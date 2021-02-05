 Skip to main content
High school tournament scores, pairings
High school tournament scores, pairings

BOYS

VACA STATE

Saturday, first round

No. 9 Roanoke Valley Christian at No. 8 Ridgeview Christian

No. 11 Faith-Hurt at No. 6 Temple Christian

No. 10 Blue Ridge Christian at No. 7 SWVa Home School

Monday, quarterfinals

Ridgeview-Roanoke Valley Christian winner at No. 1 Regents

No. 5 Westover Christian at No. 4 Grace Christian

SWVa Home School-Blue Ridge Christian winner at No. Timberlake Christian

Ridgeview Christian-Roanoke Valley Christian winner at No. 3 Smith Mountain Lake Christian

Feb. 12, semifinals

At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft

Regents—Ridgeview-RVC winner vs. Grace-Westover winner, 6 p.m.

Timberlake—SWVHS-Blue Ridge winner vs. SMLCA—Ridgeview-RVC winner, 8 p.m.

Feb. 13

At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft

Third place, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

REGION 2C

Friday, first round

No. 9 Patrick County (0-10) at No. 8 Giles (0-11), 6 p.m.

Monday, quarterfinals

Giles-Patrick County winner at No. 1 Radford (12-0)

No. 5 Glenvar (2-6) at No. 4 James River

No. 6 Nelson County at No. 3 Fort Chiswell (6-3), 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Appomattox County at No. 2 Floyd County (7-4)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Feb. 3, first round

Richlands 60, Virginia High 44

Marion 56, Lebanon 45

Friday, semifinals

No. 4 Richlands at No. 1 Graham (11-0), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Marion (3-9) at No. 2 Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, championship

Semifinal winners at higher seed, 4 p.m.

VALLEY DISTRICT

Feb. 1, first round

Waynesboro 89, Rockbridge County 54

Feb. 3, semifinals

Spotswood 73, Waynesboro 47

Turner Ashby 54, Broadway 53, OT

Thursday, championship

Spotswood 69, Turner Ashby 41

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Feb. 2, first round

PH-Glade Spring 42, Rural Retreat 36

Thursday, semifinals

Holston 62, PH-Glade Spring 43

Northwood 77, Chilhowie 74

Friday, championship

Northwood at Holston, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Feb. 3, first round

Galax 50, Grayson County 41

Auburn 51, Bland County 50

Thursday, semifinals

Galax 44, George Wythe 37

Auburn 60, Fort Defiance 52

Friday, championship

At George Wythe H.S.

Auburn (4-1) vs. Galax (5-3), 8 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Thursday, first round

Parry McCluer 68, Bath County 24

Narrows 85, Eastern Montgomery 35

Friday

Championship

Narrows (5-4) at Parry McCluer (7-1), 7 p.m.

Consolation

Bath County (0-1) at Eastern Montgomery (0-4)

GIRLS

VACA STATE

Saturday, first round

No. 9 Westover Christian at No. 8 Smith Mountain Lake Christian

Monday, quarterfinals

Smith Mountain-Westover Christian winner at No. 1 SWVa Home School

No. 5 Ridgeview Christian at No. 4 Blue Ridge Christian

No. 6 Grace Christian at No. 3 Roanoke Valley Christian

No. 7 Temple Christian at No. 2 Timberlake Christian

Feb. 12, semifinals

At Ridgeview Christian

SWVHS—SMLCA winner vs. Blue Ridge-Ridgeview winner, 2 p.m.

Roanoke Valley-Grace winner vs. Timberlake-Temple winner, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13

At Ridgeview Christian

Third place, 10:30 a.m.

Championship, 12:30 p.m.

REGION 2C

Friday, first round

No. 9 Patrick County (0-10) at No. 8 James River (0-7), 6 p.m.

Monday, quarterfinals

Patrick County-James River winner at No. 1 Radford (6-2)

No. 5 Nelson County at No. 4 Fort Chiswell, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Floyd County (4-5) at No. 3 Glenvar (4-4)

No. 7 Appomattox County at No. 2 Giles (5-7)

REGION 1D

Tuesday, first round

Grundy at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

Eastside at Honaker, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11, semifinals

Chilhowie-Grundy winner at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.

Honaker-Eastside winner at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13, championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Feb. 3, first round

Graham 47, Lebanon 41

Tazewell 63, Richlands 59

Thursday, semifinals

Marion 50, Graham 26

Virginia High 64, Tazewell 34

Saturday

Championship

Virginia High (9-6) at Marion (13-0), 2 p.m.

Third place

Tazewell at Graham, 2 p.m.

VALLEY DISTRICT

Feb. 1, first round

Waynesboro 42, Rockbridge County 36

Feb. 3, semifinals

Turner Ashby 63, Waynesboro 21

Spotswood 73, Broadway 41

Thursday, championship

Spotswood 65, Turner Ashby 48

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Feb. 3, first round

Holston 43, Northwood 36

Thursday, semifinals

Rural Retreat 55, Holston 34

Chilhowie 49, PH-Glade Spring 37

Friday, championship

Chilhowie (4-2) at Rural Retreat (9-2), 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Feb. 3, first round

Bland County 45, Galax 32

Auburn 54, Fort Chiswell 42

Thursday, semifinals

George Wythe 51, Bland County 32

Grayson County 56, Auburn 51

Friday, championship

Grayson County (5-5) at George Wythe (12-0), 6 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Thursday, first round

Parry McCluer 70, Bath County 14

Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 51

Friday

Championship

Narrows (4-7) at Parry McCluer (5-1), 7 p.m.

Consolation

Bath County (0-1) at Eastern Montgomery

