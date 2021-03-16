High School Roundup: William Byrd edges Franklin County in 5 to remain unbeaten

Mattie Andrews recorded 13 kills, and Trinity Hylton added 11 kills and 18 assists Tuesday night as William Byrd defeated Franklin County 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 15-10 in a battle of unbeaten Blue Ridge District volleyball teams.
Carsyn Kotz dished out 24 assists and two aces, and Kasey McKee added nine kills and five aces for William Byrd (4-0).
Courtney Bryant led Franklin County (4-1) with 19 kills, and Lauren Stone added 23 assists and seven digs.
VOLLEYBALL
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Turner Ashby 25-9, 25-17, 25-11
LEXINGTON — James Madison-bound senior Jaydyn Clemmer had 12 kills and two digs to lead the Wildcats (6-0) to a win over the Knights (3-3) on Senior Night.
Maddie Dahl posted seven kills and two digs, Grace Cauley added three kills and one block and Krissy Whitesell had 15 assists and eight digs for unbeaten Rockbridge County.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside def. Staunton River 25-20, 25-17, 25-11
Maggie Shatzer recorded eight kills and two blocks, and Makayla Newman served up six aces to go with 10 digs as the Vikings swept the Golden Eagles for the second consecutive evening.
Abby Hodges dished out 11 assists for Northside (2-3).
Staunton River (0-6) got five kills and three aces from Jaelynn Ferguson, 11 assists, three kills and an ace from Taylor Midkiff and 27 digs from Abigail Barlow in the loss.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg def. Hidden Valley 25-17, 24-17, 25-14
Faith Mitchell recorded 11 assists and three blocks, Abby Crosser knocked down four kills and Maddie Clouser added eight digs as the Titans (4-1) fell to the undefeated Bruins (6-0).
Pulaski County def. Christiansburg 25-18, 25-20, 25-22
CHRISTIANSBURG — Haleigh Brown posted 23 assists and three aces, Juliana Paine had nine kills and 16 digs, and Madison Webb added six kills and 13 digs as the visiting Cougars (3-2) picked up a district win.
The Blue Demons (0-5) were led by Baylee Reasor with eight kills and 10 digs and Kaylee Sloss with six kills and two blocks.
Patrick Henry def. Salem 25-9, 25-9, 25-15
Grayce Edwards registered seven kills and two aces, and Reghan Dixon added five kills and four aces as the Patriots swept the host Spartans.
Marella Hudson chipped in five kills and eight digs for Patrick Henry (3-3).
Kennedy Scales had four kills and six digs for Salem (1-4), and Reese Redford added a pair of aces and eight digs.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Galax def. Fort Chiswell 25-16, 25-16, 25-14
MAX MEADOWS — Carly Sturgill smacked 11 aces to go with 12 digs and three kills as the Maroon Tide topped the Pioneers.
Lindsay Elliott added eight aces and 18 digs for Galax (3-3), while Saige Leonard had 10 kills, 13 digs and four aces.
Fort Chiswell (0-6) was led by Sydney Underwood with three kills and two blocks, and Jada Martin with five kills and two aces.
Auburn def. Bland County 25-14, 25-18, 15-18
ROCKY GAP — The Eagles remained unbeaten as Allyson Martin had 12 kills, two aces and three blocks.
Anna McGuire had 17 assists and seven digs for Auburn, while Emma Vance added four kills.
Grayson County def. George Wythe 22-25, 25-8, 18-25, 25-21, 15-6
WYTHEVILLE — Kristen Brown had 26 assists and Sierra Pope added 25 to lift the Blue Devils past the Maroons.
Hannah Halsey had 19 kills and 3 1/2 blocks, while Malorie Reeves added 15 kills and 14 digs. Kylie Pope delivered 13 kills for Grayson.
Meleah Kirtner had 12 kills, 18 digs and five blocks for George Wythe. Maria Malavolti added 15 assists, 13 digs and four assists, while Alexis Vaught had 11 assists.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery def. Parry McCluer 25-16, 25-11, 25-4
BUENA VISTA — Morgan Bahnken posted 31 digs, Anna Ryan had 17 digs, and Elli Underwood knocked down 14 kills to lead the Mustangs over the Fighting Blues (0-6).
Logan Boone added five kills and Lilly Underwood had 30 assists and three blocks for EastMont (5-1).
Covington def. Bath County 25-23, 25-13, 25-16
HOT SPRINGS — Aubrey Brown recorded 10 kills, 16 assists and nine aces, Ariel Barber knocked down seven kills and Mackenzie Carter added 38 digs to lead the Cougars (4-2) to a road win.
The Chargers (3-3) were paced by Emily Douglas with eight kills and Cameron Keyser with 21 digs.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett def. Magna Vista 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21
RIDGEWAY — Allie Lane put down 24 kills and Sydney Martin dished out 41 assists as the Bengals downed the Warriors (1-4) in four sets.
Makayla Rumley added 15 kills and Zoie Pace chipped in 14 digs for Bassett (3-1).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty Christian def. Liberty-Bedford 25-16, 25-7, 25-18
LYNCHBURG — Katherine Thompson had four kills and 11 digs, Aleaxis Conklin posted three kills and five digs, Chassity Alphin scooped 14 digs and Jadyn Clark added five assists as Liberty (1-4) fell to LCA (2-3) in straight sets.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Marion def. Lebanon 25-19, 25-21, 25-16
MARION — Molly May had four kills and two blocks, Olivia Parnell had nine kills, Calie Blackburn dished out 14 assists and Kaylee Holbrook added three kills and one block to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes (2-1) over the Pioneers.
NONDISTRICT
Giles def. Narrows 25-15, 25-13, 25-12
PEARISBURG — Hannah Steele knocked down 16 kills, Alyssa Pennington dished out 33 assists and Kait Rice and Jillian Midkiff added 15 digs apiece as the Spartans (5-1) took down the Green Wave in straight sets.
Narrows (3-2) was led by Cristin Blaker with nine assist and Emma Spencer and Halee Kast with four kills each.
BOYS LACROSSE
North Cross 21, Roanoke Catholic 4
Ian Cann scored three goals and David Caldwell added two goals and four assists as the Raiders celebrated 10 seniors with a victory over the Celtics.
Gabe Zappia notched a goal and three assists for North Cross (4-1).
Derek Gilday scored a pair of goals and Caleb Deeds made 15 saves for Roanoke Catholic (0-1).