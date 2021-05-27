High School Tennis Roundup: Auburn girls win Region 1C crown

RINER — Auburn took four of six singles matches Thursday on the way to a 5-2 home victory over Grayson County that gave the Eagles the Region 1C girls tennis championship.
Sara Nichols, Anna McGuire, Sara Albert and Hannah Rutledge gave Auburn a 4-2 lead after singles.
Nichols and McGuire finished it with a 6-1, 6-3 doubles win over Taitum McPherson and Gelsey Caudill.
Marisa Halsey and Hannah Carrico had singles wins for Grayson County.
Singles
Sara Nichols (A) d. Taitum McPherson, 6-1, 6-1; Anna McGuire (A) d. Sydney Poe, 6-0, 6-0; Sara Albert (A) d. Gelsey Caudill, 6-2, 6-1; Marissa Halsey (GC) d. Anna French, 7-6, 6-2; Hannah Carrico (GC) d. Ashley Parsons, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Hannah Rutledge (A) d. Erin Shinault, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Nichols and McGuire (A) d. McPherson and Caudill, 6-1, 6-3.
REGION 5D BOYS TENNIS
PH falls to Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG — Three rain delays and Harrisonburg’s team were too much for Patrick Henry to overcome as the Blue Streaks defeated the Patriots 5-2 on Thursday in a match originally scheduled for Monday.
Tommy Fitchett and Chess Duckwall posted singles wins for PH, which made three trips to Harrisonburg to get the match completed.
PH’s No. 1 singles player, Griffin Kauffman, was unable to return to finish his match Friday because he had to take an exam he was unable to miss.
Singles
Keenan Glago (Hbg) d. Griffin Kauffman, 5-0, forf.; Corey Beshour (Hbg) d. Tristan Kerr, 6-0, 6-0; Tommy Fitchett (PH) d. Adam Osinkosky, 5-7, 6-4, 6-0; Chess Duckwall (PH) d. Nathan Henderson, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; William Kyle (Hbg) d. Ryan Straub, 7-5, 6-1; Owen Tompkins (Hbg) d. Connor Shultz, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
Glago and Beshoar (Hbg) d. Kerr and Cooper Garland, 6-0, 6-0.
REGION 3D BOYS TENNIS
HV’s Nichols makes singles final
BLACKSBURG — Hidden Valley’s Jacob Nichols and Abingdon’s Dillon McReynolds will meet for the singles title at 10:30 a.m. at Virginia Tech.
Nichols topped Lord Botetourt’s Tyler Meade 6-0, 6-1 in a Thursday semifinal while McReynolds got past Christiansburg’s Kolby Brown 6-1, 6-1.
On Monday, McReynolds defeated Nichols 6-2, 6-2 when Abingdon topped Hidden Valley for the regional team title.
REGION 3D GIRLS TENNIS
Pyle, Wimmer to play for title
BLACKSBURG — Reagan Pyle missed Hidden Valley’s region team final on Monday, but she will play Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer on Friday for the region singles crown after both won a pair of matches Thursday at Virginia Tech.
Wimmer stopped Carroll County’s Audra Horton 6-1, 6-1 in a semifinal, while Pyle downed Northside’s Audri Thomas 6-2, 6-1.
Friday’s winner will advance to the Class 3 singles semifinals.