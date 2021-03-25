High School Roundup: Northside hands Byrd first volleyball loss; North Cross girls soccer tops VES

Sanii Nash'Fuell posted 10 kills and three blocks, while Kylee Draper had 24 assists, three aces and 16 digs Thursday night as Northside handed William Byrd its first volleyball loss of the season with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-11 win at home.

Samantha Johnson added five kills and 13 digs for the Vikings (4-4)

William Byrd (5-1) was led by Kasey McKee with two aces and two blocks, Mattie Andrews with eight kills and Trinity Hylton with seven assists and 12 digs.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Grayson County def. Fort Chiswell 25-13, 25-16, 25-19

INDEPENDENCE — Hannah Halsey, Malorie Reeves and Kylie Pope each had eight kills as the Blue Devils swept the Pioneers to give head coach Charles Campbell his 200th career victory.

Kristen Brown and Sierra Pope each had 14 assists for Grayson.

Fort Chiswell was led by Sydney Underwood with five kills and four digs, Rileigh Dalton with seven kills and four digs, Katie Alderman with eight blocks, and Chloe Patton with three aces, two kills and seven assists.

Auburn def. George Wythe 25-9, 25-9, 25-17