High School Roundup: Northside hires Deacon as new AD

Northside has named Tyler Deacon as its athletic director, effective July 1.

Deacon is a Northside alumnus who has been the Vikings’ head wrestling coach for the past seven seasons. He has also been an assistant baseball coach at the Blue Ridge District school.

He will replace Mark Eubank, who is returning to the classroom as a teacher.

VOLLEYBALL

Defending champs oust Blacksburg

LEESBURG — Blacksburg saw its volleyball season end for the fourth year in a row at the hands of eight-time defending state champion Loudoun County with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-10 Class 4 semifinal loss.

The Bruins (14-1) were led by Amanda Lowe (18 kills, two blocks, 10 digs) and Ashley Rutherford (20 assists, two kills, eight digs).

BASEBALL

North Cross 17, Va. Episcopal 5, 5 inn.

LYNCHBURG — Connor Lange hit for the cycle and drove in five runs, while Tanner McCoy had three hits, five RBIs and a home run for the Raiders.

Nathan Carey gave up five hits for North Cross (8-4).