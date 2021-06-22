High school roundup: Page's goal lifts Radford into Class 1 girls soccer final

James Wood (14-1) led 2-1 in the second half until Chris Garcia tied it on a penalty kick for the Cavaliers.

JF (15-0) will play at Smithfield for the championship Wednesday.

CLASS 1 BOYS SOCCER

Galax 2, Honaker 0

HONAKER — Alberto Vera and Joey Jordan hit the back of the net as the Maroon Tide advanced to another state final with a win over the Tigers.

Galax is the three-time reigning Class 1 champion and the Maroon Tide has won five of the last six titles in the division.

Galax plays at Rappahannock for the championship Wednesday.

CLASS 3 BOYS SOCCER

Spotswood 3, Magna Vista 0

MARTINSVILLE — Esau Selaya Leiva scored twice as the Trailblazers overcame the Warriors and a lightning delay for a semifinal victory at Smith River Sports Complex.

Nick Johnson scored the first goal nine minutes into the game for Spotswood (12-2)