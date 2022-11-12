High school roundup: Patrick Henry wins Region 5D football playoff game

Sidney Webb threw for two touchdowns and picked off a pass to lead the third-seeded Patrick Henry High School football team to a 28-14 home win over sixth-seeded Briar Woods in the first round of the Region 5D playoffs Saturday.

Chuck Webb and Jahzae Kimbrough each ran for a touchdown for Patrick Henry (9-2). Carmelo Taylor and Isaiah Swain each caught a TD pass.

Briar Woods fell to 7-4.

The Patriots will visit second-seeded Mountain View in the semifinals.

Fourth-seeded Riverbend will visit top-seeded Stone Bridge in the other semifinal. Stone Bridge beat visiting William Fleming 38-7 on Friday night.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Christiansburg 35, Abingdon 7

Tanner Evans completed seven of 10 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 114 yards on 14 carries to lead the third-seeded Blue Demons (8-3) to a Region 3D first-round win over sixth-seeded Abingdon (5-6) on Saturday in Christiansburg.

Evans also picked off two passes, returning one of them for a TD.

Jayron Thompson had six catches for 167 yards and three TDs.

Christiansburg will host seventh-seeded Staunton River in the semifinals.

North Cross 56, Fredericksburg Christian 15

Ian Cann returned an interception 82 yards for a TD and returned a punt 74 yards for a TD to help the host Raiders win a Virginia Independent Schools Division II state semifinal Saturday.

Cann picked off two passes for North Cross, which advanced to the title game for the fourth straight year.

Ja'Ziel Hart also recorded two interceptions for North Cross, returning the second one 29 yards for a TD. Kam Johnson ran for 146 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Jerel Rhodes ran for 65 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. Connor Lange completed 11 of 14 passes for 143 yards and a TD.

North Cross will host Atlantic Shores Christian in the title game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hidden Valley 3, Rustburg 0

Caleigh Ponn had 22 kills, nine digs and two aces to lead the Titans (3-0) to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-15 win over visiting Rustburg in the Class 3 state quarterfinals Saturday.

Caleigh Anderson had 23 assists and seven digs for the Titans. Lauren Whittaker had 12 digs.

The Titans will host a semifinal Tuesday.

Glenvar 3, John Battle 0

Claire Griffith had 12 kills and nine digs to lead the host Spartans (24-0) to a 25-8, 25-10, 25-7 win in the Class 2 state quarterfinals Saturday.

Hannah Hylton had 10 kills, 10 digs and five aces for the Titans. Audrey Conner had 35 assists and five digs.

Glenvar will host a semifinal Tuesday.

Giles 3, Chilhowie 0

The Spartans (22-4) beat the Warriors 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 in a Class 1 state quarterfinal Saturday at Northwood High School.

Giles will play the winner of Saturday night's match between Auburn and PH-Glade Spring in the semifinals.