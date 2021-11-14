High School Roundup: North Cross football advances to state title game

Kam Johnson ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, and Connor Lange threw three TD passes Saturday to power North Cross to a 55-14 victory over Nansemond-Suffolk in a VISAA Division II football semifinal.

Johnson had TD runs of 16, 3 and 1 yards for the Raiders (10-1), who will play for the championship against Atlantic Shores Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Virginia Beach SportsPlex.

Lange threw two TD passes to Marc Noetzel and one to Cross Thompson, finishing 13 of 19 for 142 yards. He also ran for 83 yards on eight carries with a 15-yard TD as North Cross took a 28-0 halftime lead.

Nansemond-Suffolk got a pair of receptions by North Carolina recruit George Pettaway, who rushed for 38 yards on nine carries and caught six passes for 112 yards.

Nansemond-Suffolk 0 0 7 7 — 14

North Cross 7 21 7 20 — 55

NC—Noetzel 32 pass from Lange (Vedant Muse kick)

NC—Johnson 16 run (Muse kick)

NC—Noetzel 32 pass from Lange (Muse kick)

NC—Lange 15 run (Muse kick)

NC—Thompson 9 pass from Lange (Muse kick)