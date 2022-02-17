High School Swimming: Western Albemarle boys roil Class 4 waters

The presence of Western Albemarle's boys swimming team has roiled the waters of the VHSL Class 4 swim meet.

Western has moved up one division after winning the last four Class 3 championships.

Blacksburg is the three-time Class 4 defending champion, and head coach Chris Reilly said the Bruins and everyone else are playing for second place.

"Western Albemarle could win every event in the pool," Reilly said without a hint of hyperbole.

That does not include 1-meter diving, which was held Thursday. With Blacksburg's David Roethlisberger and Theo Villanueva returning from last year's 1-2 finish, the Bruins hoped to pile up enough points for a second-place team finish in Friday's meet at Swim RVA in Richmond.

Reilly also said he is hopeful of a second-place finish in the girls meet.

Individually, Jefferson Forest's Brendan Whitfield is seeded No. 2 in the boys 50-yard freestyle (21.21 seconds).

JF's 400 free relay also is seeded No. 2.

CLASS 3

Cave Spring's Ava Muzzy will attempt to defend her 2021 state titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke on Saturday at Swim RVA.

Muzzy is seeded No. 1 in the 200 IM (2:05.13) and second in the 100 breaststroke.

Rockbridge County's Ali Pfaff is seeded first in the 50 free (23.66) and 100 free (51.62).

Lord Botetourt's Layne Jones is the No. 1 seed in the girls 200 free (1:55.65).

William Byrd's Colin Murtaugh, the defending champion in the boys 50 free and 100 butterfly, is seeded fourth in the former and second in the latter event.

Christiansburg's Natalie Jones entered 1-meter diving as the defending champion.

CLASS 5

Patrick Henry's girls emerged from a stacked Region 5D meet with a handful of top eight seedings in Saturday's meet at Jeff Rouse Swim Center in Stafford.

Patriots looking for high finishes include Ruby Isbell (200 free, No. 6 seed), Caroline Summerlin (100 breaststroke, 7th) and Emma Seidel (50 free, 8th). PH's 200 medley relay team enters with the sixth-fastest time.