High school roundup: Watson's double-double leads Fort Chiswell boys past Grayson

MAX MEADOWS -- Siler Watson scored 15 points and Tanner Crockett added 12 as Fort Chiswell posted a 56-32 boys basketball victory Tuesday night over Grayson County in the season opener for both teams.
Watson also had 10 rebounds for the Pioneers, who celebrated Senior Night.
Andrew Shaffner led Grayson County with 10 points.
GRAYSON COUNTY (0-1, 0-1)
Campbell 1, Sheets 2, Cassell 2, Dowell 4, Weatherman 7, Poe 6, Shaffner 10.
FORT CHISWELL (1-0, 1-0)
Rooney 2, R.Dunford 2, B.Dunford 2, Vaught 4, King 5, Gravely 7, Williams 7, Crockett 12, Watson 15.
Grayson County;12;5;9;6;--;32
Fort Chiswell;18;10;10;18;--;56
3-point goals -- Grayson County 1 (Shaffner), Fort Chiswell 3 (Crockett 2, Watson).
GIRLS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Bland County 45, Galax 41
BASTIAN -- McKenzie Tindall made 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter as the Bears broke away from a tie game to win their season opener.
Emma Townley scored 12 points to lead Bland, which trailed 23-13 at halftime.
Saige Leonard put up a game-high 18 points for Galax (0-1, 0-1).
GALAX (0-1, 0-1)
Leonard 18, Sturgill 9, Williams 5, P.Edwards 4, Hash 3, Moraski 1, E.Edwards 1.
BLAND COUNTY (1-0, 1-0)
Townley 12, M.Tindall 11, Hall 8, Sanders 8, Dillow 4, C.Tindall 2.
Galax;13;10;12;6;--;41
Bland County;8;5;22;10;--;45
3-point goals -- Galax 4 (Leonard 2, Williams, Hash), Bland County 3 (Townley, M.Tindall, Hall).
