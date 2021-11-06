High School Roundup: Record-setting Lee powers Franklin County to win over Northside

Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 0

Highlights: John Snider ran for 321 yards and three TDs on 27 carries to power Parry McCluer to the Pioneer District title and seven straight wins after an 0-3 start. Jacob Bartley added two second-quarter TDs as the Fighting Blues scored all their 35 points in the first half. Trey Orren recorded three tackles for loss. Parry McCluer will host Covington in the Region 1C playoffs while EastMont will go to Giles.