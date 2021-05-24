High school tennis: Hidden Valley boys top Abingdon for Region 3D title

Trailing after the first singles match Monday in the Region 3D boys tennis championship, Hidden Valley needed a jolt of momentum.

Senior Ravi Jayaraman provided it.

Jayaraman’s 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles over Tristan Hicks tied the match, and the Titans quickly followed with four more triumphs for a 5-1 win over Abingdon that qualified them for the VHSL Class 3 semifinals.

To Hidden Valley coach Phil Miron, a blue-collar team gave a blue-collar effort.

“We’ve got a good group of kids,” Miron said. “They’ll work in the offseason. They’re not [junior] circuit kids. What we do really is just a credit to the kids.

“They come out for an hour, 45 [minutes] every day and put in some work and put in some conditioning. We work on their game a little bit. They’ve put in the work to get there.”

Brothers Zach Facciani and Ben Facciani followed with hard-fought straight-set wins for Hidden Valley (10-1), then Ethan Su and Andrew Sakamoto sealed the deal with comfortable wins at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

The five victories more than offset Dillon McReynolds’ 6-2, 6-2 decision for Abingdon over Jacob Nichols in the No. 1 singles match.