High school roundup: Salem’s Peyton Lewis named Class 4 all-state at 3 positions

Salem High School football star Peyton Lewis was named to the Class 4 all-state first team at running back and kick returner.

The junior also made the all-state second team as a punt returner.

He was joined on the Class 4 all-state second team by three teammates: Caleb Wright (offensive lineman), Chris Cole (linebacker) and Jonathan Vernon (defensive back).

FOOTBALL

CLASS 3 ALL-STATE

Lord Botetourt’s Jakari Nicely was named Class 3 all-state first team at offensive all-purpose and Christiansburg’s Jeremy Thompson was named Class 3 all-state first team at defensive all-purpose.

Two Christiansburg players made the Class 3 all-state second team at two different positions. Ayden Conley made it at offensive lineman and defensive lineman, while Tanner Evans made the list at running back and defensive back.

They were joined on the Class 3 all-state second team by Lord Botetourt’s DJ Toliver (offensive lineman), Titus Hopkins (defensive lineman), Kendal Howard (defensive end), Drew Gilbert (linebacker) and Cade Lang (defensive back); Christiansburg’s Curtis Altizer (linebacker) and Jayron Thompson (receiver); and Bassett’s Elijah Stokes (receiver) and Cole Byrd (kicker).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Miller School 62, North Cross 12

Miller School (11-3, 3-0)

Ingram 13, P. Braxton 11, Watson 6, Pomonte 3, Pa. Braxton 4, Ryan 8, Soccoli 2, Smith 12, Harrison 3.

North Cross (3-2, 0-2)

Schaefer 6, Corliss 2, Garrison 2, Overton 2.

Miller;24;16;18;4;—;62

North Cross;0;2;8;2;—;12

3-point goals: Miller School 3 (Pomonte, P. Braxton, Harrison).

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Cave Spring 70, Northside 48

Northside (5-8, 0-2)

Kidd 15, Bratton 7, Martin 15, Childress 2, Waller 6, Johnson 3.

Cave Spring (11-3, 5-0)

O. Jones 14, Smith 11, Carroll 7, Falatic 2, E. Jones 17, Hibbs 11, Anderson 5, Coleman 3.

Northside;9;10;17;12;—;48

Cave Spring;14;19;21;16;—;70

3-point goals: Cave Spring 12 (O. Jones 2, Smith 3, Carroll, E. Jones 4, Hibbs 2). JV: Northside won.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Christiansburg 62, Hidden Valley 27

Christiansburg (10-4, 1-4)

Haley 8, Kane 9, Akers 7, Wilburn 2, Womack 4, Hoover 14, Russell 3, Mullins 5, Harris 10.

Hidden Valley (3-11, 0-5)

Furkatova 2, Tanis 11, Pearson 6, Guerrero 6, Dorlini 2.

Christiansburg;17;9;21;15;—;62

Hidden Valley;10;8;2;7;—;27

3-point goals: Christiansburg 4 (Akers 2, Russell, Mullins), Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis 2).

NONDISTRICT

Auburn 57, Covington 23

Covington (0-11, 0-1)

L. Bragg 13, Wall 4, Staton 4, S. Bragg 2.

Auburn (5-8, 2-3)

R. Rorrer 13, Christian 12, Harris 10, C. Rorrer 6, Earnest 6, Mundy 4, Marshall 4, Agee-Helms 2.

Auburn;13;16;19;9;—;57

Covington;5;6;8;4;—;23

3-point goals: Auburn 1 (R. Rorrer). JV: Auburn won.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NONDISTRICT

Alleghany 53, Grayson County 36

Alleghany (7-6, 0-4)

McKnight 23, Lemasters 6, Blevins 2, Rea 9, Crowe 1, Russell 12.

Grayson County (2-10, 1-4)

Gillespie 10, Mav. Goad 3, Phipps 3, Cheeks 2, Mak. Goad 6, Dowel 11, Weatherman 1.

Grayson Co.;4;15;7;10;—;36

Alleghany;8;19;20;6;—;53

3-point goals: Alleghany 2 (McKnight 2), Grayson County 6 (Gillespie, Phipps, Dowell, Mav. Goad, Mak. Goad 2). JV: Grayson County won.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Chilhowie 78, Holston 59

Holston (4-7, 1-1)

Ca. Caywood 19, Co. Caywood 19, Du. Bott 12, Collie 3, Finley 3, Tweed 3.

Chilhowie (8-3, 1-1)

Bartuski 27, Booth 22, Hall 14, Goodwin 9, Thomas 4, Nash 2.

Holston;19;13;18;9;—;59

Chilhowie;13;22;26;17;—;78

3-point goals: Holston 5 (Ca. Caywood 3, Du. Bott, Collie), Chilhowie 6 (Booth 4, Bartuski 2). JV: Chilhowie won.