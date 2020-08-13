High school sports: Giles files appeal to VHSL of rejected bid to drop to Class 1

Giles athletic director Steve Wilson said he was not surprised when the Alignment Committee rejected the school's initial bid, which was backed by a letter of support from the MED.

"The Alignment Committee has been pretty straightforward in sticking with the VHSL Handbook," Wilson said Thursday.

"This [appeals] committee was put in for special circumstances. Yes, we're two [students] over if you look at this year's numbers, but if you look at the date in [2021] when we start playing, we're 15 under."

The VHSL does not use eighth-grade enrollment to project future high school enrollment largely because in some school divisions not all students from a middle school will attend the same high school.

That is not the case in Giles County, which does not have middle schools.

"I can tell you what our enrollment is going to be in 2029-30," Wilson said.

Wilson said Giles' resubmitted appeal still includes a request to continue to have its move from the Three Rivers District to the MED delayed until 2023-24 in order to minimize the impact on its 2021-22 schedules and its opponents' schedules, particularly in football.