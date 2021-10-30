High School Roundup: PH downs Fleming in sub-region volleyball tournament

Sallie Boxley had eight kills and seven aces, while Grayce Edwards put up 27 assists to go with six aces Saturday as Patrick Henry took a 25-8, 25-1, 25-15 home win over William Fleming in the Region 5D South Sub-Region volleyball tournament.

Callie Harris added six kills, and Grace Williams finished with four kills.

PH (22-4) will face Albemarle at 5 p.m. Monday in a second-round match. Both teams will advance in the bracket regardless of the outcome.

GIRLS TENNIS

VES tops North Cross 6-3

LYNCHBURG — Virginia Episcopal took four of six singles matches and claimed the Blue Ridge Conference girls tennis title Saturday with a 6-3 victory over North Cross.

Anne Bradley Cullen and Reagan Karlen took singles wins for the Raiders, who split two regular-season matches with VES.

Singles

Blair Gill (VES) d. Kylie Schaefer, 8-0; Anne Bradley Cullen (NC) d. Sierra Lewis, 8-4; Lilly Lewis (VES) d. Kate Bishop, 8-7, Hannah Sage (VES) d. Sally Terrill, 8-1, Walker Rose (VES) d. Cate Cook, 8-5; Reagan Karlen (NC) d. Elle Langley 8-5.

Doubles

Sage and Gill (VES) d. Schaefer and Terrill, 8-4; S.Lewis and L.Lewis (VES) d. Cullen and Karlen, 8-6; Bishop and Cook (NC) d. Kate Doherty and Bea Barnhill, 8-6.