Cave Spring's Tristyn Tofano was named the Class 3 state softball player of the year by the Virginia High School League on Monday, while Northside's Kassie Brammer was chosen the Class 3 state softball coach of the year.

Tofano, an Emory and Henry recruit, hit .585 with seven doubles, 13 homers, 35 RBIs, 48 hits and 34 runs scored as a senior this year. She walked 17 times. Her 13 homers tied for the third-best single-season mark in VHSL history. She tied for 10th on the VHSL career list with 29 homers. The third baseman helped the Knights reach the Class 3 semifinals.

Brammer, in her second year at the helm of the Vikings, guided Northside to its first state title since 2010. The former William Byrd and James Madison outfielder and ex-Byrd assistant led the Vikings to a 19-10 record.

Tofano was joined on the Class 3 all-state first team by Northside senior pitcher Baylee Compton.

The second team included Carroll County junior pitcher Emma Leath, Cave Spring senior first baseman Sydney Smith, Northside junior second baseman Zoey Mason, William Byrd senior shortstop Haleigh Vaughan, Bassett senior outfielder Trinity Gilbert, Staunton River senior outfielder Ally Davison and Christiansburg senior Brailyn Wilburn, who was the designated player/flex pick.

BOYS LACROSSE

Crumpacker recognized

Salem junior midfielder Andrew Crumpacker was named to the Class 4 all-state second team by the VHSL on Monday.

Atlee's Kevin Miller was named the Class 4 player of the year, while Atlee's Fielding Crawford was named the Class 4 coach of the year. Atlee went 20-0, winning the Class 4 state title for the second straight year.