High School Tennis Roundup: Auburn girls beat Parry McCluer in Region 1C semis

RINER — Sara Nichols, Anna McGuire and Anna French all won 6-0, 6-0 to power Auburn to a 5-0 semifinal victory Wednesday over Parry McCluer in the Region 1C girls tennis tournament.
The Eagles will play Grayson County for the title at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Singles
Sara Nichols (A) d. Sydney Cullen, 6-0, 6-0; Anna McGuire (A) d. Addisen Roberts, 6-0, 6-0; Sara Albert (A) d. Sadie Mays, 6-4, 6-0; Anna French (A) d. McKenna Hickman, 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Rutledge (A) d. Mikayla Higgins, 6-0, 6-1.
REGION 1C GIRLS
Grayson County blanks Narrows
NARROWS — Grayson County avenged a regular-season loss to Narrows with a resounding 5-0 victory Wednesday.
Taitum McPherson led the way with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over McKinna Huffman at No. 1 singles.
The Blue Devils will play for the title at 9 a.m. Thursday at Auburn.
Singles
Taitum McPherson (GC) d. McKinna Huffman, 6-2, 6-0; Sydney Poe (GC) d. Laci Tankersley, 6-1, 6-1; Gelsey Caudill (GC) d. Ginna Bowles, 6-0, 6-4; Marisa Halsey (GC) d. Kaylee Ludwig, 6-1, 6-0; Hannah Carrico (GC) d. Alison Hazelwood, 6-0, 6-1; Emily Jackson (N) led Erin Shinault, 6-1, susp.
REGION 2C GIRLS
Radford duo wins doubles title
BLACKSBURG — Radford’s Harper Minarik and Trinity Adams won a pair of matches Wednesday with the loss of just two total games to claim the region doubles title at Virginia Tech.
Minarik and Adams downed Glenvar’s Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn 6-1, 6-1 in the final, earning a berth in the Class 2 state tournament. Minarik won the region singles title Tuesday.
REGION 2D GIRLS
Gate City’s Jennings takes title
BLUEFIELD — Marion’s Ellen Woodard dropped her semifinal match 6-0, 6-2 Wednesday to Gate City’s Amelia Jennings, who went on to claim the singles title.
Jennings defeated Graham’s Ann Gray Perdue 6-1, 6-0 in the final to earn a berth in the Class 2 state tournament.
REGION 2C BOYS
Radford duo earns doubles title
BLACKSBURG — Radford’s Jonathan Gilmore and Stone Fisher had a fight on their hands but they emerged with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Narrows’ Ben Clemons and Jarrett Freeman on Wednesday to take the region doubles title at Virginia Tech.
Clemons and Freeman outlasted Grayson County’s Grant Sayers and Caleb Anderson 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 earlier in the day.
REGION 2D BOYS
Marion duo falls in doubles final
MARION — Tanner Grubb and Riley Russell of Marion reached the doubles semifinals Wednesday before they fell 6-0, 6-3 to eventual champions Peyton Mumpower and Briggs Crabtree.
The John Battle duo won the title and a berth in the Class 2 state tournament with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 decision in the final over Graham’s Alex Ramsey and Trey Knowles.