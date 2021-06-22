High school roundup: Page's goal lifts Radford into Class 1 girls soccer final

BRISTOL — Makenzie Page’s 40-yard shot in the 10th minute held up as the game’s only goal and Radford held on Monday night for a 1-0 victory over Virginia High in a VHSL Class 1 girls soccer semifinal at Sugar Hollow Park.
Caroline Wheeler recorded nine saves for Radford (11-3), which will play for the state title at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Clarke County.
CLASS 2 BOYS SOCCER
Graham 3, Glenvar 2
BLUEFIELD — Joe Tyson put in a header in overtime as the G-Men stopped the Highlanders one run shy of a berth in the state final.
Maddox Fisher and Riley Geddes gave Glenvar a 2-0 lead with first-half goals.
However, Graham answered as Ben Morgan tied the game in the 74th minute.
Graham (15-0) will play at Nandua for the state title Wednesday.
CLASS 4 BOYS SOCCER
Jefferson Forest wins in PKs
FOREST — Christian Hecker stopped two penalty kicks as Jefferson Forest outscored James Wood 4-3 on PKs to claim a semifinal win at Sabre Stadium.
Jacob Gong, Quinn Mackey, Zach Hinton and John Toney connected on PKs for JF after the teams finished regulation and overtime tied at 2.
James Wood (14-1) led 2-1 in the second half until Chris Garcia tied it on a penalty kick for the Cavaliers.
JF (15-0) will play at Smithfield for the championship Wednesday.
CLASS 1 BOYS SOCCER
Galax 2, Honaker 0
HONAKER — Alberto Vera and Joey Jordan hit the back of the net as the Maroon Tide advanced to another state final with a win over the Tigers.
Galax is the three-time reigning Class 1 champion and the Maroon Tide has won five of the last six titles in the division.
Galax plays at Rappahannock for the championship Wednesday.
CLASS 3 BOYS SOCCER
Spotswood 3, Magna Vista 0
MARTINSVILLE — Esau Selaya Leiva scored twice as the Trailblazers overcame the Warriors and a lightning delay for a semifinal victory at Smith River Sports Complex.
Nick Johnson scored the first goal nine minutes into the game for Spotswood (12-2)