High school track and field: Glenvar's Wilkes wins 3,200 meters at Dogwood Track Classic

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Glenvar senior Carly Wilkes solidified her status as the top-ranked girls 3,200-meter runner in Virginia on Saturday as she won the event in the Dogwood Track Classic at Lannigan Field.

Wilkes won with a time of 10 minutes, 22.55 seconds, just off her state-leading clocking of 10:21.40.

Two Timesland boys relay teams also placed first.

Salem’s 400 relay team lowered its season best and No. 3 state mark with a time of 42.36.

Jefferson Forest’s boys won the 1,600 relay in 3:27.33.

William Fleming’s Micah Jones placed second in the boys long jump (23 feet, 5 ½ inches) and was third in the 100 meters (10.77).

Jefferson Forest’s Zoie Lamanna was third in the girls 800 (2:15.26) and 1,600 (4:50.33).

Blacksburg’s Isaac Shimozono placed fourth in the boys 100 (10.83) and 200 (22.29).

Blacksburg’s Katja Kehlenbeck and Jefferson Forest’s Hannah Pettyjohn tied for fourth in the girls high jump (5-0). Pettyjohn and Christiansburg’s Maddie Moles tied for fourth in the pole vault (11-6).

The Blacksburg boys and girls each placed fifth in the 1,600 relay, the boys at 3:30.32 and the girls at 4:19.69.

Sophia Krouscas placed sixth for Blacksburg in the girls 100 (17.75), while Cave Spring’s Jessica Palisca was seventh in the 800 (2:18.45).

Jefferson Forest’s Brannon Adams was seventh in the boys 3,200 (9:22.85), while JF’s Addison Hilton was seventh in the 400 (50.78).