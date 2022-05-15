High School Tournament Schedule

BASEBALL
VISAA DIVISION II STATE
Monday, first round
No. 9 Virginia Episcopal at No. 8 Fredericksburg Christian
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Fredericksburg Christian-Virginia Episcopal winner at No. 1 Highland School
No. 5 Steward at No. 4 Atlantic Shores Christian
No. 6 Isle of Wight at No. 3 Nansemond-Suffolk
No. 7 North Cross at No. 2 Greenbrier Christian
Friday, semifinals
At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights
Fredericksburg Christian-Virginia Episcopal--Highland School winner vs. Steward-Atlantic Shores winner, 11:30 a.m.
Nansemond-Suffolk--Isle of Wight winner vs. Greenbrier Christian-North Cross winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday, championship
At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
VISAA DIVISION III STATE
Tuesday, quarterfinals
No. 8 Massanutten Military at No. 1 Walsingham
No. 5 Fuqua at No. 4 Kenston Forest
No. 6 Covenant at No. 3 Brunswick Academy
No. 7 Southampton Academy at No. 2 Carlisle
Thursday, semifinals
At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights
Brunswick Academy-Covenant winner vs. Carlisle-Southampton Academy winner, 4 p.m.
Walsingham-Massnutten winner vs. Kenston Forest-Fuqua winner, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, championship
At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
VACA STATE
Monday, semifinals
At Bank of the James Stadium, Lynchburg
Smith Mountain Lake Christian vs. Faith-Hurt, 4 p.m.
Grace Christian vs. United Christian, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
At Bank of the James Stadium, Lynchburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
Consolation
Semifinal losers, TBA
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Monday, first round
No. 5 Magna Vista at No. 4 Bassett, 5 p.m.
No. 6 Martinsville at No. 3 Patrick County, 6 p.m.
Wednesday semifinals
Bassett-Magna Vista winner at No. 1 Halifax County
Patrick County-Martinsville winner at No. 2 Tunstall
Friday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Tuesday, first round
No. 5 Fort Chiswell at No. 4 Galax
No. 6 George Wythe at No. 3 Giles
No. 7 Bland County at No. 2 Grayson County
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Galax-Fort Chiswell winner at No. 1 Auburn
Giles-George Wythe winner vs. Grayson County-Bland County winner
May 24, at Skip Dillow Field, Bastian
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Consolation, if necessary
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Monday, first round
No. 5 Eastern Montgomery at No. 4 Craig County, 5 p.m.
No. 6 Bath County at No. 3 Covington, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, semifinals
Craig County-Eastern Montgomery winner at No. 1 Narrows, 5 p.m.
Covington-Bath County winner at No. 2 Parry McCluer, 5 p.m.
Friday, at higher seeds
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
Third-place
Semifinal losers, TBA
SOFTBALL
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Monday, first round
No. 5 Patrick County at No. 4 Magna Vista
Wednesday, semifinals
Magna Vista-Patrick County winner at No. 1 Halifax County
No. 3 Tunstall at No. 2 Bassett
Friday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Tuesday, first round
No. 5 Galax at No. 4 George Wythe
No. 6 Bland County at No. 3 Fort Chiswell
No. 7 Giles at No. 2 Auburn
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
George Wythe-Galax winner at No. 1 Grayson County
Fort Chiswell-Bland County winner vs. Auburn-Giles winner
May 24, at Fort Chiswell H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Consolation, if necessary
Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Monday, regular-season playoff
At Alleghany H.S.
Covington vs. Parry McCluer, 5 p.m.
Monday, first round
Narrows at Eastern Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, semifinals
Eastern Montgomery-Narrows winner at No. 1 seed
Craig County at No. 2 seed
Friday, at higher seeds
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Consolation
Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
VISAA DIVISION II STATE
Tuesday, first round
No. 8 Steward at No. 1 Nansemond-Suffolk
No. 5 Highland School at No. 4 Trinity-Meadowview
No. 6 Trinity Christian at No. 3 Virginia Episcopal
No. 7 Norfolk Christian at No. 2 North Cross
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Trinity-Meadowview--Highland School winner vs. Nansemond-Suffolk--Steward winner
Virginia Episcopal-Trinity Christian winner vs. North Cross-Norfolk Collegiate winner
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
BOYS SOCCER
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Monday, regular-season playoff
At Fort Chiswell H.S.
George Wythe vs. Galax
Monday, first round
No. 6 Grayson County vs. No. 3 Giles
PIONEER DISTRICT
Monday, regular-season playoff
At Southern Virginia University
Bath County vs. Eastern Montgomery, 6 p.m.
Monday, first round
No. 5 Narrows at No. 4 Craig County, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Parry McCluer at No. 3 Covington, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, semifinals
Craig County-Narrows winner at No. 1 seed, 6 p.m.
Covington-Parry McCluer winner at No. 2 seed, 6 p.m.
Friday, at higher seeds
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
Third-place
Semifinal losers, TBA
GIRLS SOCCER
VISAA DIVISION II STATE
Tuesday, first round
No. 9 Covenant at No. 8 Veritas
No. 12 Atlantic Shores at No. 5 Tandem Friends
No. 11 Stonebridge School at No. 6 North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
No. 10 Hampton Roads at No. 7 Eastern Mennonite
Wednesday, semifinals
Veritas-Covenant winner at No. 1 Highland School
Tandem Friends-Atlantic Shores winner at No. 4 Trinity-Meadowview
North Cross-Stonebridge winner at No. 3 Norfolk Christian
Eastern Mennonite-Hampton Roads winner at No. 2 Christchurch
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Tuesday, first round
No. 5 Bland County at No. 4 Galax
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seed
Galax-Bland County winner at No. 1 Auburn
No. 3 Giles and No. 2 George Wythe
May 23, at George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Third-place
Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
VISAA DIVISION II STATE
Tuesday, quarterfinals
No. 8 Seton at No. 1 Hampton Roads Academy
No. 5 Highland School at No. 4 Norfolk Collegiate
No. 6 Veritas at No. 3 Covenant
No. 7 Steward at No. 2 North Cross
Friday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Norfolk Collegiate-Highland School winner vs. Hampton Roads-Seton winner
Covenant-Veritas winner vs. North Cross-Steward winner
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
SUB-REGION 5D
At Harrisonburg H.S.
Monday, singles first round, 10 a.m.
Tommy Fitchett (Patrick Henry) vs. TBA
Phillip Guess (William Fleming) vs. TBA
Monday, doubles first round, noon
Tristan Kerr and Griffin Kauffman (Patrick Henry) vs. TBA
Guess and Riley Wilkenson (William Fleming) vs. TBA
Monday doubles final, 2 p.m.
Semifinal winners TBA
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Monday, championship
Magna Vista at Halifax County, 4:30 p.m.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Monday, first round
No. 4 Heritage at No. 1 E.C. Glass
No. 3 Jefferson Forest at No. 2 Liberty Christian
Tuesday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
VALLEY DISTRICT
Monday, singles first round
Jackson Fendley (Spotswood) vs. Micah Davis (Turner Ashby)
Marshall Rao (Broadway) vs. Matthew Feldman (Rockbridge County)
Monday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.
Saturday, championship
At Boar's Head, Charlottesville
North Cross 5, Covenant 4
GIRLS TENNIS
SUB-REGION 5D
At Harrisonburg H.S.
Monday, singles first round, 10 a.m.
Marella Hudson (Patrick Henry) vs. Brooklynn Lacey (William Fleming)
Monday, doubles first round, noon
Hudson and Sawyer Stephenson (Patrick Henry) vs. Lacey and Janette Uwitonze (William Fleming)
Monday doubles final, 2 p.m.
Hudson-Lacey winner vs. TBA
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Monday, championship
Magna Vista at Bassett, 4:30 p.m.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Monday, first round
No. 4 Liberty at No. 1 Liberty Christian
No. 3 Jefferson Forest at No. 2 E.C. Glass
Tuesday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Monday, first round
No. 5 Tazewell at No. 4 Richlands
Thursday, semifinals
Richlands-Tazewell winner at No. 1 Marion
No. 3 Virginia High at No. 2 Graham
Friday, championship
At Marion H.S.
Semifinal winners, TBA
VALLEY DISTRICT
Monday, singles first round
Meg Dunaway (Spotswood) vs. Lydia Newhouse (Rockbridge County)
Felicity Copenhaver (Broadway) vs. Kate Jones (Turner Ashby)
Monday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Monday, semifinals
No. 5 Grayson County at No. 1 George Wythe, 1 p.m.
No. 3 Galax at No. 2 Auburn, 1 p.m.
Thursday, championship
At Grayson County H.S.
Semifinal winners, TBA