High School Tennis: Blacksburg sweeps Region 4D team titles

LYNCHBURG — Blacksburg doubles teams of Sammy Xiang and Jace Deck, and Ben Anderson and Neal Klemba scored victories Friday to give the Bruins a 5-3 victory over E.C. Glass in the Region 4D boys tennis championship match.

Xiang and Deck outlasted Spencer Knight and Wolfgang Ploch 6-2, 7-6 (7) at No. 1 doubles, while Anderson and Klemba got by Devon Davis and Aaron Dendy 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3.

Xiang led the unbeaten Bruins to a 3-3 split in singles as he topped Knight 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1.

Anderson and Cody Miller also won singles matches for Blacksburg to offset Glass wins by Ploch, Henry Scruggs and Carter Rennyson.

The Bruins will play a Class 4 state semifinal at the Region 4C champion June 7 or June 8.

Singles

Sammy Xiang (B) def. Spencer Knight, 7-5, 6-2; Wolfgang Ploch (ECG) def. Jace Deck, 6-2, 6-0; Henry Scruggs (ECG) def. Alex Rodriguez, 7-6, 6-3; Carter Rennyson (ECG) def. Robert Gowan, 6-1, 6-1; Ben Anderson (B) def. Devon Davis, 6-3, 7-5; Cody Miller (B) def. Aaron Dendy, 4-6, 6-0, 7-5.

Doubles