Cook (NC) d. Ana Livelli, 8-6.

Doubles

Schafer and Terrill (NC) d. A.Tiouririne and L.Tiouririne, 8-5; Bishop and Cook (NC) d. Livelli and Rigg, 8-5.