High school tennis: Bruins' Xiang advances to boys Region 4D final

LYNCHBURG — Blacksburg’s Sammy Xiang and E.C. Glass’ Spencer Knight will play for the Region 4D boys tennis title after each won a pair of matches Tuesday at E.C. Glass High School.

Xiang advanced with a 6-0, 6-0 semifinal victory over Halifax County’s Luke Redd, while Knight stopped Jefferson Forest’s Jack Riordan 6-2, 6-2.

The singles final, which will determine a berth in the VHSL Class 4 semifinals, will be played following Wednesday’s 11 a.m. doubles semifinal at Glass.

REGION 4D GIRLS TENNIS

LYNCHBURG — Blacksburg’s Haley Freeborn fought off Halifax County’s Rosa Ruotolo-Sarnatoro for a 6-0, 6-4 semifinal win Tuesday in the region singles tournament at E.C. Glass High School.

Freeborn will play Glass’ Megan Knight in Wednesday’s final, which will follow the 11 a.m. doubles semifinal at Glass.

Knight advanced with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Jefferson Forest’s Caitlin Sewell.

REGION 3D BOYS TENNIS

BLACKSBURG — Hidden Valley’s Jacob Nichols and Ravi Jayaraman won a pair of matches Tuesday to advance to the doubles final at Virginia Tech.