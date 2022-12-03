 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school roundup: Rutherford 40th at Nike national meet

  • Updated
  • 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Conner Rutherford of Blacksburg High School finished 40th at the 17th annual Nike boys cross country national championships Saturday at Glendoveer Golf Course.

Rutherford had a time of 15:40.6 on the 5K course.

Aaron Sahlman, a Northern Arizona signee from California, topped the 198-person field with a time of 14:44.5.

Rutherford had earned a berth in the national meet by winning the Nike Southeast Regional last weekend in North Carolina.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rural Retreat 53, Fort Chiswell 42

Rural Retreat (3-0)

B. Moore 9 (14 reb), Fiscus 10, Cox 21, Crigger 6, Bailey 4, B. Musser 2, T. Moore 1.

Fort Chiswell (1-1)

Akers 10, Brown 3, K. King 3, Jackson 15, Robinson 3, Caldwell 8.

Rural Retreat 24 13 12 4 — 53

Fort Chiswell 11 14 11 6 — 42

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 8 (Fiscus, Cox 7), Fort Chiswell 7 (Jackson 3, Akers 2, Brown, K. King) JV: Rural Retreat won.

Christiansburg 57, Abingdon 46

Christiansburg (3-0)

Hoover 32, Akers 8, Harris 5, Kane 4, Haley 3, Wilburn 3, Womack 5.

Abingdon (1-1)

Baker 15, Mateney 9, O’Quinn 8, Waters 10, Green 4.

Christiansburg 17 8 10 22 — 57

Abingdon 6 10 11 19 — 46

3-point goals: Christiansburg 6 (Hoover 4, Akers, Haley), Abingdon 7 (Mateney 3, Baker 2, O’Quinn 2).

Liberty 60, Staunton River 47

Liberty (2-0)

S. Brown 35, Sigei 8, Adams 8, St. John 6, Smith 2, Whorley 1.

Staunton River (0-2)

Farr 25, Wong 7, Hamren 5, Ferguson 5, Tolley 4, Phillips 1.

Liberty 12 22 17 9 — 60

S. River 13 15 8 11 — 47

3-point goals: Liberty 5 (Sigei 2, Adams 2, St. John), Staunton River 2 (Wong, Farr). JV: Liberty won.

Parry McCluer 31, Waynesboro 29

Parry McCluer (2-0)

Mohler 1, Claytor 9, Hamilton 6, Emore 9, Turner 6.

Waynesboro (1-2)

Gett 2, Johnson 5, Diggs 1, Williams 11, Graham 1, Hull 9.

Parry McCluer 12 6 3 10 — 31

Waynesboro 9 5 4 11 — 29

3-point goals: Waynesboro 1 (Johnson). JV: Waynesboro won.

Salem 55, Northside 44

Northside (0-2)

Kidd 6, Bratton 12, Martin 12, Rigney 3, Childress 3, Waller 6, Hill 2.

Salem (2-0)

Adkins 6, Robitson 6, Custer 4, My’la Green 19, E. Smith 1, Bayne 6, Crawley 4, M. Smith 9.

Northside 5 8 22 11 — 44

Salem 15 18 17 5 — 55

3-point goals: Northside 2 (Childress, Bratton), Salem 5 (Bayne 2, Adkins 2, Smith). JV: Salem won.

Patrick Henry 57 Albemarle 26

Patrick Henry (2-0)

Cook 18, Banks 3, Banks 9, Gibson 5, Gibson 9, Breedlove 7, Lawrence 3, Merchant 1, Beasley 2.

Albemarle (0-1)

Lynn 2, Maynard 5, Bingler 5, Lynn 4, Wade 8, Zeikel 2.

Patrick Henry 13 14 21 9 — 57

Albemarle 2 9 8 7 — 26

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 3 (Ainsley Gibson, Breedlove, Addison Gibson)

North Stokes 44, Patrick County 42

Patrick County (2-1)

Penn 13, Hazard 9, Fulcher 8, Mitchell 7, Moore 2, Cobbler 2, Wimbush 1.

North Stokes (3-0)

Wyrick 13, Greer 11, Knight 7, Mabe 6, Collins 6, Wright 1.

Patrick County 5 2 19 16 — 42

North Stokes 6 14 10 14 — 44

3-point goals: Patrick County 7 (Fulcher 1, Penn 3, Hazard 3), North Stokes 2 (Greer, Wyrick). JV: Patrick County won 28-13.

Grayson County 30, Narrows 29

Narrows (1-1)

Bowles 6, Johnson 2, Robertson 16, Spencer 1, Howard 3, Cook 1.

Grayson County (1 -1)

Wilson 6, Pope 9, Conklin 2, Ramey 3, Clontz 10.

Narrows 8 6 7 8 — 29

Grayson Co. 5 10 4 11 — 30

3-point goals: Grayson 2 (Pope, Ramey).

Lord Botetourt 52, Cave Spring 45

Cave Spring (1-1)

Jones 2, Smith 2, Carroll 7, E Jones 11, Hibbs 9, Anderson 12, Coleman 2.

Lord Botetourt (3-0)

T. Orange 16, Anderson 6, Kingery 4, Huffard 4, Winterton 20, B. Orange 2.

Cave Spring 9 11 8 17 — 45

Lord Botetourt 17 7 9 19 — 52

3-point goals: Cave Spring 5 (Carroll, E Jones 3, Hibbs), Lord Botetourt 3 (T Orange 2, Winterton). JV Lord Botetourt won.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northside 78, Salem 38

Salem (2-1)

Clemens 14, Johnson 11, Davidson 5, Foxx 3, Scales 2, Boles 1, Wynn 2.

Northside (2-0)

Anthony 5, Cole 8, Hardy 8, Smith 8, Garrison 6, Crawford 5, Via 5, Harvey 19, Pankey 2, Logan 9, Lavender 3.

Salem 8 9 15 6 — 38

Northside 14 20 27 17 — 78

3-point goals: Salem 7 (Clemens 4, Johnson 2, Davidson), Northside 4 (Via, Harvey, Logan, Lavender). JV: Northside won 71-20.

Narrows 89, Highland 59

Narrows (1-0)

Williams 2, Owens 4, Perdue 3, Falls 2, Smith 17, McCroskey 5, Shepherd 13, Holmes 2, Brewster 3, Smith 5, Pruett 33.

Highland (1-0)

Campbell 8, Eli Moore 7, Wagner 3, Moyers 2, Philips 5, Hull 1, Good 1, Armstrong 2, Colton Williams 14, Eathan Moore 16.

Narrows 27 40 12 10 — 89

Highland 12 12 24 11 — 59

3-Point Goals: Narrows 8 (Smith 2, Pruett 3, Shepherd 3), Highland 1 (Campbell).

Franklin County 59, Bassett 44

Bassett (0-1)

Hairston 14, Coco 8, Gilbert 7, Harbour 7, Shain 3, Stokes 3, Perkins 2.

Franklin County (3-0)

Holland 13, Mattox 12, Foutz 10, Clark 9, Hering 7, McHeimer 4, Hairston 2, Harvey 2.

Bassett 11 10 8 15 — 44 Franklin Co. 4 11 22 22 — 59

3-point goals: Bassett 3 (Jaricus Hairston, Harbour, Shain), Franklin County 1 (Hering). JV: Franklin County won 55-45.

Fort Chiswell 48, Rural Retreat 36

Rural Retreat (0-3)

Smelser 3, Roberts 6, Hight 16, Musser 7, Worley 4.

Fort Chiswell (2-0)

Cooper 2, Tomlinson 9, Billings 2, Kennedy 10, Selfe 16, Norris 7, Ayers 2.

Rural Retreat 7 9 9 11 — 36

Fort Chiswell 11 11 17 9 — 48

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 3 (Musser, Smelser, Hight), Fort Chiswell 2 (Norris, Selfe).

Glenvar 56, Hidden Valley 46

Hidden Valley (0-1)

Getz 15, Johnson 12, Torrence 12, Phillips 2, Nichols 5.

Glenvar (1-0)

Hutchison 2, Bolling 9, Ford 3, Hylton 14, Dawyot 14, Carter 8, Simmons 6.

Hidden Valley 10 15 11 10 — 46 Glenvar 10 15 16 15 — 56

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 8 (Getz 3, Torrence 4, Boss), Glenvar 9 (Bolling 2, Ford, Hylton 3, Dawyot, Simmons 2). JV: Hidden Valley won.

Auburn 80, Blacksburg 44

Auburn (1-1)

Warren 13, Sutphin 3, Duncan 17, Wilson 5, Dehart 2, Royal 8, Tickle 8, Millirons 7, Gordon 6, Gill 11.

Blacksburg (0-1)

Howard 7, Campbell 7, W. Bland 11, Montgomery 7, X. Bland 5, Distler.

Auburn 16 24 26 14 — 80 Blacksburg 8 18 9 9 — 44

3-point goals: Auburn 11 (Warren 3, Duncan 4, Royal 2, Millirons, Sutphin), Blacksburg 4 (Howard, Campbell, W. Bland, X. Bland).

Patrick Henry 68, Albemarle 65

Albemarle (1-1)

Grievous 2, B Wesson 12, Humes 16, C Wesson 16, Parlor, 14, Koutone 5.

Patrick Henry (2-0)

Calloway 7, Yarmah 23, Derey 15, Smith 6, Johnson 2, Webb 15.

Patrick Henry 23 18 7 20 — 68

Albemarle 16 12 23 14 — 65

3-point goals: Albemarle 8 (B. Wesson 3, C. Wesson 2, Humes 2, Parlor 1.), Patrick Henry 9 (Derey 3, Yarmah 2, Smith 2, Webb 2.). JV: Patrick Henry lost.

