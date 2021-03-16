High School Roundup: William Byrd edges Franklin County in 5 to remain unbeaten

Marella Hudson chipped in five kills and eight digs for Patrick Henry (3-3).

Kennedy Scales had four kills and six digs for Salem (1-4), and Reese Redford added a pair of aces and eight digs.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Galax def. Fort Chiswell 25-16, 25-16, 25-14

MAX MEADOWS — Carly Sturgill smacked 11 aces to go with 12 digs and three kills as the Maroon Tide topped the Pioneers.

Lindsay Elliott added eight aces and 18 digs for Galax (3-3), while Saige Leonard had 10 kills, 13 digs and four aces.

Fort Chiswell (0-6) was led by Sydney Underwood with three kills and two blocks, and Jada Martin with five kills and two aces.

Auburn def. Bland County 25-14, 25-18, 15-18

ROCKY GAP — The Eagles remained unbeaten as Allyson Martin had 12 kills, two aces and three blocks.

Anna McGuire had 17 assists and seven digs for Auburn, while Emma Vance added four kills.

Grayson County def. George Wythe 22-25, 25-8, 18-25, 25-21, 15-6