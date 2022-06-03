High School Soccer: Cave Spring boys hold off Christiansburg for Region 3D title

No gray hair in Brad Collins’ scalp … yet.

But if his Cave Spring boys soccer team keeps dodging last-minute bullets as it did in the Region 3D tournament this week, it might be time to buy stock in Just For Men.

Cave Spring staved off repeated salvos from visiting Christiansburg on Friday as the Knights held on for a 1-0 victory to claim the region championship on their campus field.

Wednesday’s 2-1 squeaker of Lord Botetourt earned Cave Spring a state tournament berth, which they were denied in 2021 with a loss in the region final to Magna Vista when the state tournament field was cut in half because of COVID-19.

Friday’s nail-biter puts the Knights at home Tuesday against Region 3C runner-up Monticello.

“The last 10 minutes on Wednesday and the last 10 minutes tonight, I tell you what, that will put some gray hairs on your head that’s for sure,” Collins said.

Christiansburg’s Chase Fisher came within a few follicles of tying the game in the 76th minute.

The Blue Demons junior ripped a left-footed blast from outside the box just off the top of the bar. Cave Spring goalkeeper Aiden Likens came up with several crucial second-half saves but this one eluded his reach.

“I didn’t even see the shot,” Likens said. “I just saw the ball go up after it hit. It was scary.

“That’s how it was with [Lord Botetourt] the way they were crowding the goal in the last 10 minutes. They wanted to score. I understand it. It gets a little nerve-wracking, and then you don’t see or it may deflect off somebody.”

Cave Spring’s goal came with 26 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first half on a penalty kick by Jakob Kielty.

Fellow senior Blake Bowles drew the infraction when he ran down a ball in the left corner, worked his way through traffic and drew contact from a Christiansburg defender in the box.

“I saw the opening down the line,” Bowles said. “I felt a push in my back, then he clipped me from behind. It was kind of surprising that [the referee] called a PK. Sometimes I get it. Sometimes I don’t.

That left it for Kielty, one of Cave Spring’s penalty kick specialists who found the back of the net for the only score.

“We have a few guys we rotate,” Collins said. “He was hitting all of them in practice pretty well. We made the call to go with Jakob.”

It was the third close game this season between the two River Ridge District rivals.

Cave Spring won the first regular-season matchup 1-0, then the two sides played to a 1-1 draw.

The Blue Demons (11-7-3) have elevated their program considerably in a season that has included a victory over Patrick Henry.

Christiansburg will play at Charlottesville in Tuesday’s state quarterfinal.

“It’s been a commitment from the entire community,” Christiansburg coach Chris Hewitt said. “We have a lot of volunteers at the youth level. We have a lot of players who play club ball in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

“We also have a top-notch coaching staff and parents who are committed and a good group of young men.”

Hewitt tipped his cap to the Knights.

“You’ve got to give credit to Cave Spring,” he said. “Defensively, they were sound. They shut us out, a strong, storied program. For us, we’re going into next week with the attitude we can get back in it.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

