High School Roundup: Roanoke Catholic girls 2nd in VISAA track

RICHMOND — Roanoke Catholic’s girls placed second while the Celtics boys grabbed third Friday in the VISAA Division II track and field meet at Sports Backers Stadium.

Clare O’Herron won the high jump (5 feet) and long jump (15-11 ½) and placed second in 100-meter hurdles for Catholic, which scored 82 points to 118 for champion Walsingham Academy.

Isabella Myers won the shot put (76-4) for the Celtics.

Johnny Atienza swept the 800 (2:09.15) and 1,600 (4:38.29) for Catholic, which had 72 points. Norfolk Christian won with 84, followed by Veritas (73).

Catholic’s Andrew Vaught was second in the shot put and discus.

Jessica Palisca placed second in the 800 and 1,600 for the North Cross girls.

Xavier Mitchell (400) and Mehki Hines (triple jump) finished second for the North Cross boys.

VISAA BOYS TENNIS

North Cross 5, Hampton Roads Academy 2

Henry Lugar and Colin Chandel combined for three points at the bottom of the Raiders’ lineup to send them into Saturday’s state final at Steward School.