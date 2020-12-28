High school roundup: Steele's 3-pointer gives Giles girls win over Narrows

NARROWS — Macy Steele hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play and Giles held on for a 55-54 nondistrict girls basketball victory Monday night over Narrows.

Karsyn Reed paced the Spartans (2-1) with 21 points, hitting four of the team’s seven 3-pointers while Ashlynn Mitcham added 12.

Madi Mann scored 11 points for Narrows (1-1), which hit just 13 of 31 free throws.

GILES (1-2)

B.Reed 3, K.Reed 21, Whitlow 4, Mitcham 12, Steele 6, Lucas 2, Merrix 7.

NARROWS (1-1)

Helvey 5, Lawrence 8, Robertson 5, S.Mann 9, M.Mann 11, Bishop 5, Stables 6, Staten 5.

Giles;10;20;5;20;—;55

Narrows;17;12;13;12;—;54

3-point goals — Giles 7 (K.Reed 4, Mitcham 2, Steele), Narrows 3 (M.Mann 2, Robertson). JV — Giles won.



GIRLS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford 50, Floyd County 43

FLOYD — Laney Cline scored 13 points and the Bobcats recovered from a five-point deficit in the third quarter for a district road win.

Maggie Turk and Jada Dean each had nine points for Radford (2-0).

Alexis Kiser led Floyd County (1-1) with 10 points.

RADFORD (2-0, 2-0)

Turk 9, Dean 9, Page 8, Conner 3, Cline 13, Haley Whitt 6, Hannah Whitt 2.

FLOYD COUNTY (1-1, 1-1)

Kiser 10, Thompson 6, Grim 6, Hamlin 2, K.Nichols 5, Vest 9, Hylton 4, J.Nichols 1.

Radford;11;10;16;13;—;40

Floyd County;4;12;13;14;—;43

3-point goals — Radford 4 (Haley Whitt 2, Turk, Conner), Floyd County 3 (Kiser, K.Nichols, Vest). JV — Floyd County won 52-12.



BOYS

NONDISTRICT

Narrows 51, Giles 30

PEARISBURG -- Freshman Kolier Pruett scored 15 points, while Logan Green added 10 as the Green Wave evened its record at 1-1 with a road win.

Barrett Johnson had 10 points for Narrows, which held Giles to 13 points in the first half.

Guhner Dunford led Giles (0-3) with 10 points.

NARROWS (1-1)

Pruett 15, Green 13, Johnson 10, Snidow 3, Robertson 1, Bradley 7, Smith 2.

GILES (0-3)

Dunford 10, Hamlin 8, Cannaday 1, Whitlock 2, Ratcliffe 5, Myers 4.

Narrows;7;17;12;15;—;51

Giles;6;7;8;9;—;30

3-point goals — Narrows 5 (Pruett 2, Green 2, Snidow), Giles (Dunford). JV — Giles won.