High school tournament scores, schedules through Wednesday

BASEBALL
VISAA DIVISION II
Monday, first round
Norfolk Christian 6, North Cross 1
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Norfolk Christian 4, Highland School 1
Nansemond-Suffolk 3, Steward 2
Atlantic Shores Christian 4, Fredericksburg Christian 0
Greenbrier Christian 3, Isle of Wight Christian 1
Friday, semifinals
At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights
Norfolk Christian vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, 11:30 am.
Greenbrier Christian vs. Atlantic Shores Christian, 2 p.m.
Saturday, championship
At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
—-
VISAA DIVISION III
Tuesday, first round
Walsingham 18, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 0
Fuqua 5, Amelia Academy 3
Brunswick Academy 6, Tidewater Academy 5
Carlisle 9, Kenston Forest 0
Thursday, semifinals
At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights
Carlisle vs. Brunswick Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Walsingham vs. Fuqua, 7 p.m.
Saturday, championship
At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
—-
VACA STATE
Monday, first round
Grace Christian 13, Faith-Hurt 0
Tuesday, first round
Roanoke Valley Christian 7, United Christian 6
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 11, Ridgeview Christian 1
Westover Christian 18, Temple Christian 0
Friday, semifinals
At The Diamond Club, Stuarts Draft
Westover Christian vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 4 p.m
Grace Christian vs. Roanoke Valley Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, championship
At The Diamond Club, Stuarts Draft
Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday first round
Isle of Wight 15, Portsmouth Christian 5
Fredericksburg Christian 10, Roanoke Catholic 0
St. Margaret’s 15, Norfolk Christian 0
Thursday, semifinals
At Dinwiddie Sports Complex
Isle of Wight vs. Nansemond-Suffolk
St. Margaret’s vs. Fredericksburg Christian
Saturday, championship
At Dinwiddie Sports Complex
Semifinal winners, TBA
BOYS LACROSSE
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday, first round
Christchurch 13, Hampton Roads 3
Trinity Christian 13, Highland School 4
Nansemond-Suffolk 17, Trinity Meadowview 4
North Cross 15, Roanoke Catholic 0
Friday, semifinals
No. 5 Trinity Christian at No. 1 Christchurch
No. 3 Nansemond-Suffolk at No. 2 North Cross, 4 p.m.
Saturday, championship, at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
GIRLS SOCCER
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday, first round
Veritas 3, Atlantic Shores Christian 1
Norfolk Christian 6, Peninsula Catholic 0
Eastern Mennonite 3, New Covenant 3 (EM won 4-1 in PKs)
Hampton Roads 1, Trinity School 0
Wednesday, quarterfinals
Highland School 5, Veritas 0
North Cross 3, Norfolk Christian 0
Eastern Mennonite 1, Christchurch 1 (EM won 1-0 in PKs)
Covenant 9, Hampton Roads 0
Friday, semifinals
At Glover Park, Glen Allen
Highland School vs. North Cross, 4 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Covenant, 4 p.m.
Saturday, championship
At Glover Park, Glen Allen
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday, first round
Steward 5, Seton 2
Highland School 5, Virginia Episcopal 2
Hampton Roads Academy 5, Norfolk Collegiate 3
North Cross 5, Covenant 2
Friday, semifinals
No. 4 Highland at No. 1 Steward
No. 3 Hampton Roads Academy at No. 2 North Cross, 2 p.m.
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
REGION 5D
Friday, team first round
No. 5 Mountain View at No. 4 Patrick Henry, 4 p.m.
No. 6 North Stafford at No. 3 Albemarle, 4 p.m.
Monday, team semifinals
Patrick Henry-Mountain View winner at No. 1 Harrisonburg, 4 p.m.
Albemarle-North Stafford winner at No. 2 Stafford, 4 p.m.
May 26, team final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
REGION 3D
Friday, team first round
No. 8 Cave Spring at No. 1 Hidden Valley
No. 5 Carroll County at No. 4 Christiansburg
No. 6 Northside vs. No. 3 Lord Botetourt, at Roanoke College
No. 7 Magna Vista vs. No. 2 Abingdon, at Emory & Henry College
Saturday, team semifinals
Christiansburg-Carroll County winner vs. Hidden Valley-Cave Spring winner
Lord Botetourt-Northside winner vs. Abingdon-Magna Vista winner
Monday, team final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
REGION 2C
Monday, team first round
Narrows 5, Galax 0
Tuesday, team first round
Floyd County 5, George Wythe 4
Fort Chiswell 6, Giles 1
Wednesday, team quarterfinals
Radford 5, Floyd County 1
Alleghany 5, Grayson County 4
Fort Chiswell 5, Patrick County 2
Glenvar 5, Narrows 3
Thursday, team semifinals
Radford vs. Alleghany, 8:15 a.m.
Fort Chiswell vs. Glenvar, 8:15 a.m.
Friday, championship
At Virginia Tech
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
May 17, first round
Richlands d. Tazewell, forfeit
May 18, singles first round
At Marion H.S.
David Compton (Richlands) d. Alex Decker (Lebanon), default
Connor Necessary (Tazewell) d. Cole Shephard (Virginia High), 6-1, 6-2.
May 18, singles semifinals, 11:30 a.m.
Alex Ramsey (Graham) d. Compton, 6-0, 6-3.
Tanner Grubb (Marion) d. Shephard, 6-2, 6-2
May 18, singles final
Grubb d. Ramsey, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Wednesday, doubles first round
Deckard and Blankenship (Lebanon) d. Compton and Lester (Richlands), 6-3, 5-7, 6-0.
Necessary and Collins (Tazewell) d. Shephard and Said (Virginia High), 6-0, 6-1.
Wednesday, doubles semifinals
Ramsey and Knowles (Graham) d. Deckard and Blankenship, 6-0, 6-1.
Grubb and Russell (Marion) d. Necessary and Collins, 6-3, 6-1.
Wednesday, doubles final
Ramsey and Knowles d. Grubb and Russell, 6-3, 6-4.
Thursday, team semifinals
Richlands at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, team championship
At Marion H.S.
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
VALLEY DISTRICT
At Turner Ashby H.S.
May 17, singles first round
Josh Hughes (Broadway) d. Matthew Feldman (Rockbridge County), 6-3, 6-1.
May 17, singles semifinals
Ben Clatterbuck (Turner Ashby) d. Hughes, default.
Grayson Wood (Waynesboro) d. Jackson Fendley, 7-5, 7-5.
May 17, doubles first round
Clatterbuck and Evans (Turner Ashby) d. Shires and Shomo (Rockbridge County), 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.
May 18, singles final
Grayson Wood (Waynesboro) d. Ben Clatterbuck (Turner Ashby)
Tuesday, doubles semifinal
Fendley and Knight (Spotswood) d. Clatterbuck and Evans.
Wood and Miller (Waynesboro) d. Hughes and Crider (Broadway).
May 18, doubles final
Fendley and Knight d. Wood and Miller.
Wednesday, team first round
Rockbridge County d. Broadway, forfeit
Thursday, team semifinals
No. 4 Rockbridge County at No. 1 Spotswood, 1 p.m.
No. 3 Turner Ashby at No. 2 Waynesboro
Friday, team semifinals
Semifinal winners, TBA
GIRLS TENNIS
REGION 5D
Thursday, team first round
No. 5 Mountain View at No. 4 Brooke Point, 4 p.m.
Friday, team first round
No. 6 Harrisonburg at No. 3 North Stafford, 4 p.m.
May 25, team semifinals
Brooke Point-Mountain View winner at Patrick Henry, 4 p.m.
North Stafford-Harrisonburg winner at Albemarle, 4 p.m.
May 26, team final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
REGION 3D
Thursday, team first round
No. 8 Magna Vista at No. 1 Lord Botetourt, at Roanoke College, 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 Hidden Valley at No. 4 Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.
No. 6 Christiansburg at No. 3 Bassett, 4:30 p.m.
No. 7 Northside vs. No. 2 Abingdon, at Emory & Henry College, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, team semifinals
Staunton River-Hidden Valley winner vs. Lord Botetourt-Magna Vista winner
Bassett-Christiansburg winner vs. Abingdon-Northside winner
Monday, team final
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
REGION 2C
May 17, team first round
Floyd County 5, Alleghany 0
Wednesday, team quarterfinals
At Virginia Tech
Floyd County 5, Giles 3
Glenvar 5, Nelson County 0
Radford 6, Patrick County 0
Appomattox County 5, Fort Chiswell 2
Thursday, team semifinals
At Virginia Tech
Floyd County vs. Glenvar
Radford vs. Appomattox County
Friday, team final
At Virginia Tech
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
May 17, team first round
Virginia High 5, Richlands 3
Marion 6, Tazewell 0
At Bluefield College
May 18, singles first round
Ridley Little (Virginia High) d, Morgan Goins (Richlands), 6-0, 6-3
Ava Deckard (Lebanon) d. Kaitlyn Carver (Tazewell), default
May 18, singles semifinals
Ann Perdue (Graham) d. Little, 6-2, 6-1.
Ellie Woodard (Marion) d. Deckard, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
May 18, singles final
Perdue d. Woodard, 6-2, 6-3.
Wednesday, doubles first round, 10 a.m.
Little and Page (Virginia High) vs. Goins and Blankenship (Richlands)
Woodard and Addison (Marion) vs. Carver and Blevins (Tazewell)
Wednesday, doubles semifinals, 11:30 a.m.
Perdue and Puckett (Graham) vs. Little and Page or Goins and Blankenship
Anderson and Stevens (Lebanon) vs. Woodard and Addison, or Carver and Blevins.
Wednesday, doubles final
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Thursday, team semifinals
Virginia High vs. Graham, at Bluefield College, 4:30 p.m.
Marion at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, championship
At Bluefield College
Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.
—-
VALLEY DISTRICT
At Turner Ashby H.S.
May 17, singles first round
Saara Basuchoudary (Rockbridge County) d. Avery Nguyen (Turner Ashby), 6-1, 6-3.
May 17, doubles first round
Basuchoudary and Newhouse (Rockbridge County) d. Nguyen and Barber (Waynesboro), 6-4, 6-0.
May 17, singles semifinals
Meg Dunaway (Spotswood) d. Basuchoudary., 6-1, 6-0.
Anna Phillips (Turner Ashby) d. Laurel Roberts (Broadway), 6-0, 7-6 (3).
May 18, singles final
Dunaway vs. Phillips
May 18, doubles semifinals
Dunaway and Cooley (Spotswood) d. Basuchoudary and Newhouse.
Phillips and Jones (Turner Ashby) d. Roberts and Trumbo (Broadway)
May 18, doubles final
Dunaway and Cooley d. Phillips and Jones.
Wednesday, team first round
Rockbridge County 5, Waynesboro 0
Thursday, team semifinals
No. 4 Rockbridge County at No. 1 Spotswood.
No. 3 Turner Ashby at No. 2 Broadway
Friday, team championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Tuesday, first round
Auburn 5, George Wythe 2
Wednesday, first round
Grayson County 5, Galax 3
Thursday, championship
At Auburn H.S.
Auburn vs. Grayson County, 9 a.m.
—-
PIONEER DISTRICT