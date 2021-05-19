High School Roundup: North Cross girls advance to state soccer semis

Adoria Sanders scored three goals in the second half Wednesday to lift North Cross to a 3-0 home victory over Norfolk Christian to earn the Raiders a berth in the VISAA Division II girls soccer semifinals.

Sanders scored five minutes into the second half on an assist by Cate Cook. She converted a penalty kick and added a third goal on a feed from Isabel Bradley for her 30th goal of the season.

North Cross (9-4) will play No. 1 seed Highland School in its fourth trip to the state semifinals at Glover Park in Glen Allen.

Highland, which defeated North Cross 8-0 earlier this year, is led by Purdue signee Maegan Shaw.

VACA state baseball

Logan Bowman hit a pair of doubles and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as Roanoke Valley Christian defeated United Christian 7-6 in a state quarterfinal Tuesday at Walrond Park.

Asa Long recorded a save on the mound and added two hits and three RBIs for RVC, which will play Grace Christian in a state semifinal Friday at the Diamond Club in Stuarts Draft.

VISAA Division II boys soccer