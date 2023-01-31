High school roundup: Rutherford named Virginia boys cross country runner of the year

BLACKSBURG – Blacksburg’s Conner Rutherford was named the Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year for Virginia on Monday.

Rutherford is the first runner from Blacksburg High School to win the award.

The senior runner won the VHSL Class 4 state championship last fall with a time of 15:46.0; he also helped the Bruins win the team title. He won five races during the season, including a signature win at the Nike Cross Southeast Regionals with a time of 15:02.2.

Rutherford was Virginia’s top performer at the Adidas XC Challenge, where he finished seventh, and had a career-best 14:59 to take fifth at the Milesplit.com XC Challenge.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NONDISTRICT

Radford 51, Christiansburg 45

Radford (14-2)

Kelly 29, Cormany 6, Prioleau 6, Taylor 4, Eaves 2, Woodard 2, Kanipe 2.

Christiansburg (2-17)

McCrea 11, Robinson 10, Calloway 8, Gandee 6, Velcikovic 5, Blount 3, Mills 2.

Radford 20 7 6 18 — 51

Christiansburg 11 11 10 13 — 45

3-point goals: Radford: 2 (Prioleau), Christiansburg (Calloway 2, Velickovic). JV: Radford won.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Liberty 59, Brookville 34

Brookville (8-10, 3-7)

Reynoso 13, Farnsworth 9, Lee 7, Stinnett 4, Smith 1.

Liberty (14-3, 7-3)

S. Brown 19, St. John 15, T. Brown 10, Sigei 7, Adams 4, Harrison 4.

Liberty 10 19 12 18 — 59

Brookville 8 10 2 14 — 34

3-point goals: Liberty 3 (St. John 2, T. Brown), Brookville 3 (Lee 2, Reynoso). JV: Liberty won.