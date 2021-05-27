High School Tennis Roundup: Auburn girls win Region 1C crown

Tommy Fitchett and Chess Duckwall posted singles wins for PH, which made three trips to Harrisonburg to get the match completed.

PH’s No. 1 singles player, Griffin Kauffman, was unable to return to finish his match Friday because he had to take an exam he was unable to miss.

Singles

Keenan Glago (Hbg) d. Griffin Kauffman, 5-0, forf.; Corey Beshour (Hbg) d. Tristan Kerr, 6-0, 6-0; Tommy Fitchett (PH) d. Adam Osinkosky, 5-7, 6-4, 6-0; Chess Duckwall (PH) d. Nathan Henderson, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; William Kyle (Hbg) d. Ryan Straub, 7-5, 6-1; Owen Tompkins (Hbg) d. Connor Shultz, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

Glago and Beshoar (Hbg) d. Kerr and Cooper Garland, 6-0, 6-0.

REGION 3D BOYS TENNIS

HV’s Nichols makes singles final

BLACKSBURG — Hidden Valley’s Jacob Nichols and Abingdon’s Dillon McReynolds will meet for the singles title at 10:30 a.m. at Virginia Tech.

Nichols topped Lord Botetourt’s Tyler Meade 6-0, 6-1 in a Thursday semifinal while McReynolds got past Christiansburg’s Kolby Brown 6-1, 6-1.