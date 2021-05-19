High School Roundup: North Cross girls advance to state soccer semis

Adoria Sanders scored three goals in the second half Wednesday to lift North Cross to a 3-0 home victory over Norfolk Christian to earn the Raiders a berth in the VISAA Division II girls soccer semifinals.
Sanders scored five minutes into the second half on an assist by Cate Cook. She converted a penalty kick and added a third goal on a feed from Isabel Bradley for her 30th goal of the season.
North Cross (9-4) will play No. 1 seed Highland School in its fourth trip to the state semifinals at Glover Park in Glen Allen.
Highland, which defeated North Cross 8-0 earlier this year, is led by Purdue signee Maegan Shaw.
VACA state baseball
Logan Bowman hit a pair of doubles and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as Roanoke Valley Christian defeated United Christian 7-6 in a state quarterfinal Tuesday at Walrond Park.
Asa Long recorded a save on the mound and added two hits and three RBIs for RVC, which will play Grace Christian in a state semifinal Friday at the Diamond Club in Stuarts Draft.
VISAA Division II boys soccer
David Caldwell had three goals and one assist, while Zane Ratliff added a goal and three assists to power North Cross to a 15-0 quarterfinal victory Tuesday over visiting Roanoke Catholic.
The second-seeded Raiders will play at home at 4 p.m. Friday against No. 3 Nansemond-Suffolk.
Trinity Christian plays at top-seeded Christchurch in the other semifinal.
VISAA boys tennis
North Cross flexed its muscles at the back end of the lineup as Rees Wenk, Sam Clark, Henry Lugar and Colin Chandel won singles matches from No. 3 to No. 6, respectively, in a 5-2 quarterfinal win at home Tuesday over Covenant.
Connor Erwin and Clark clinched the match with a victory at No. 2 doubles.
North Cross will play at home Friday against Hampton Roads Academy.
Singles
Matthew Farina (Cov) d. Grayson Bloomfield, 10-7; Cooper Weiss (Cov) d. Connor Erwin, 10-6; Rees Wenk (NC) d. Henry Monroe, 10-1; Sam Clark (NC) d. Will Bonistalli, 10-6; Henry Lugar (NC) d. Chad Blount, 10-2; Colin Chandel (NC) d. Neal Nethula, 10-1.
Doubles
Erwin and Clark (NC) d. Monroe and Bonastalli, 10-1.
Southwest District boys tennis
MARION — Marion’s Tanner Grubb claimed the district singles title with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory Tuesday over Graham’s Alex Ramsey at Marion High School.
Both players will advance to the Region 2D singles tournament.
Southwest District girls tennis
BLUEFIELD — Fourth-seeded Ridley Little and Emily Page of Virginia High won three matches Wednesday to win the district doubles title at Bluefield College.
Little and Page stopped Marion’s Ellen Woodard and Anna Addison 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 to claim the SWD’s No. 2 berth in the Region 2C tournament.
Graham’s Ann Perdue defeated Woodard 6-2, 6-3 to win the district singles tournament Tuesday.
Woodard also will advance to the Region 2D tournament by virtue of her 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 semifinal win over Lebanon’s Ava Deckard.