High School Tennis Roundup: Auburn girls beat Parry McCluer in Region 1C semis

REGION 2C GIRLS

Radford duo wins doubles title

BLACKSBURG — Radford’s Harper Minarik and Trinity Adams won a pair of matches Wednesday with the loss of just two total games to claim the region doubles title at Virginia Tech.

Minarik and Adams downed Glenvar’s Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn 6-1, 6-1 in the final, earning a berth in the Class 2 state tournament. Minarik won the region singles title Tuesday.

REGION 2D GIRLS

Gate City’s Jennings takes title

BLUEFIELD — Marion’s Ellen Woodard dropped her semifinal match 6-0, 6-2 Wednesday to Gate City’s Amelia Jennings, who went on to claim the singles title.

Jennings defeated Graham’s Ann Gray Perdue 6-1, 6-0 in the final to earn a berth in the Class 2 state tournament.

REGION 2C BOYS

Radford duo earns doubles title

BLACKSBURG — Radford’s Jonathan Gilmore and Stone Fisher had a fight on their hands but they emerged with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Narrows’ Ben Clemons and Jarrett Freeman on Wednesday to take the region doubles title at Virginia Tech.