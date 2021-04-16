High School Roundup: Patrick Henry girls qualify for state cross country meet with second-place finish in Region 5D

EARLYSVILLE — Patrick Henry’s girls earned a berth in the Class 5 state cross country meet by placing second Thursday in the Region 5D championships at Panorama Farm.
Albemarle put five runners in the top six spots, including individual winner Arianna DeBoer in 18 minutes, 49 seconds, to score 16 points. PH placed second at 64 with Mountain View third at 77.
PH got top-15 finishes from Alice Sherman (9th, 21:32), Megan McGinnis (10th, 21:34) and Aylin Yirmibesoglu (14th, 22:03).
The Patriots also got strong showings from Bella Whittle (17th) and Lillian Holt (19th).
North Stafford won the boys meet as PH placed seventh.
Thursday's results
Boys team scores
1. x-North Stafford (NS) 50, 2. x-Harrisonburg (Hbg) 60, 3 Stafford (S) 75, 4. Albemarle (Alb) 81, 5. Mountain View (MV) 116, 6. Brooke Point (BP) 138, 7. Patrick Henry (PH) 140.
Boys top 15
1. Joshua Webb (NS) 16:27, 2. Noah LeCain (NS) 16:41, 3. y-Stephen Smith (Alb) 16:55, 4. Samuel Yakulis (NS) 16:57, 5. y-Ben Putka (S) 17:03, 6. y-Justin Polcha (S) 17:19, 7. Hayden Kirwan (Hbg) 17:20, 8. David Beck (Hbg) 17:32, 9. Craig Swain (MV) 17:34, 10. Charles Schilling (MV) 17:37, 11. Andrew Caley (BP) 17:40, 12. Jack Haverty (Hbg) 17:48, 13. Tyler Barham (S) 17:57, 14. Adrian Grubbs (Alb) 17:59, 15. Liam Wightman (Hbg) 18:02.
Girls team scores
1. x-Albemarle 16, 2. x-Patrick Henry 64, 3. Mountain View 77, 4. Harrisonburg 112, 5. Stafford 130, 6. Brooke Point 158.
Girls top 15
1. Arianna DeBoer (Alb) 18:49, 2. Cassidy Guyton (Alb) 19:27, 3. Jenna Coleman 19:48, 4. Madelyn Gypson (Alb) 19:48, 5. Emma Wunderly (MV) 20:43, 6. Madeline Kronebusch (Alb) 21:03, 7. Olivia St. Amand (Alb) 21:14, 8. Annie Piorot (Hbg) 21:14, 9. Alice Sherman (PH) 21:32, 10. Megan McGinnis (PH) 21:34, 11. Bella Sonen (Alb) 21:40, 12. Ella Dover (S) 21:48, 13. Lillian Peskova (Alb) 21:51, 14. Aylin Yirmibesoglu (PH) 22:03, 15. Rebekah Simmons (MV) 22:10.
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 1C
Auburn def. Grayson County 25-12, 19-25, 25-12, 25-14
RINER — Allyson Martin had 21 kills, six aces and 21 digs Thursday night as Auburn outlasted Grayson County to claim the Region 1C volleyball championship.
Anna McGuire had four aces, 35 assists and 12 digs for the unbeaten Eagles.
Sara Nichols added four aces and 17 digs, while Madeline Lavergne came up with five aces, 11 kills and 14 digs.
Grayson County was led by Kristen Brown (12 assists, 14 digs, five kills), Kylie Pope (nine kills, 13 digs, two blocks), Malorie Reeves (seven kills, 13 digs) and Hannah Halsey (seven kills, seven digs).
REGION 3C
Rockbridge County def. Fort Defiance 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23
LEXINGTON — Jaydyn Clemmer had a monster night with 32 kills and 35 digs to power the Wildcats past the Indians in a semifinal.
Krissy Whitesell set up 28 assists and added 11 kills for Rockbridge (17-0), which will play at unbeaten Rustburg on Saturday for a berth in the VHSL Class 3 tournament and a state semifinal match at home against Region 3D champion Hidden Valley.
Maddie Dahl added 14 kills and nine blocks for Rockbridge, while Nala Shearer had 27 digs and McKenzie Burch contributed 21 assists and 10 digs.