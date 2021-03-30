HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Rockbridge County volleyball players hit career milestones as Wildcats improve to 10-0

Lord Botetourt def. Northside 26-24, 25-20, 25-23

DALEVILLE — Sydney Whorley had 26 assists, nine digs, five kills and three aces as the Cavaliers swept the Vikings.

Annelise Wolfe added nine kills, 12 digs, three blocks and an ace for Botetourt (6-4). Parker Hudson had 12 kills, seven digs and one ace, while Anna Dewease had 19 digs and three aces.

Northside (4-5) got six kills and three blocks from Erika Gibson, five kills and four blocks from Sanii Nash'Fuell, and 27 assists from Kylee Draper.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn def. Galax 25-11, 25-9, 25-14

GALAX — Allyson Martin tallied 16 kills and six aces, and Anna McGuire handed out 18 assists as the Eagles swept the Maroon Tide.

Avery Zuckerwar added four aces and five kills for Auburn (11-0).

Saige Leonard led Galax (5-5) with six kills and eight digs, while Mallie Edwards recorded 12 assists, two kills and an ace, and Lindsay Elliott notched 13 digs.

George Wythe def. Fort Chiswell 25-17, 25-12, 25-23