FREDERICKSBURG — The Northside High school softball team won its first state title since 2010 on Saturday.

The Vikings beat York 3-1 in the Class 3 final at Riverbend High School.

Roanoke College recruit Baylee Compton pitched a five-hitter for the Vikings (19-10), striking out 16 and walking one.

Northside scored twice in the top of the fifth to grab a 2-1 lead. McKenzie Taylor walked and advanced to second on Leila Aguilar's sacrifice bunt. York threw to second in hopes of a double play, but Taylor advanced to third on the throw. Taylor scored on a passed ball. Sydney Jordan singled and scored on Karlee Austin's RBI double.

The Vikings added a run in the seventh. Taylor reached base on an error and Aguilar walked. The runners advanced on Abbie Caldwell's sacrifice bunt. Jordan hit an RBI bloop single.

This was Northside's second season under coach Kassie Brammer, a former William Byrd and JMU outfielder and ex-Byrd assistant.

This was only the second state title in Northside softball history. The first came 13 years ago, when Lynn Richmond was the coach and Lauren Boitnott was the ace.

TENNIS

3 Timesland players win singles titles

Three players from Timesland high schools won state singles titles Saturday.

Patrick Henry freshman Ana Maria Rincon earned the Class 5 girls singles crown at Huntington Park in Newport News. She beat Victoria Epps of Menchville 6-3, 6-1. It was Rincon's second state title in as many days; she teamed with Sawyer Stephenson to win the Class 5 girls doubles title Friday.

Over at Virginia Tech, Marion sophomore Parker White won the Class 2 girls singles title for the second straight year. She beat Lydia Pratt of Radford 7-5, 6-3. White helped Marion win the Class 2 girls team crown Thursday.

George Wythe senior Maggie Minton won the Class 1 girls singles title for the second straight year. She defeated Madison Green of Middlesex 6-0, 6-1 at Virginia Tech.

Lucas Beasley of Christiansburg lost in the Class 3 boys singles final at Virginia Tech. Goochland senior Evan Bernstine won 6-2, 6-0 to earn the title for the third straight year.

Glenvar's Alec McIlwain lost in the Class 2 boys singles final at Virginia Tech. Richlands freshman Jack Clem won 6-2, 6-0.