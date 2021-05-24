High school tennis: Hidden Valley boys top Abingdon for Region 3D title

Trailing after the first singles match Monday in the Region 3D boys tennis championship, Hidden Valley needed a jolt of momentum.
Senior Ravi Jayaraman provided it.
Jayaraman’s 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles over Tristan Hicks tied the match, and the Titans quickly followed with four more triumphs for a 5-1 win over Abingdon that qualified them for the VHSL Class 3 semifinals.
To Hidden Valley coach Phil Miron, a blue-collar team gave a blue-collar effort.
“We’ve got a good group of kids,” Miron said. “They’ll work in the offseason. They’re not [junior] circuit kids. What we do really is just a credit to the kids.
“They come out for an hour, 45 [minutes] every day and put in some work and put in some conditioning. We work on their game a little bit. They’ve put in the work to get there.”
Brothers Zach Facciani and Ben Facciani followed with hard-fought straight-set wins for Hidden Valley (10-1), then Ethan Su and Andrew Sakamoto sealed the deal with comfortable wins at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
The five victories more than offset Dillon McReynolds’ 6-2, 6-2 decision for Abingdon over Jacob Nichols in the No. 1 singles match.
“Almost all the matches were very competitive,” Abingdon coach David Swiney said after his team’s only loss of the season. “We play in a very weak district. It doesn’t prepare us for something like this.”
Miron cited Jayaraman’s win at No. 2 singles as “huge.”
Jayraman said his support from his teammates was critical in his victory.
“My team’s always supporting me out there,” Jayaraman said. “We’re pretty deep as a team. We do a lot of conditioning and we’re deeper. It’s also just a mental thing too.
McReynolds, a junior, will be a tough obstacle in the region singles tournament Thursday and Friday at Virginia Tech.
Nichols will represent Hidden Valley, while he and Jayaraman will play doubles for the Titans.
McReynolds and Hicks topped Nichols and Jayaraman 6-3 in one set before the match was halted.
Hidden Valley’s lone loss this year came in River Ridge District play to Blacksburg.
“Our 2 and our 4 [singles] won matches against Blacksburg,” Miron said. “It helped prepare us for a match like this today.”