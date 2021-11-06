High School Roundup: Record-setting Lee powers Franklin County to win over Northside

ROCKY MOUNT — Jahylen Lee ran right into the Franklin County football record books Friday night as he set a single-game school rushing record with 452 yards on 41 carries to power the Eagles to a 42-22 Blue Ridge District victory over Northside.
Lee scored on runs of 24, 6, 49, 5 and 53 yards. He had 10 carries of at least 20 yards and he accounted for 16 of his team's 21 first downs.
Lee broke the old school record of 310 yards set by Jayron Smith against Hidden Valley in 2018.
Franklin County (5-5, 4-1) also set single-game school records with 632 rushing yards and 700 yards of total offense. Quarterback Eli Foutz ran for 105 yards on 11 carries and threw a TD pass to Nasir Holland.
Northside (4-6, 3-2) led 15-0 after a 9-yard run by Sid Webb and Webb's 77-yard TD pass to Lawrence Cole. Webb also threw a 25-yard TD pass to Cameron Abshire.
Webb finished with 325 yards passing. Abshire caught five passes for 117 yards, and Cole had four catches for 178.
Northside;15;7;0;0;—;22
Franklin County;7;7;14;14;—;42
Nor — Webb 9 run (Peterson kick)
Nor — Cole 77 pass from Webb (Peterson pass from Webb)
FC — Lee 24 run (Lempeckski kick)
FC — Lee 6 run (Lempecksi kick)
Nor — Abshire 25 pass from Webb (Peterson kick)
FC — Lee 49 run (Lempeckski kick)
FC — Lee 5 run (Lempeckski kick)
FC — Holland 8 pass from Foutz (Lempeckski kick)
FC — Lee 53 run (Lempeckski kick)
FOOTBALL
Radford 42, James River 0
Radford;0;14;28;0;—;42
James River;0;0;0;0;—;0
Rad — Grayson 24 pass from Baylor (Steele kick)
Rad — Wesley-Brubeck 34 pass from Baylor (Steele kick)
Rad — Baylor 76 pass from Clark (Steele kick)
Rad — Clark 16 run (Steele kick)
Rad — Prioleau 18 pass from Clark (Steele kick)
Rad — Clark 97 interception return (Steele kick)
Highlights: Landen Clark threw two TD passes, scored on a 16-yard run and returned an interception 97 yards — all in the third quarter — as Radford blanked the Knights. Radford's two-quarterback system paid dividends and Marcell Baylor threw TD passes to Elliot Grayson and Darius Wesley-Brubeck and caught a 76-yard TD pass from Clark. Parker Prioleau also had a TD reception. Baylor finished with 132 passing yards and Clark had 119. James River's Zeal Hammons passed for 93 yards
Radford: 7-3, 4-1. James River 5-5, 3-2.
Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 0
Parry McCluer;8;27;0;0;—;35
Eastern Montgomery;0;0;0;0;—;0
PM — Snider 21 run (Snider run)
PM — Snider 11 run (Snider kick)
PM — Snider 24 run (Snider kick)
PM — Bartley 10 run (Snider kick)
PM — Bartley 3 run (kick failed)
Highlights: John Snider ran for 321 yards and three TDs on 27 carries to power Parry McCluer to the Pioneer District title and seven straight wins after an 0-3 start. Jacob Bartley added two second-quarter TDs as the Fighting Blues scored all their 35 points in the first half. Trey Orren recorded three tackles for loss. Parry McCluer will host Covington in the Region 1C playoffs while EastMont will go to Giles.
Records: Parry McCluer 7-3, 5-0. Eastern Montgomery 6-4, 3-2.
Floyd County 15, Carroll County 14
Carroll County;7;0;0;7;—;14
Floyd County;0;0;7;8;—;15
Carr — Dalton 1 run (Tickle kick good)
Flo — Saltus 1 run (Radford kick good)
Carr — Dalton 2 run (Tickle kick good)
Flo — Chaffin 2 run (St. Clair pass from Fenton)
Highlights: Emery Chaffin scored on a 2-yard run with 1:51 to play and Kaleb Fenton hit Elijah St. Clair with a two-point conversion to give Floyd its second close win this year over Carroll County. Carroll County led 14-7 after Josh Dalton's second rushing TD of the game. Dalton finished with 101 yards on 29 carries. Nate Saltus scored Floyd's first TD. Fenton finished with 102 yards passing and a defensive INT. Elijah Cox passed for 101 yards for the Cavaliers, who lost in overtime to Floyd earlier this year.
Records: Carroll County 2-8. Floyd County 6-4.
Galax 41, Grayson County 6
Grayson County;0;0;0;6;—;6
Galax;7;20;7;7;—;41
Gal — Reeves 23 run (Vera kick)
Gal — Cox 43 pass from I.Ashworth (Vera kick)
Gal — I.Ashworth 2 run (kick failed)
Gal — I.Ashworth 39 interception return (Vera kick)
Gal — I.Ashworth 1 run (Vera kick)
Gal — I.Ashworth 13 run (Vera kick)
Gray — Thompson 40 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Ian Ashworth rushed for three TDs, passed for one and returned an interception for a score as Galax completed its Mountain Empire District schedule unbeaten. The Galax QB ran for 166 yards on 19 carries. Mason Cox had four catches for 79 yards with a 43-yard TD reception. Canaan Jones passed for 215 yards for Grayson. Tedruhn Tucker and Riley Jo Vaught also had INTs for Galax. Isaac Thompson scored for the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter on a 40-yard run.
Records: Galax 7-2, 4-0. Grayson County 5-5, 2-3.
Roanoke Catholic 54, Massanutten Military 36
Roanoke Catholic;22;16;16;0;—;54
Massanutten Military;6;8;14;8;—;36
RCath — Ryley Stransky 6 run (Adams run)
RCath — Adams 25 run (run failed)
RCath — Adams 1 run (Stransky pass from Sweeney)
MMA — Okeke 81 kickoff return (run failed)
RCath — Adams 34 pass from Sweeney (Stransky run)
MMA — Peitiquoi 42 fumble return (Horstok pass from Crear)
RCath — Adams 70 kickoff return (Adams run)
MMA — Norton 9 run (Horstok pass from Crear)
RCath — Stransky 38 pass from Sweeney (Adams run)
RCath — Sweeney 14 run (Adams run)
MMA — Horstok 73 pass from Crear (pass failed)
MMA — Crear 1 run (Crear run)
Highlights: Marquis Adams scored four TDs on two runs from scrimmage, a pass reception and a kickoff return as Roanoke Catholic took a huge step toward earning a VISAA Division III playoff berth. Adams ran for 83 yards and caught four passes for 132 yards as the Celtics had 404 yards of total offense. Ryley Stransky had a rushing and receiving TD. Sam Sweeney passed for 170 yards and ran for a TD. Stransky ran for 60 yards on 12 carries, while Mikey Goad added 61 on 10 attempts.
Records: Roanoke Catholic 2-9. Massanutten Military 0-6.
Magna Vista 45, Patrick County 20
Magna Vista;6;14;13;12;—;45
Patrick County;14;0;6;0;—;20
PC — Hill 1 run (run failed)
MV — Martin 13 run (kick failed)
PC — Yellock 3 run (Hylton run)
MV — Johnson pass from Martin (run failed)
MV — Martin 33 run (Martin run)
PC — Hylton 55 run (run failed)
MV — J.Hairston pass from Martin (Lane kick)
MV — Johnson 24 run (kick failed)
MV — Martin 24 run (kick failed)
MV — Thomas 3 run (kick failed)
Highlights: Rion Martin ran 16 times for 137 yards and three TDs, and he hit 7 of 12 passes for 114 yards and two scores for Magna Vista. Tyler Johnson ran for a TD and caught a TD pass, accounting for 157 yards of offense. Ben Hylton rushed for 187 yards on 20 carries for Patrick County.
Records: Magna Vista 5-5, 3-3. Patrick County 2-7, 1-4.
Bassett 47, Martinsville 3
Bassett;20;13;7;7;—;47
Martinsville;0;3;0;0;—;3
Bass — Johnson 45 fumble return (kick failed)
Bass — J.Hairston 7 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Leduc-Mattox 10 pass from J.Hairston (Lopez kick)
Bass — Stokes 50 interception return (Lopez kick)
Bass — Walker-Muse 1 run (Lopez kick)
Mart — FG Garcia 27
Bass — J.Hairston 38 run (Lopez kick)
Bass — Leduc-Mattox 7 pass from J.Hairston (Lopez kick)
Highlights: Jamari Johnson and Elijah Stokes scored defensive touchdowns as Bassett ran away from turnover-prone Martinsville. Ja'Ricous Hairston ran for two TDs and threw two TD passes to Branson Leduc-Mattox as the Bengals secured the No. 3 seed in the Region 3D playoffs and a first-round home game against Piedmont District rival Magna Vista. Martinsville, which goes to James River in Region 2C, avoided a shutout on a 27-yard field goal by Andy Garcia.
Records: Bassett 8-2, 5-1. Martinsville 4-5, 1-4.
Covington 28, Craig County 14
Craig County;6;0;0;8;—;14
Covington;7;14;0;7;—;28
Cov – Tacy 34 pass from Yancey (Tacy kick)
Crg – Frango 1 run (pass failed)
Cov – Samuels 8 run (Tacy kick)
Cov – Turner 2 run (Tacy kick)
Crg – Frango 1 run (Shell run)
Cov – Turner 2 yard run (Tacy kick)
Highlights: Purcel Turner's second 2-yard TD run with 9:22 to play iced the game as Covington earned a rematch with Parry McCluer in the Region 1C playoffs. Javier Yancey threw a 34-yard TD pass to Chadwick Tacy and gained 94 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Dontai Samuels added 72 yards on 14 attempts with an 8-yard TD. Brayden Frango scored both TDs for Craig. The Rockets rushed for 233 yards led by Dylan Crawford with 86 on 21 attempts.
Records: Craig County 3-7, 0-5. Covington 4-5, 3-2.
George Wythe 27, Fort Chiswell 6
Fort Chiswell;0;0;6;0;—;6
George Wythe;13;7;7;0;—;27
GW – Luke Jollay 1 run (kick failed)
GW – Colton Green 14 fumble return (Patel kick)
GW – Ben Jollay 2 run (Patel kick)
FC – Ezra Varney 47 run (kick failed)
GW – Ben Jollay 12 run (Patel kick)
Highlights: Ben Jollay ran 12 times for 112 yards and two TDs as George Wythe defeated Fort Chiswell for the second time this season. Luke Jollay scored on a 1-yard run as the Maroons built a 20-0 halftime lead. Colton Green returned a fumble for a score as Fort Chiswell fumbled seven times and lost four. Fort Chiswell's Ezra Varney ran for 91 yards on 14 carries.
Records: Fort Chiswell 0-10, 0-5. George Wythe 6-3, 3-2.
Rural Retreat 28, Lebanon 7
Lebanon;0;0;7;0;—;7
Rural Retreat;7;7;7;7;—;28
RR – Fortuner 90 fumble return (Fortuner kick)
RR – Alford 14 run (Fortuner kick)
Leb – Olson 17 fumble return (Wilson kick)
RR – Atkinson 20 pass from Blevins (Crockett kick)
RR – Hagerman 3 run (Crockett kick)
Highlights: Eli Fortuner returned a fumble 90 yards for a TD for a 7-0 lead and Rural Retreat scored in every quarter. Jacob Alford, Kaiden Atkinson and Gunner Hagerman also had TD for the Indians. Hagerman rand for 79 yards on 9 carries. Ely Blevins ran for 77 yards and passed for 60. Lebanon scored on a fumble return by Grayson Olson.
Records: Lebanon 2-8, 1-4. Rural Retreat 5-5, 2-3.
Holston 16, Chilhowie 3
Holston;13;0;3;0;—;16
Chilhowie;0;3;0;0;—;3
Hol — Ezzell 13 run (Smith kick)
Hol — Sheets 20 run (kick failed)
Chil — FG Hutton 24
Hol — FG 34
Highlights: Jordan Ezzell ran for 144 yards on 13 carries and Holston's defense held Chilhowie without a TD for the second year in a row to finish 10-0 for the first time since 1984. Brycen Sheets had a 20-yard TD run for a 13-0 lead. Chilhowie's only points came on a 24-yard FG by Daniel Hutton.
Records: Holston 10-0, 5-0. Chilhowie 7-3, 3-2.
REGION 6A CROSS COUNTRY
FC’s Atchue wins boys title
CHESAPEAKE — Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue claimed the boys championship and Addie Shorter placed second in the girls race Saturday in the Region 6A cross country meet at Bells Mill Park.
Atchue finished in 15:56.5 seconds with James River-Midlothian’s Quinn Parrish at 16:12.8.
Shorter ran 19:14.3 to finish behind Ocean Lakes’ Aniya Mosley, who crossed in 18:40.1. Franklin County’s Kylie Cooper earned a Class 6 state berth by placing seventh.
Franklin County finished fourth in both team standings.
James River won the boys meet with 68 points, followed by Grassfield (83) and Ocean Lakes (83). Franklin County had 89.
Ocean Lakes dominated the girls meet with 25 points ahead of Floyd Kellam (82) and James River (102).