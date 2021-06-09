 Skip to main content
High school tournament scoreboard (updated through Tuesday)
High school tournament scoreboard (updated through Tuesday)

BASEBALL

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Tuesday, semifinals

Lebanon 21, Richlands 4

Virginia High 7, Tazewell 6

Friday, final

Virginia High at Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Friday, consolation, at higher seed

Richlands at Tazewell, 6 p.m.

—-

VALLEY DISTRICT

Tuesday, first round

Turner Ashby 4, Broadway 2

Wednesday, semifinals

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 6 p.m.

Thursday, final at Harrisonburg H.S.

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

At Emory & Henry College

Tuesday, semifinals

Chilhowie 9, Northwood 8

Holston 16, Rural Retreat 7

Thursday, final

Chilhowie vs. Holston, 4 p.m.

Thursday, consolation

Northwood vs. Rural Retreat, 1 p.m.

—-

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Tuesday, semifinal

Auburn 4, Fort Chiswell 0

Wednesday, semifinal

Galax at Grayson County

Thursday, final

At Skip Dillow Field, Bastian

Auburn vs. Grayson County-Galax winner, 5 p.m.

—-

PIONEER DISTRICT

Tuesday, semifinals

Covington 5, Bath County 2

Narrows 3, Parry McCluer 2

Thursday, final

At Casey Field, Covington

Narrows vs. Covington, 5 p.m.

*****************************************************

SOFTBALL

REGION 6A

Wednesday, first round

Thomas Dale at Franklin County, 4 p.m.

—-

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Tuesday, first round

Marion 12, Tazewell 1

Tuesday, semifinal

Richlands 4, Virginia High 3

Wednesday, semifinals

Marion at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, final

Marion-Lebanon winner at Richlands, 6 p.m.

Thursday, consolation

Marion-Lebanon loser at Virginia High

—-

VALLEY DISTRICT

Tuesday, first round

Broadway 9, Rockbridge County 6

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 6 Harrisonburg at No. 1 Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Broadway at No. 2 Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, final

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

At Emory & Henry College

Tuesday, semifinals

Northwood 9, Rural Retreat 8

PH-Glade Spring 12, Holston 2

Thursday, final

Northwood vs. PH-Glade Spring, 4 p.m.

Thursday, consolation

Rural Retreat vs. Holston, 1 p.m.

—-

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Tuesday, regular-season playoff

Auburn 3, Grayson County 2

Wednesday, semifinals

George Wythe at Auburn

Fort Chiswell at Grayson County

Thursday, final

At Auburn H.S.

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

—-

PIONEER DISTRICT

Tuesday, semifinals

Covington 11, Craig County 0

Parry McCluer 2, Eastern Montgomery 0

Thursday, final

At Jackson River Complex, Covington

Covington vs. Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.

****************************************************

BOYS SOCCER

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Tuesday, first round

Virginia High 1, Marion 0

Thursday, semifinals

No. 5 Virginia High No. 1 Graham

No. 3 Lebanon at No. 2 Richlands

Friday, final, at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

Friday, consolation, at higher seed

Semifinal losers, TBA

—-

VALLEY DISTRICT

Tuesday, first round

Turner Ashby 4, Waynesboro 0

Wednesday, semifinals

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday final, at Harrisonburg H.S.

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

At Galax H.S.

Tuesday, semifinals

George Wythe 8, Grayson County 0

Galax 2, Auburn 1

Thursday, championship

Galax vs. George Wythe

—-

PIONEER DISTRICT

Wednesday, semifinals

Covington at Craig County

Parry McCluer at Bath County, 6 p.m.

Thursday, final

At Bath County H.S.

Semifinal winners, TBA

****************************************************

GIRLS SOCCER

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Tuesday, semifinals

Virginia High 6, Marion 1

Graham 4, Tazewell 1

Thursday, final

Graham at Virginia High

Thursday, consolation

Marion at Tazewell

—-

VALLEY DISTRICT

Wednesday, semifinals

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, final, at Harrisonburg H.S.

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Wednesday, semifinals

Bland County at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Grayson County at George Wythe, 5 p.m.

Thursday, final

At Fort Chiswell H.S.

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

***************************************************

BOYS TENNIS

VHSL CLASS 4

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, team championship

Blacksburg vs. Jamestown, 11 a.m.

Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.

Botros and Love (John Handley) vs. Knight and Ploch (E.C. Glass)

Squire and Sheriff (Jamestown) vs. Belote and Adams (Hanover)

Friday, singles semifinals, 10 a.m.

Sammy Xiang (Blacksburg) vs. Anshul Ragwani (Dominion)

Rainer Christiansen (Grafton) vs. Jacob Pfab (Powhatan)

Friday, doubles championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Saturday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—-

VHSL CLASS 3

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, team championship

Western Albemarle vs. Maggie Walker, 9 a.m.

Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.

D.McReynolds and Hicks (Abingdon) vs. Yates and Duncan (Western Albemarle)

Bernstine and Webb (Goochland) vs. Novak and Prabhudesai (York)

Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.

Dillon McReynolds (Abingdon) vs. Tobin Yates (Western Albemarle)

Evan Bernstine (Goochland) vs. Robert Novak (York)

Friday, doubles championship

Semifinal winners, noon

Saturday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

—-

VHSL CLASS 2

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, team championship

John Battle vs. Poquoson, noon

Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.

Gilmore and Fisher (Radford) vs. Mumpower and Crabtree (John Battle)

Gordon and Young (Stuarts Draft) vs. Gibson and Lombardi (Poquoson)

Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.

Jonathan Gilmore (Radford) vs. Quintin Smith (Gate City)

Luke Gibson (Poquson) vs. Mark Gordon (Stuarts Draft)

Friday doubles championship

Semifinal winners, noon

Saturday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

***************************************************

GIRLS TENNIS

VHSL CLASS 4

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, team championship

Loudoun Valley vs. Jamestown, 11 a.m.

Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.

Knight and Laughon (E.C. Glass) vs. Lun and Wildman (Loudoun County)

Clark and Elliott (Jamestown) vs. Weis and Webster (Hanover)

Friday, singles semifinals, 10 a.m.

Megan Knight (E.C. Glass) vs. Vivian Lun (Loudoun County)

Julia Clark (Jamestown) vs. Raine Weis (Hanover)

Friday, doubles championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Saturday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—-

VHSL CLASS 3

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, team championship

Western Albemarle vs. Maggie Walker, 9 a.m.

Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.

Wimmer and Goodman (Abingdon) vs. Winslow and Nolasco (Western Albemarle)

Westerfield and Rashid (Maggie Walker) vs. Beckner and Baxter (York)

Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.

Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) vs. Austin Winslow (Western Albemarle)

Isabella DeLuise (Independence) vs. Emily Beckner (York)

Friday, doubles championship

Semifinal winners, noon

Saturday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

—-

VHSL CLASS 2

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, team championship

Central-Wise vs. Poquoson, noon

Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.

Minarik and Adams (Radford) vs. McAmis and Stafford (Central-Wise)

Knighton and Jenkins (Page County) vs. Algeier and Scruggs (Randolph-Henry)

Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.

Harper Minarik (Radford) vs. Amelia Jennings (Gate City)

Grace Algeier (Randolph-Henry) vs. Grace Knighton (Page County)

Friday, doubles championship

Semifinal winners, noon

Saturday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

—-

VHSL CLASS 1

Thursday, team championship

At Blacksburg H.S.

Auburn vs. Rappahannock, 9 a.m.

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.

Nichols and McGuire (Auburn) vs. Saylor and Gibson (Thomas Walker)

Green and Reinhardt (Middlesex) vs. Staton and Massie (Riverheads)

Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.

Sara Nichols (Auburn) vs. Dannah Saylor (Thomas Walker)

Connie Johnson (Mathews) vs. Sabrina Dickerson (William Campbell)

Friday, doubles championship

Semifinal winners, noon

Saturday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

