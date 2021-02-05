High school tournament scores, pairings

BOYS
VACA STATE
Saturday, first round
No. 9 Roanoke Valley Christian at No. 8 Ridgeview Christian
No. 11 Faith-Hurt at No. 6 Temple Christian
No. 10 Blue Ridge Christian at No. 7 SWVa Home School
Monday, quarterfinals
Ridgeview-Roanoke Valley Christian winner at No. 1 Regents
No. 5 Westover Christian at No. 4 Grace Christian
SWVa Home School-Blue Ridge Christian winner at No. Timberlake Christian
Ridgeview Christian-Roanoke Valley Christian winner at No. 3 Smith Mountain Lake Christian
Feb. 12, semifinals
At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft
Regents—Ridgeview-RVC winner vs. Grace-Westover winner, 6 p.m.
Timberlake—SWVHS-Blue Ridge winner vs. SMLCA—Ridgeview-RVC winner, 8 p.m.
Feb. 13
At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft
Third place, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
REGION 2C
Friday, first round
No. 9 Patrick County (0-10) at No. 8 Giles (0-11), 6 p.m.
Monday, quarterfinals
Giles-Patrick County winner at No. 1 Radford (12-0)
No. 5 Glenvar (2-6) at No. 4 James River
No. 6 Nelson County at No. 3 Fort Chiswell (6-3), 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Appomattox County at No. 2 Floyd County (7-4)
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Feb. 3, first round
Richlands 60, Virginia High 44
Marion 56, Lebanon 45
Friday, semifinals
No. 4 Richlands at No. 1 Graham (11-0), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Marion (3-9) at No. 2 Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Saturday, championship
Semifinal winners at higher seed, 4 p.m.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Feb. 1, first round
Waynesboro 89, Rockbridge County 54
Feb. 3, semifinals
Spotswood 73, Waynesboro 47
Turner Ashby 54, Broadway 53, OT
Thursday, championship
Spotswood 69, Turner Ashby 41
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Feb. 2, first round
PH-Glade Spring 42, Rural Retreat 36
Thursday, semifinals
Holston 62, PH-Glade Spring 43
Northwood 77, Chilhowie 74
Friday, championship
Northwood at Holston, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Feb. 3, first round
Galax 50, Grayson County 41
Auburn 51, Bland County 50
Thursday, semifinals
Galax 44, George Wythe 37
Auburn 60, Fort Defiance 52
Friday, championship
At George Wythe H.S.
Auburn (4-1) vs. Galax (5-3), 8 p.m.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Thursday, first round
Parry McCluer 68, Bath County 24
Narrows 85, Eastern Montgomery 35
Friday
Championship
Narrows (5-4) at Parry McCluer (7-1), 7 p.m.
Consolation
Bath County (0-1) at Eastern Montgomery (0-4)
GIRLS
VACA STATE
Saturday, first round
No. 9 Westover Christian at No. 8 Smith Mountain Lake Christian
Monday, quarterfinals
Smith Mountain-Westover Christian winner at No. 1 SWVa Home School
No. 5 Ridgeview Christian at No. 4 Blue Ridge Christian
No. 6 Grace Christian at No. 3 Roanoke Valley Christian
No. 7 Temple Christian at No. 2 Timberlake Christian
Feb. 12, semifinals
At Ridgeview Christian
SWVHS—SMLCA winner vs. Blue Ridge-Ridgeview winner, 2 p.m.
Roanoke Valley-Grace winner vs. Timberlake-Temple winner, 4 p.m.
Feb. 13
At Ridgeview Christian
Third place, 10:30 a.m.
Championship, 12:30 p.m.
REGION 2C
Friday, first round
No. 9 Patrick County (0-10) at No. 8 James River (0-7), 6 p.m.
Monday, quarterfinals
Patrick County-James River winner at No. 1 Radford (6-2)
No. 5 Nelson County at No. 4 Fort Chiswell, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Floyd County (4-5) at No. 3 Glenvar (4-4)
No. 7 Appomattox County at No. 2 Giles (5-7)
REGION 1D
Tuesday, first round
Grundy at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11, semifinals
Chilhowie-Grundy winner at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.
Honaker-Eastside winner at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Feb. 13, championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Feb. 3, first round
Graham 47, Lebanon 41
Tazewell 63, Richlands 59
Thursday, semifinals
Marion 50, Graham 26
Virginia High 64, Tazewell 34
Saturday
Championship
Virginia High (9-6) at Marion (13-0), 2 p.m.
Third place
Tazewell at Graham, 2 p.m.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Feb. 1, first round
Waynesboro 42, Rockbridge County 36
Feb. 3, semifinals
Turner Ashby 63, Waynesboro 21
Spotswood 73, Broadway 41
Thursday, championship
Spotswood 65, Turner Ashby 48
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Feb. 3, first round
Holston 43, Northwood 36
Thursday, semifinals
Rural Retreat 55, Holston 34
Chilhowie 49, PH-Glade Spring 37
Friday, championship
Chilhowie (4-2) at Rural Retreat (9-2), 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Feb. 3, first round
Bland County 45, Galax 32
Auburn 54, Fort Chiswell 42
Thursday, semifinals
George Wythe 51, Bland County 32
Grayson County 56, Auburn 51
Friday, championship
Grayson County (5-5) at George Wythe (12-0), 6 p.m.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Thursday, first round
Parry McCluer 70, Bath County 14
Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 51
Friday
Championship
Narrows (4-7) at Parry McCluer (5-1), 7 p.m.
Consolation
Bath County (0-1) at Eastern Montgomery