High School Roundup: Salem squashes Hidden Valley in football

Peyton Lewis ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and also returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown to lead the Salem High School football team to a 61-3 rout of host Hidden Valley on Thursday.

Javion Jones ran for 80 yards and four TDs on eight carries for the Spartans (8-1).

The Titans fell to 3-7.

FOOTBALL

North Cross 51, Hargrave Military 0

Connor Lange completed 10 of 13 passes for 139 yards and three TDs to lead the host Raiders (8-1) past Hargrave (1-8) on Thursday.

Dann Phung, making his first career start for flu-plagued North Cross, ran for 56 yards and two TDs. Jase Rhodes had two TD catches.

VOLLEYBALL

Lord Botetourt 3, Franklin County 0

Becca Huddleston and Nora Spickard each had 13 kills to lead the Cavaliers to a 25-8, 25-17, 25-10 win over the Eagles in the Blue Ridge District tournament final Thursday in Daleville.

Brie Beddingfield had 15 digs and two aces for the Cavaliers (18-4), while Skylar Morris had 43 assists, nine digs, three aces, and two kills.