High School Roundup: Patrick Henry, Auburn win volleyball tournaments

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Patrick Henry posted five victories including a 25-19, 20-25, 15-7 win over Stone Bridge in the final Saturday to claim the title in the Albemarle Invitational volleyball tournament.
PH (9-1) also defeated Riverbend 2-1, E.C. Glass 2-1 and Albemarle 3-0 before taking a 2-0 semifinal win over Goochland.
Sallie Boxley had 28 kills, 13 aces and 19 digs in the five matches for PH.
The Patriots also were led by Reghan Dixon (22 kills, 5 blocks), Grayce Edwards (45 assists, 14 kills, 6 aces), Marella Hudson (28 kills, 21 digs), Taylor Prillaman (42 assists, 11 digs), Claire Thielecke (38 digs), Callie Harris (13 kills, 5 blocks) and Olivia Reichardt (8 kills, 7 blocks).
VOLLEYBALL
Auburn claims home tourney
RINER — Auburn swept five matches to finish as the only unbeaten team Saturday in the Auburn Invitational.
The Eagles, who have won 55 consecutive matches, took a 25-18, 25-10 victory over PH-Glade Spring, which finished 4-1 in the event.
George Wythe, Chilhowie and Rappahannock County each finished 2-3, while Riverheads went 0-5.
Auburn’s Allyson Martin was named the tournament’s most valuable player. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Auburn’s Anna McGuire, Avery Zuckerwar and Madeline Lavergne; PH-Glade Spring’s Avery Maiden and Logan Newberry; Rappahannock County’s Miranda Jenkins; Chilhowie’s Mari-Beth Boardwine; and Riverheads’ Dayton Moore and Kendyl Argenbright.
CROSS COUNTRY
Titans 2nd at Eastern Mennonite
HARRISONBURG — Hidden Valley’s boys placed second among nine schools Saturday in the Eastern Mennonite Invitational.
East Rockingham won the meet with 25 points. The Titans scored 53 behind a fifth-place finish by Simon Sealey.
Will Caldwell placed ninth and Jacob Stewart was 10th for Hidden Valley.