High school sports: Giles files appeal to VHSL of rejected bid to drop to Class 1

Grayson County plugged in the GPS coordinates.
Giles hopes to find the same route.
Giles has filed an appeal to overturn the VHSL Alignment Committee's denial last month of the school's bid to drop to Class 1 and join the Mountain Empire District beginning in 2021-22.
The appeal, which also calls for a move from Region 2C to Region 1C, will be heard Sept. 2 by a separate VHSL appeals committee.
If Giles is denied at that step, the school still could prevail with the VHSL Executive Committee when it certifies its 2021-22 classifications and regional and district alignments in midway through its four-year cycle in September.
Giles is basing its appeal on a similar successful bid by Grayson County in 2018, when the Executive Committee ultimately allowed the Timesland school to drop to Class 1 at mid-cycle despite an enrollment above the cutoff of 475 students.
Giles has an enrollment of 477 students based on the March 2020 Average Daily Membership numbers from the Virginia Department of Education, which would automatically keep the Spartans in Class 2 barring any mid-cycle appeal.
However, Giles is basing its appeal on declining enrollment in future K-12 grades, similar to Grayson County's successful argument two years ago.
Giles athletic director Steve Wilson said he was not surprised when the Alignment Committee rejected the school's initial bid, which was backed by a letter of support from the MED.
"The Alignment Committee has been pretty straightforward in sticking with the VHSL Handbook," Wilson said Thursday.
"This [appeals] committee was put in for special circumstances. Yes, we're two [students] over if you look at this year's numbers, but if you look at the date in [2021] when we start playing, we're 15 under."
The VHSL does not use eighth-grade enrollment to project future high school enrollment largely because in some school divisions not all students from a middle school will attend the same high school.
That is not the case in Giles County, which does not have middle schools.
"I can tell you what our enrollment is going to be in 2029-30," Wilson said.
Wilson said Giles' resubmitted appeal still includes a request to continue to have its move from the Three Rivers District to the MED delayed until 2023-24 in order to minimize the impact on its 2021-22 schedules and its opponents' schedules, particularly in football.
Many schools already have finalized their sports schedules for 2021-22 and Wilson said switching districts could force mass shuffling to account for district games.
Current Three Rivers members besides Giles are Alleghany, Carroll County, Floyd County, Glenvar, James River and Radford. All but Class 4 Carroll County are currently Class 2 schools.
The Mountain Empire is composed of five Class 1 schools — Auburn, Bland County, Galax, George Wythe and Grayson County — plus Class 2 Fort Chiswell.
Fort Chiswell will drop to Class 1 in 2021-22, however.
"We're not saying we have to keep our football schedule, we're saying we'd like to keep our football schedule," Wilson said.
The deadline to submit an opposition to Giles' appeal is Aug. 19.
Elsewhere
Region 4B has appealed the Class 4 region alignment because of an imbalance in the number of schools.
Region 4B would have 21 schools in 2021-22 compared to 13 in Region 4A, 16 in Region 4C and eight in Region 4D where Timesland schools Blacksburg, Jefferson Forest, Pulaski County and Salem reside.
