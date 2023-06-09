Three girls doubles teams from Timesland high schools won state tennis titles Friday.

Patrick Henry's Ana Maria Rincon and Sawyer Stephenson won the Class 5 crown at Huntington Park in Newport News. They beat Esha Kidambi and Elli Michalopoulou of J.R. Tucker 6-4, 6-4. Rincon will be back in action in the Class 5 singles final Saturday.

Over at Virginia Tech, Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn of Glenvar won the Class 2 title. They beat Parker White and Maddie Austin of Marion 7-5, 6-2. White will be back in action in the Class 2 singles final Saturday.

Carly Sturgill and Clare Huff of Galax won the Class 1 crown at Virginia Tech. They defeated Maggie Wonderling and Laney Williams of Rappahannock 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (8).

Also Saturday, the Christiansburg duo of Lucas Beasley and Ian Rasor lost in the Class 3 boys final at Virginia Tech. Evan Bernstine and Alex Peskin of Goochland won 7-5, 6-1. Beasley will play Bernstine for the Class 3 singles title Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Northside 1, New Kent 0

Baylee Compton pitched a two-hitter to lead the Vikings (18-10) to a Class 3 state semifinal win Saturday at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg.

Compton struck out 12 and walked two.

Northside scored in the top of the fourth inning. McKenzie Taylor doubled, advanced on Leila Aguilar's single and scored on Abbie Caldwell's sacrifice fly.

The Vikings will play York, a 12-9 winner over Cave Spring, for the title at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverbend.

Auburn 1, Buffalo Gap 0

Kirsten Fleet pitched a no-hitter to lead the three-time defending champion Eagles (25-1) to a Class 1 state semifinal win Saturday at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

Fleet struck out 14 and walked two. It was her 25th win of the year, breaking the Virginia High School League single-season mark.

Avery Zuckerwar belted a homer in the third inning.

Auburn will play Rye Cove for the title at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

BASEBALL

Auburn 5, Lancaster 0

Brody Hensel, Zac McGlothlin and Damien Boyd combined on a four-hit shutout to lead the Eagles (24-2) to a Class 1 state semifinal win Saturday at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Hensel pitched the first 5 2/3 innings to get the win. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Auburn scored four runs in the fifth inning. McGlothlin hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly. The second run scored on a wild pitch. Hensel hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0. The fourth run scored on an error.

A wild pitch brought home another run in the sixth.

Auburn will play Lebanon for the title at 1 p.m. Saturday at Salem Memorial Ballpark.