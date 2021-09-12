High School Roundup: Patrick Henry, Auburn win volleyball tournaments

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Patrick Henry posted five victories including a 25-19, 20-25, 15-7 win over Stone Bridge in the final Saturday to claim the title in the Albemarle Invitational volleyball tournament.

PH (9-1) also defeated Riverbend 2-1, E.C. Glass 2-1 and Albemarle 3-0 before taking a 2-0 semifinal win over Goochland.

Sallie Boxley had 28 kills, 13 aces and 19 digs in the five matches for PH.

The Patriots also were led by Reghan Dixon (22 kills, 5 blocks), Grayce Edwards (45 assists, 14 kills, 6 aces), Marella Hudson (28 kills, 21 digs), Taylor Prillaman (42 assists, 11 digs), Claire Thielecke (38 digs), Callie Harris (13 kills, 5 blocks) and Olivia Reichardt (8 kills, 7 blocks).

VOLLEYBALL

Auburn claims home tourney

RINER — Auburn swept five matches to finish as the only unbeaten team Saturday in the Auburn Invitational.

The Eagles, who have won 55 consecutive matches, took a 25-18, 25-10 victory over PH-Glade Spring, which finished 4-1 in the event.

George Wythe, Chilhowie and Rappahannock County each finished 2-3, while Riverheads went 0-5.