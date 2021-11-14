High School Roundup: North Cross football advances to state title game

Kam Johnson ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, and Connor Lange threw three TD passes Saturday to power North Cross to a 55-14 victory over Nansemond-Suffolk in a VISAA Division II football semifinal.
Johnson had TD runs of 16, 3 and 1 yards for the Raiders (10-1), who will play for the championship against Atlantic Shores Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Virginia Beach SportsPlex.
Lange threw two TD passes to Marc Noetzel and one to Cross Thompson, finishing 13 of 19 for 142 yards. He also ran for 83 yards on eight carries with a 15-yard TD as North Cross took a 28-0 halftime lead.
Nansemond-Suffolk got a pair of receptions by North Carolina recruit George Pettaway, who rushed for 38 yards on nine carries and caught six passes for 112 yards.
Nansemond-Suffolk 0 0 7 7 — 14
North Cross 7 21 7 20 — 55
NC—Noetzel 32 pass from Lange (Vedant Muse kick)
NC—Johnson 16 run (Muse kick)
NC—Noetzel 32 pass from Lange (Muse kick)
NC—Lange 15 run (Muse kick)
NC—Thompson 9 pass from Lange (Muse kick)
N-S—Pettaway 55 pass from Wansart (Russell kick)
N-S—Pettaway 42 pass from Wansart (Russell kick)
NC—Johnson 3 run (Muse kick)
NC—Johnson 1 run (Muse kick)
NC—Kwalei Carter 39 interception return (run failed)
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 2
Floyd County 3, Gate City 2
GATE CITY — Floyd County used its team defense led by Jaycee Chaffin’s 32 digs Saturday night to score a 19-25, 27-25, 17-25, 25-25, 15-12 victory over Gate City in a VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal.
It was Gate City’s first loss to a VHSL team since the Blue Devils fell to Giles in last season’s state semifinal.
Floyd (23-2) will play at Glenvar in a state semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Olivia Hylton had seven blocks, while Peyton Faulkner added five for Floyd. Chaffin and Hylton each had 21 kills
Kenzee Chaffin had 44 assists and 23 digs, while Katie Wert also had 23 digs, while and Madison Ramey added 22.
For Gate City (24-5), Brylee Holder had 16 kills, Makayla Bays added 11, Ashley Stanley totaled 52 assists and Riley Blevins had 25 digs.
CLASS 1
Auburn 3, PH-Glade Spring 0
PH-Glade Spring 20 19 18
Auburn 25 25 25
Statistics
Auburn: Allyson Martin 17 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs, Madeline Lavergne 5 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs, Anna McGuire 26 assists, 3 aces, 8 digs, Avery Zuckerwar 4 kills, 2 aces, Haley Hollins 3 kills, Stacey Lewis 17 digs.
Records: Auburn 28-0.