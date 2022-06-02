High School Tennis: Glenvar girls edge John Battle, advance to Class 2 semifinals

BLACKSBURG — Cara Butler and Hannah Hylton pulled out a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Addison Reedy and Claire Kreutzer at No. 2 doubles Thursday to give Glenvar a 5-4 victory over John Battle in a VHSL Class 2 girls tennis quarterfinal at Virginia Tech.

Isabella Gustafson, Avery Flynn and Hylton earned singles wins for Glenvar.

Gustafson and Flynn teamed for a win at No. 1 doubles before Butler and Hylton finished the match.

Glenvar will advance to a state semifinal next week.

Glenvar 5, John Battle 4

Singles

Isabella Gustafson (G) d. Anna McKee, 6-0, 6-3; Avery Flynn (G) d. Kennedy Jenkins, 6-0, 6-2; Addison Reedy (JB) d. Cara Butler, 6-4, 6-3; Hannah Hylton (G) d. Claire Kreutzer, 6-2, 6-2; Mackenzie Smith (JB) d. Dhruvi Patel, 6-3, 7-5; Allison Smith (JB) d. Natalie McMahon, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Gustafson and Flynn (G) d. McKee and Jenkins, 6-0, 6-2; Butler and Hylton (G) d. Reedy and Kreutzer, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; M.Smith and A.Smith (JB) d. Patel and McMahon, 6-2, 6-2.

CLASS 2 BOYS TENNIS

Radford 5, Central-Wise 3

RADFORD — Will Greene, Adam McGregor, John Farmer and Jamal Mani won singles matches, and McGregor and Farmer teamed for a doubles victory as the Bobcats advanced to the state semifinals.

Singles

Will Greene (R) d. Chance Boggs, 6-4, 6-3; Logan Mullins (C-W) d. Stone Fisher, 6-2, 6-1; Adam McGregor (R) d. Montgomery Dingus, 6-1, 6-2; Canaan Masters (C-W) def. Graham Minarik, 6-2, 6-4; John Farmer (R) d. Camden Orr, 6-0, 6-0; Jamal Mani (R) d. Tyler Kiser, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles

Boggs and Orr (C-W) d. Greene and Minarik, 6-2, 6-2; McGregor and Farmer (R) d. Mullins and Masters, 6-3, 6-4; Dingus and Derek Damron (C-W) led Fisher and Mani, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, DNF.