High school tournament scoreboard (updated through Tuesday)

BASEBALL
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Tuesday, semifinals
Lebanon 21, Richlands 4
Virginia High 7, Tazewell 6
Friday, final
Virginia High at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Friday, consolation, at higher seed
Richlands at Tazewell, 6 p.m.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Tuesday, first round
Turner Ashby 4, Broadway 2
Wednesday, semifinals
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 6 p.m.
Thursday, final at Harrisonburg H.S.
Semifinal winners, TBA
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
At Emory & Henry College
Tuesday, semifinals
Chilhowie 9, Northwood 8
Holston 16, Rural Retreat 7
Thursday, final
Chilhowie vs. Holston, 4 p.m.
Thursday, consolation
Northwood vs. Rural Retreat, 1 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Tuesday, semifinal
Auburn 4, Fort Chiswell 0
Wednesday, semifinal
Galax at Grayson County
Thursday, final
At Skip Dillow Field, Bastian
Auburn vs. Grayson County-Galax winner, 5 p.m.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Tuesday, semifinals
Covington 5, Bath County 2
Narrows 3, Parry McCluer 2
Thursday, final
At Casey Field, Covington
Narrows vs. Covington, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
REGION 6A
Wednesday, first round
Thomas Dale at Franklin County, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Tuesday, first round
Marion 12, Tazewell 1
Tuesday, semifinal
Richlands 4, Virginia High 3
Wednesday, semifinals
Marion at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, final
Marion-Lebanon winner at Richlands, 6 p.m.
Thursday, consolation
Marion-Lebanon loser at Virginia High
VALLEY DISTRICT
Tuesday, first round
Broadway 9, Rockbridge County 6
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 6 Harrisonburg at No. 1 Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Broadway at No. 2 Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, final
Semifinal winners, TBA
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
At Emory & Henry College
Tuesday, semifinals
Northwood 9, Rural Retreat 8
PH-Glade Spring 12, Holston 2
Thursday, final
Northwood vs. PH-Glade Spring, 4 p.m.
Thursday, consolation
Rural Retreat vs. Holston, 1 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Tuesday, regular-season playoff
Auburn 3, Grayson County 2
Wednesday, semifinals
George Wythe at Auburn
Fort Chiswell at Grayson County
Thursday, final
At Auburn H.S.
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Tuesday, semifinals
Covington 11, Craig County 0
Parry McCluer 2, Eastern Montgomery 0
Thursday, final
At Jackson River Complex, Covington
Covington vs. Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Tuesday, first round
Virginia High 1, Marion 0
Thursday, semifinals
No. 5 Virginia High No. 1 Graham
No. 3 Lebanon at No. 2 Richlands
Friday, final, at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
Friday, consolation, at higher seed
Semifinal losers, TBA
VALLEY DISTRICT
Tuesday, first round
Turner Ashby 4, Waynesboro 0
Wednesday, semifinals
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday final, at Harrisonburg H.S.
Semifinal winners, TBA
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
At Galax H.S.
Tuesday, semifinals
George Wythe 8, Grayson County 0
Galax 2, Auburn 1
Thursday, championship
Galax vs. George Wythe
PIONEER DISTRICT
Wednesday, semifinals
Covington at Craig County
Parry McCluer at Bath County, 6 p.m.
Thursday, final
At Bath County H.S.
Semifinal winners, TBA
GIRLS SOCCER
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Tuesday, semifinals
Virginia High 6, Marion 1
Graham 4, Tazewell 1
Thursday, final
Graham at Virginia High
Thursday, consolation
Marion at Tazewell
VALLEY DISTRICT
Wednesday, semifinals
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, final, at Harrisonburg H.S.
Semifinal winners, TBA
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Wednesday, semifinals
Bland County at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Grayson County at George Wythe, 5 p.m.
Thursday, final
At Fort Chiswell H.S.
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
VHSL CLASS 4
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, team championship
Blacksburg vs. Jamestown, 11 a.m.
Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.
Botros and Love (John Handley) vs. Knight and Ploch (E.C. Glass)
Squire and Sheriff (Jamestown) vs. Belote and Adams (Hanover)
Friday, singles semifinals, 10 a.m.
Sammy Xiang (Blacksburg) vs. Anshul Ragwani (Dominion)
Rainer Christiansen (Grafton) vs. Jacob Pfab (Powhatan)
Friday, doubles championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Saturday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
VHSL CLASS 3
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, team championship
Western Albemarle vs. Maggie Walker, 9 a.m.
Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.
D.McReynolds and Hicks (Abingdon) vs. Yates and Duncan (Western Albemarle)
Bernstine and Webb (Goochland) vs. Novak and Prabhudesai (York)
Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.
Dillon McReynolds (Abingdon) vs. Tobin Yates (Western Albemarle)
Evan Bernstine (Goochland) vs. Robert Novak (York)
Friday, doubles championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Saturday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
VHSL CLASS 2
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, team championship
John Battle vs. Poquoson, noon
Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.
Gilmore and Fisher (Radford) vs. Mumpower and Crabtree (John Battle)
Gordon and Young (Stuarts Draft) vs. Gibson and Lombardi (Poquoson)
Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.
Jonathan Gilmore (Radford) vs. Quintin Smith (Gate City)
Luke Gibson (Poquson) vs. Mark Gordon (Stuarts Draft)
Friday doubles championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Saturday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
VHSL CLASS 4
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, team championship
Loudoun Valley vs. Jamestown, 11 a.m.
Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.
Knight and Laughon (E.C. Glass) vs. Lun and Wildman (Loudoun County)
Clark and Elliott (Jamestown) vs. Weis and Webster (Hanover)
Friday, singles semifinals, 10 a.m.
Megan Knight (E.C. Glass) vs. Vivian Lun (Loudoun County)
Julia Clark (Jamestown) vs. Raine Weis (Hanover)
Friday, doubles championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Saturday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
VHSL CLASS 3
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, team championship
Western Albemarle vs. Maggie Walker, 9 a.m.
Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.
Wimmer and Goodman (Abingdon) vs. Winslow and Nolasco (Western Albemarle)
Westerfield and Rashid (Maggie Walker) vs. Beckner and Baxter (York)
Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.
Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) vs. Austin Winslow (Western Albemarle)
Isabella DeLuise (Independence) vs. Emily Beckner (York)
Friday, doubles championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Saturday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
VHSL CLASS 2
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, team championship
Central-Wise vs. Poquoson, noon
Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.
Minarik and Adams (Radford) vs. McAmis and Stafford (Central-Wise)
Knighton and Jenkins (Page County) vs. Algeier and Scruggs (Randolph-Henry)
Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.
Harper Minarik (Radford) vs. Amelia Jennings (Gate City)
Grace Algeier (Randolph-Henry) vs. Grace Knighton (Page County)
Friday, doubles championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Saturday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
VHSL CLASS 1
Thursday, team championship
At Blacksburg H.S.
Auburn vs. Rappahannock, 9 a.m.
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.
Nichols and McGuire (Auburn) vs. Saylor and Gibson (Thomas Walker)
Green and Reinhardt (Middlesex) vs. Staton and Massie (Riverheads)
Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.
Sara Nichols (Auburn) vs. Dannah Saylor (Thomas Walker)
Connie Johnson (Mathews) vs. Sabrina Dickerson (William Campbell)
Friday, doubles championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Saturday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.