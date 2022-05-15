High School Tournament Schedule

BASEBALL

VISAA DIVISION II STATE

Monday, first round

No. 9 Virginia Episcopal at No. 8 Fredericksburg Christian

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Fredericksburg Christian-Virginia Episcopal winner at No. 1 Highland School

No. 5 Steward at No. 4 Atlantic Shores Christian

No. 6 Isle of Wight at No. 3 Nansemond-Suffolk

No. 7 North Cross at No. 2 Greenbrier Christian

Friday, semifinals

At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights

Fredericksburg Christian-Virginia Episcopal--Highland School winner vs. Steward-Atlantic Shores winner, 11:30 a.m.

Nansemond-Suffolk--Isle of Wight winner vs. Greenbrier Christian-North Cross winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

VISAA DIVISION III STATE

Tuesday, quarterfinals

No. 8 Massanutten Military at No. 1 Walsingham

No. 5 Fuqua at No. 4 Kenston Forest

No. 6 Covenant at No. 3 Brunswick Academy

No. 7 Southampton Academy at No. 2 Carlisle

Thursday, semifinals

At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights

Brunswick Academy-Covenant winner vs. Carlisle-Southampton Academy winner, 4 p.m.

Walsingham-Massnutten winner vs. Kenston Forest-Fuqua winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

VACA STATE

Monday, semifinals

At Bank of the James Stadium, Lynchburg

Smith Mountain Lake Christian vs. Faith-Hurt, 4 p.m.

Grace Christian vs. United Christian, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

At Bank of the James Stadium, Lynchburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

Consolation

Semifinal losers, TBA

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Monday, first round

No. 5 Magna Vista at No. 4 Bassett, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Martinsville at No. 3 Patrick County, 6 p.m.

Wednesday semifinals

Bassett-Magna Vista winner at No. 1 Halifax County

Patrick County-Martinsville winner at No. 2 Tunstall

Friday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Tuesday, first round

No. 5 Fort Chiswell at No. 4 Galax

No. 6 George Wythe at No. 3 Giles

No. 7 Bland County at No. 2 Grayson County

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Galax-Fort Chiswell winner at No. 1 Auburn

Giles-George Wythe winner vs. Grayson County-Bland County winner

May 24, at Skip Dillow Field, Bastian

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Consolation, if necessary

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Monday, first round

No. 5 Eastern Montgomery at No. 4 Craig County, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Bath County at No. 3 Covington, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, semifinals

Craig County-Eastern Montgomery winner at No. 1 Narrows, 5 p.m.

Covington-Bath County winner at No. 2 Parry McCluer, 5 p.m.

Friday, at higher seeds

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

Third-place

Semifinal losers, TBA

SOFTBALL

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Monday, first round

No. 5 Patrick County at No. 4 Magna Vista

Wednesday, semifinals

Magna Vista-Patrick County winner at No. 1 Halifax County

No. 3 Tunstall at No. 2 Bassett

Friday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Tuesday, first round

No. 5 Galax at No. 4 George Wythe

No. 6 Bland County at No. 3 Fort Chiswell

No. 7 Giles at No. 2 Auburn

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

George Wythe-Galax winner at No. 1 Grayson County

Fort Chiswell-Bland County winner vs. Auburn-Giles winner

May 24, at Fort Chiswell H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Consolation, if necessary

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Monday, regular-season playoff

At Alleghany H.S.

Covington vs. Parry McCluer, 5 p.m.

Monday, first round

Narrows at Eastern Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, semifinals

Eastern Montgomery-Narrows winner at No. 1 seed

Craig County at No. 2 seed

Friday, at higher seeds

Championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Consolation

Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

VISAA DIVISION II STATE

Tuesday, first round

No. 8 Steward at No. 1 Nansemond-Suffolk

No. 5 Highland School at No. 4 Trinity-Meadowview

No. 6 Trinity Christian at No. 3 Virginia Episcopal

No. 7 Norfolk Christian at No. 2 North Cross

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Trinity-Meadowview--Highland School winner vs. Nansemond-Suffolk--Steward winner

Virginia Episcopal-Trinity Christian winner vs. North Cross-Norfolk Collegiate winner

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

BOYS SOCCER

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Monday, regular-season playoff

At Fort Chiswell H.S.

George Wythe vs. Galax

Monday, first round

No. 6 Grayson County vs. No. 3 Giles

PIONEER DISTRICT

Monday, regular-season playoff

At Southern Virginia University

Bath County vs. Eastern Montgomery, 6 p.m.

Monday, first round

No. 5 Narrows at No. 4 Craig County, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Parry McCluer at No. 3 Covington, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, semifinals

Craig County-Narrows winner at No. 1 seed, 6 p.m.

Covington-Parry McCluer winner at No. 2 seed, 6 p.m.

Friday, at higher seeds

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

Third-place

Semifinal losers, TBA

GIRLS SOCCER

VISAA DIVISION II STATE

Tuesday, first round

No. 9 Covenant at No. 8 Veritas

No. 12 Atlantic Shores at No. 5 Tandem Friends

No. 11 Stonebridge School at No. 6 North Cross, 4:30 p.m.

No. 10 Hampton Roads at No. 7 Eastern Mennonite

Wednesday, semifinals

Veritas-Covenant winner at No. 1 Highland School

Tandem Friends-Atlantic Shores winner at No. 4 Trinity-Meadowview

North Cross-Stonebridge winner at No. 3 Norfolk Christian

Eastern Mennonite-Hampton Roads winner at No. 2 Christchurch

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Tuesday, first round

No. 5 Bland County at No. 4 Galax

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seed

Galax-Bland County winner at No. 1 Auburn

No. 3 Giles and No. 2 George Wythe

May 23, at George Wythe H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Third-place

Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

VISAA DIVISION II STATE

Tuesday, quarterfinals

No. 8 Seton at No. 1 Hampton Roads Academy

No. 5 Highland School at No. 4 Norfolk Collegiate

No. 6 Veritas at No. 3 Covenant

No. 7 Steward at No. 2 North Cross

Friday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Norfolk Collegiate-Highland School winner vs. Hampton Roads-Seton winner

Covenant-Veritas winner vs. North Cross-Steward winner

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

SUB-REGION 5D

At Harrisonburg H.S.

Monday, singles first round, 10 a.m.

Tommy Fitchett (Patrick Henry) vs. TBA

Phillip Guess (William Fleming) vs. TBA

Monday, doubles first round, noon

Tristan Kerr and Griffin Kauffman (Patrick Henry) vs. TBA

Guess and Riley Wilkenson (William Fleming) vs. TBA

Monday doubles final, 2 p.m.

Semifinal winners TBA

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Monday, championship

Magna Vista at Halifax County, 4:30 p.m.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Monday, first round

No. 4 Heritage at No. 1 E.C. Glass

No. 3 Jefferson Forest at No. 2 Liberty Christian

Tuesday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

VALLEY DISTRICT

Monday, singles first round

Jackson Fendley (Spotswood) vs. Micah Davis (Turner Ashby)

Marshall Rao (Broadway) vs. Matthew Feldman (Rockbridge County)

Monday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.

Saturday, championship

At Boar's Head, Charlottesville

North Cross 5, Covenant 4

GIRLS TENNIS

SUB-REGION 5D

At Harrisonburg H.S.

Monday, singles first round, 10 a.m.

Marella Hudson (Patrick Henry) vs. Brooklynn Lacey (William Fleming)

Monday, doubles first round, noon

Hudson and Sawyer Stephenson (Patrick Henry) vs. Lacey and Janette Uwitonze (William Fleming)

Monday doubles final, 2 p.m.

Hudson-Lacey winner vs. TBA

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Monday, championship

Magna Vista at Bassett, 4:30 p.m.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Monday, first round

No. 4 Liberty at No. 1 Liberty Christian

No. 3 Jefferson Forest at No. 2 E.C. Glass

Tuesday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Monday, first round

No. 5 Tazewell at No. 4 Richlands

Thursday, semifinals

Richlands-Tazewell winner at No. 1 Marion

No. 3 Virginia High at No. 2 Graham

Friday, championship

At Marion H.S.

Semifinal winners, TBA

VALLEY DISTRICT

Monday, singles first round

Meg Dunaway (Spotswood) vs. Lydia Newhouse (Rockbridge County)

Felicity Copenhaver (Broadway) vs. Kate Jones (Turner Ashby)

Monday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Monday, semifinals

No. 5 Grayson County at No. 1 George Wythe, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Galax at No. 2 Auburn, 1 p.m.

Thursday, championship

At Grayson County H.S.

Semifinal winners, TBA