High School Roundup: Roanoke Catholic girls 2nd in VISAA track

RICHMOND — Roanoke Catholic’s girls placed second while the Celtics boys grabbed third Friday in the VISAA Division II track and field meet at Sports Backers Stadium.
Clare O’Herron won the high jump (5 feet) and long jump (15-11 ½) and placed second in 100-meter hurdles for Catholic, which scored 82 points to 118 for champion Walsingham Academy.
Isabella Myers won the shot put (76-4) for the Celtics.
Johnny Atienza swept the 800 (2:09.15) and 1,600 (4:38.29) for Catholic, which had 72 points. Norfolk Christian won with 84, followed by Veritas (73).
Catholic’s Andrew Vaught was second in the shot put and discus.
Jessica Palisca placed second in the 800 and 1,600 for the North Cross girls.
Xavier Mitchell (400) and Mehki Hines (triple jump) finished second for the North Cross boys.
VISAA BOYS TENNIS
North Cross 5, Hampton Roads Academy 2
Henry Lugar and Colin Chandel combined for three points at the bottom of the Raiders’ lineup to send them into Saturday’s state final at Steward School.
Connor Erwin and Rees Wenk also won singles matches for North Cross.
Singles
Will Fan (HRA) d. Grayson Bloomfield, 10-4; Connor Erwin (NC) d. Cole Frankenhoff, 10-2; Rees Wenk (NC) d. Alex Reed, 10-6; Ryan McCanley (HRA) d. Sam Clark, 10-3; Henry Lugar (NC) d. Carter Patton, 10-1; Colin Chandel (NC) d. Aarmon Khayot, 10-0.
Doubles
Chandel and Lugar (NC) d. Patton and Wei, 10-1.
REGION 2C BOYS TENNIS
Radford 5, Glenvar 0
BLACKSBURG — Jonathan Gilmore’s win at No. 1 singles Friday powered the Bobcats to the region championship at Virginia Tech.
Radford will advance to the Class 2 state semifinals.
Singles
Jonathan Gilmore (Rad) d. Blake Bowers, 6-1, 6-0; Stone Fisher (Rad) d. Cooper Campbell, 1-6, 6-1, 6-1; Adam McGregor (Rad) d. Ian Kelley, 6-0, 6-0; Graham Minarik (Rad) d. Derrick Hall, 6-3, 7-6 (4); Caleb Vaughan (Rad) and Adam Chocklett (Glen) were tied 4-6, 7-6 (2), susp.; Will Greene (Rad) d. Blaine Bishop, 6-1, 6-2.
REGION 3D BOYS TENNIS
Hidden Valley 5, Christiansburg 0
Jacob Nichols outdueled Kolby Brown 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles as the top-seeded Titans rolled to a semifinal win at home after going up 3-0 in doubles.
Hidden Valley will play Abingdon at home Monday for the region title.
Singles
Jacob Nichols (HV) d. Kolby Brown, 6-2, 6-1; Ravi Jayaraman (HV) led Chris Roberts, 4-0, susp.; Zach Facciani (HV) d. Kyle Hendricks, 6-0, 6-0; Ben Facciani (HV) d. Layton McPeak, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Nichols and Jayaraman (HV) d. Brown and Roberts, 6-1, 6-3; Z.Facciani and B.Facciani (HV) d. McPeak and K.Hendricks, 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Su and Andrew Sakamoto (HV) d. Brady Gordon and Ben Henricks, 6-1, 6-3.
Abingdon 5, Lord Botetourt 1
ABINGDON — Jackson Wolfe won at No. 5 singles for the Cavaliers, but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons closed out a semifinal win.
Singles
Dillon McReynolds d. Tyler Meade, 6-0, 6-0; Tristan Hicks d. Blake Lancaster, 6–0, 6-0; Carter Hylton d. Case Deaner, 6-1, 6-0; Nicholas McReynolds d. Ridge Radtke, 6-1, 6-2; Jackson Wolfe d. Jackson Cook, 6-2, 7-6; William Collins d. James Lively, 6-0, 6-1.
REGION 5D BOYS TENNIS
Patrick Henry 6, Mountain View 0
The Patriots made quick work of the Wildcats as No. 1 man Griffin Kauffman led a sweep of six singles matches at River’s Edge.
PH will play at Harrisonburg in a semifinal Monday.
Singles
Griffin Kauffman (PH) d. William Hudson, 10-1; Tristan Kerr (PH) d. Brayden Hitz, 10-3; Tommy Fitchett (PH) d. Mauro Lobo, 10-0; Chess Duckwall (PH) d. Jacob Grena, 10-1; Ryan Straub (PH) d. Hunter Morgan, 10-0; Connor Schultz d. Elijah Hernandez, 10-2.
REGION 2C GIRLS TENNIS
Radford 5, Floyd County 1
BLACKSBURG — Emma Duncan’s 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles keyed the Bobcats as they claimed the region championship Friday at Virginia Tech.
Harper Minarik, Trinity Adams, Madison Graham and Sophie Mishoe also had singles wins for Radford.
Sabrina Spangler provided Floyd its point with a win at No. 2 singles.
Singles
Harper Minarik (Rad) d. Madi Ramey, 6-2, 6-2; Sabrina Spangler (FC) d. Claire Prosser, 6-2, 6-0; Emma Duncan (Rad) d. Laila Bolt, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Trinity Adams (Rad) d. Emma Schroeder, 6-0, 6-1; Madison Graham (Rad) d. Autumn Vaughn, 6-2, 6-4; Sophie Mishoe (Rad) d. Emma Currie, 7-6 (2), 6-2.