High School Tennis: Blacksburg sweeps Region 4D team titles

LYNCHBURG — Blacksburg doubles teams of Sammy Xiang and Jace Deck, and Ben Anderson and Neal Klemba scored victories Friday to give the Bruins a 5-3 victory over E.C. Glass in the Region 4D boys tennis championship match.
Xiang and Deck outlasted Spencer Knight and Wolfgang Ploch 6-2, 7-6 (7) at No. 1 doubles, while Anderson and Klemba got by Devon Davis and Aaron Dendy 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3.
Xiang led the unbeaten Bruins to a 3-3 split in singles as he topped Knight 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1.
Anderson and Cody Miller also won singles matches for Blacksburg to offset Glass wins by Ploch, Henry Scruggs and Carter Rennyson.
The Bruins will play a Class 4 state semifinal at the Region 4C champion June 7 or June 8.
Singles
Sammy Xiang (B) def. Spencer Knight, 7-5, 6-2; Wolfgang Ploch (ECG) def. Jace Deck, 6-2, 6-0; Henry Scruggs (ECG) def. Alex Rodriguez, 7-6, 6-3; Carter Rennyson (ECG) def. Robert Gowan, 6-1, 6-1; Ben Anderson (B) def. Devon Davis, 6-3, 7-5; Cody Miller (B) def. Aaron Dendy, 4-6, 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles
Xiang and Deck (B) def. Knight and Ploch, 6-2, 7-6 (7); Scruggs and Rennyson (ECG) v. Miller and Rodriguez DNF; Anderson and Neal Klemba (B) def. Davis and Dendy, 6-3, 6-1.
REGION 4D GIRLS TENNIS
Blacksburg claims title over Halifax County
SOUTH BOSTON — Blacksburg won five singles matches in straight sets Friday as the Bruins took the region title with a 5-1 victory over Halifax County.
Raya Freeborn’s 7-5, 6-2 win over Rose Ruotolo-Sarnataro led the charge for Blacksburg.
Rachel Guo, Hannah Deck, Taylor Anthony and Kelsey Walsh also notched wins for the Bruins, who will advance to the Class 4 state semifinals at the Region 4C champion June 7 or June 8.
Singles
Raya Freeborn (B) d. Rose Ruotolo-Sarnataro, 7-5, 6-2; Amanda Duffer (HC) d. Seraya Lemaire, 7-6 (5), 6-3; Rachel Guo (B) d. Ellie Hall, 7-5, 6-2; Hannah Deck (B) d. Maelyn Edwards, 6-3, 6-2; Taylor Anthony (B) d. Blair Cole, 6-1, 6-1; Kelsey Walsh (B) d. Alyssa Heddings, 6-1, 6-0.